WIN… a Luxury Wellness Retreat for two people at Trump Turnberry Hotel & Spa

Start 2025 how you mean to go on with this Luxury Wellness Retreat at Trump Turnberry Hotel. Surrounded by rolling hills, quiet golf courses and breath-taking views of Ailsa Craig and the Isle of Arran, the spa at Trump Turnberry is your place to forget about the trials of everyday life and exist only for yourself.

Luxury Wellness Retreat

The Luxury Wellness Retreat package is the ultimate two-night restorative escape at Turnberry Spa, nestled within one of the world’s most esteemed luxury hotels.

Harmonise mind and body with a daily program of rejuvenating wellness classes – including pilates, circuit training and bodyweight training – then bask in the infinity pool with mesmerising views of the jewel-toned waters and let the gentle rainfall of the sensory shower calm the senses.

The Luxury Wellness Retreat includes…

A two-night stay with daily breakfast

One personalised 50-minute treatment per person

Complimentary access to your choice of rejuvenating wellness classes

A sumptuous gift set featuring premium skincare products from the renowned ishga brand

About Trump Turnberry

The spa at Trump Turnberry

Following an in-depth consultation, Trump Turnberry’s expert therapists craft bespoke therapeutic experiences based on individual needs, using techniques such as Swedish massage, hot stone therapy, Himalayan salt stones or personalised facial and body treatments.

At the heart of the luxury spa is a 65-foot heated infinity pool. You can also unwind in the poolside bio-sauna with floor-to-ceiling vistas or find serenity in thermal suites featuring a sensory shower, ice fountain, sauna and steam room.

Eating and sleeping at Trump Turnberry

Interiors are characterised by true opulence – it is clear that the hotel’s interior designers prioritised luxury and grandeur. Artful placement of pattern across flooring and soft furnishings is balanced beautifully by neutral wood tones across structural elements like walkways, doorframes, bars and welcome desks. This blend of classical design and modern décor make Trump Turnberry the perfect contemporary escape.

Trump Turnberry also offers 204 guest rooms, four suites and self-catering cottages. Boasting tall windows and bright colour schemes, each accommodation showcases the legendary beauty of the Scottish coast.

The hotel also boasts an iconic two-bedroom suite at The Turnberry Lighthouse that rises above the ruins of King Robert the Bruce’s Castle.

