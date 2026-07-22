We’ve teamed up with ESPC to show you a selection of the best Listed properties for sale across Scotland

Listed buildings, these days, hold more than historical significance. They hold style, too. After decades of care and attention these homes have been redesigned to suit modern living whilst holding onto period character and respecting the Listed status. What some owners have done with their spaces is unbelievable.

All of these impressive properties are up for sale right now, from grand flats with rooftop terraces to high-end renovated homes with the wow factor.

More homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

This post was written in partnership with ESPC

Willow Cottage Where: Willow Cottage, 6 The Kennels, Buccleuch Chase, St. Boswells, TD6 0HD

How much? Offers over £290,000 1 of 4 Willow Cottage, a charming and carefully maintained property in St. Boswells, is an outstanding choice for those seeking a high-quality downsizing opportunity. The clean and bright space offers the perfect balance of comfort, style and practicality. In addition to its peaceful village setting, the property is exceptionally well connected, with the nearby A68 providing excellent transport links both north and south. Take a closer look

Maritime Street Where: 6/12 Maritime Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6SB

How much? Offers over £399,000 1 of 4 Whisky lovers, you will love this one! It’s not often we find duplex apartments housed in converted whisky bonds, but two-bed Maratime Street is exactly that. This unique conversion offers contemporary living across two levels, combining flexible accommodation to two bedrooms with a breathtaking roof terrace with design-led pods that boast panoramic views over Edinburgh’s skyline, Newhaven Harbour, Edinburgh Castle and Arthur’s Seat. Creating a unique city home, the thoughtfully designed layout maximises both natural light and the outstanding outlook — and is perfectly positioned to enjoy everything Edinburgh has to offer. Take a closer look

Luggate Steading Where: 1 Luggate Steading, East Linton, East Lothian EH41 4PZ

How much? Offers over £575,000 1 of 7 This home is a countryside-lover’s dream come true, forming part of an impressive conversion of a B-listed red sandstone farm steading that dates back to 1852. 1 Luggate Steading is a beautifully presented four-bedroom family home in the peaceful East Lothian countryside. Enjoying uninterrupted views towards Traprain Law, the property offers a wonderful balance of rural tranquillity and convenience, with East Linton, Haddington and Dunbar all within easy reach, along with the stunning coastline, renowned golf courses and an excellent range of local amenities. Take a closer look The Garden Flat Where: The Garden Flat, Hyndford House, 18 Fidra Road, North Berwick, East Lothian EH39 4NG

How much? Offers over £495,000 1 of 5 Occupying a highly sought-after position on one of North Berwick’s most prestigious residential streets, The Garden Flat (with its own private garden, believe it or not) forms part of the elegant B-listed Hyndford House. This magnificent Victorian villa combines period character with contemporary comfort. The property also enjoys an enviable coastal setting just moments from the beach, West Links Golf Course and the town’s vibrant High Street. Take a closer look The Old Bank House Where: The Old Bank House, 24 Newtown Street, Duns TD11 3DT

How much? Offers over £595,000 1 of 6 The Old Bank House is an outstanding Grade C-listed Italianate townhouse extending to approximately 477 square metres. Beautifully restored and meticulously maintained, this remarkable mid 19th-century residence combines architectural grandeur with contemporary flexibility. It offers a unique and rarely available lifestyle opportunity in Duns, a beautiful spot in the Borders. Behind its elegant façade lies accommodation of exceptional scale, more commonly associated with a substantial country house than a convenient town-centre residence. Take a closer look Rodger Street Where: 33 Rodger Street, Cellardyke, Anstruther, KY10 3HU

How much? Offers over £449,000 1 of 4 This outstanding B-listed late-Victorian house offers numerous spacious rooms that welcome an abundance of natural light. Interiors are finished in sumptuous neutral tones that evoke beachside living, with pops of colour that highlight period features beautifully. The house is deceptively large, spread across three floors, with four double bedrooms and a self-contained guest annexe bedroom, which is perfect for independent family members or for the AirBnB holiday market. Take a closer look Doune Terrace Where: 9/1 Doune Terrace, Edinburgh, EH3 6DY

How much? Offers over £720,000 1 of 4 This flat on Doune Terrace is housed in the most impressive A-listed ground floor apartment, located on an elegant Georgian terrace and forming part of the historic Moray Feu, which has spectacular private gardens and leafy cobbled streets. Whilst the street retains a tranquil feel, a short walk down the hill takes you into Edinburgh’s fashionable Stockbridge area, with its superb assortment of cafes, restaurants, boutique shops and weekly food market. Take a closer look Inveresk Village Where: 31 Inveresk Village, Musselburgh, EH21 7TD

How much? Offers over £475,000 1 of 4 This charming B-listed cottage dates from around 1790. Thoughtfully restored, offering spacious and flexible accommodation of approximately 130 sqm, including an office loft and garage. Entry is via a foyer leading to a central hall. To the front is a generous double bedroom, with a second double opposite featuring a deep walk-in wardrobe. A contemporary tiled shower room with a modern suite and large walk-in shower sits nearby. Take a closer look About ESPC ESPC is the home of property, and first-choice property portal for local buyers and sellers across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders.

Since 1971, we’ve been helping people across the region to buy and sell high-end homes, all marketed by our member network of over 100 solicitor estate agents, as well as offering free property advice from local property experts.