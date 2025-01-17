Morningside Gallery in Edinburgh opens its doors to share 500 small, original paintings from some of Scotland’s most notable contemporary artists

The annual show is titled Small Paintings and will be held at Morningside Gallery, one of Edinburgh’s favourite independent galleries, from Saturday 18th January until Saturday 1st February.

Now in its 11th year, the Small Paintings show welcomes visitors to experience art in its most petite form.

There’s something charming about seeing things in miniature, especially when it comes to colourful creations mounted on wee canvases. Each of the paintings is unframed and no more than 25cm in size. You can wander through a huge range of subject matters from landscapes, seascapes and city scenes to still life and portraits. There’s something for every artistic taste.

Small Paintings at Morningside Gallery is your opportunity to snap up a small painting from well-known, highly collectable artists or to discover a new talent.

Morningside Gallery director Eileadh Swan tells us thatSmall Paintings is one of their favourite shows of the year and something special to look forward to each January. “It’s been wonderful seeing this year’s paintings arrive in the gallery,” she says.

“We can’t wait to see almost 500 fabulous small-scale artworks on display – the largest number ever included in our Small Paintings show. We’re braced for a very busy launch weekend, with many of the paintings sure to be sold via our website during the online Private View – some of our clients make it a social event, getting together with friends and enjoying drinks as they browse the exhibition online and choose their favourites!”

Morningside Gallery doors will open from 10am on the Saturday morning for everyone who would rather browse in person. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back gallery regulars as well as some new faces,” Eileadh says.

Eileadh would like to highlight that unlike other exhibitions at the gallery, there are no pre-sales in the Small Paintings Show. Anyone who joins the Morningside Gallery’s mailing list will receive access to the online Private View which goes live at 6pm on Friday 17th January. A short film will accompany the link, featuring lots of the pieces on display in the gallery, with everything available to purchase online immediately.

Morningside Gallery

94 Morningside Road

Edinburgh

EH10 4BY

Visit the Morningside Gallery website | Follow Morningside Gallery on Instagram | Follow Morningside Gallery on Facebook