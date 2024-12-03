Divino Enoteca, one of Edinburgh’s favourite Italian restaurants, wins big at the Scottish Italian Awards 2024 – and we were lucky enough to taste their award-winning menus

words Mairi Mulhern

Divino Enoteca has achieved a spectacular hat trick at the Scottish Italian Awards 2024, securing its place as a leader in Scotland’s vibrant Italian dining scene. Divino was crowned Best Italian Restaurant for its authentic yet innovative approach to Italian cuisine and world-class dining experience.

Tony Crolla, the driving force behind Divino, also took home the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to Scotland’s culinary landscape.

These achievements reflect the hard work and passion of the entire team, who strive every day to deliver exceptional experiences to guests, and a moment to reflect on the three generations of Crolla family dedicated to sharing the rich traditions and flavours of Italian cuisine and creating a legacy that will last for generations more to come.

To celebrate, I (H&IS digital editor) was treated to a hearty and delicious three-course meal, which featured rich mains and indulgent desserts.

Here’s a little more about my experience at one of Edinburgh’s favourite Italian restaurants.

The interiors at Divino

The wine bar and restaurant is located in a restored building in the Old Town of Edinburgh, hidden beneath historic cobbled streets and neighboured by the Grassmarket which boasts unobstructed views of Edinburgh Castle.

The interiors of Divino Enoteca were designed by Michael Dunn of MD Hospitality during a major refurbishment in 2022. The £100,000 investment towards refurbishing both the interior and exterior of the restaurant saw a departure from traditional bistro furnishings of black leather and moody interiors, with a new focus on rich jewel tones, sumptuous fabrics and a comfortable luxury feel.

I walk through the glass doors of Divino, relieved to find refuge from the winter cold, and am greeted by a kind smile and efficient service. An à la carte menu and extensive wine list sit on the table waiting for me. I have a scan through before the waiter arrives to talk me through the best pairings for each dish. He takes my order and I settle in.

Taking a look around, I notice that the interiors boast comfort and elegance, using subtle palettes of forest green, plum and deep browns to create an atmosphere that is as cosy as it is refined. The underground restaurant is framed by exposed brick walls, and bold and luxurious upholstery on chairs and banquette seating prevent any coolness from the original stonework seeping into the main dining area.

Wine bottles line the walls and tall mirrors bring vastness to a candle-lit space that could otherwise appear dark and closed-off. Italian music hums in the background as formally dressed waiting staff mill effortlessly between tables, maintaining a calm and tranquil ambiance that makes me feel right at home. The kitchen could be on fire and I wouldn’t suspect a thing.

The menu at Divino

Now for some highlights from my meal. I started with a Polenta Con Funghi E Salsiccia with soft and creamy polenta, served with a Tuscan sausage and wild mushrooms ragu, which I was glad to learn is gluten free. I would hate for those with a sensitive stomach to miss out on such a multi-layered dish. The polenta starter sported a perfect ratio of creaminess to saltiness; the slow-cooked Tuscan sausage added depth to a thick, smooth texture I was concerned may feel claggy on the palate.

For the main course, I opted for the ravioli of the day – a chef’s special that alternates throughout the seasons. I’d highly recommend enquiring with your waiter and asking for a white wine pairing to match.

I also sampled the Nasello All’Acqua Pazza, which is a pan fried hake supreme served in a sauce of cherry tomatoes, capers, olives, garlic and white wine. The tanginess of the tomato and olive sauce cut through the heavier flavours of the hake, creating harmony between the land and the sea. Dressed with fresh capers and served piping hot, it turned a cool winter evening warm.

My dessert was a Tortino Fondente, a rich molten chocolate cake accompanied by vanilla ice cream and topped with candied almonds and an elegant sprinkling of crushed pistachio. Hot, oozy and delicious; it was everything a fondente should be. No notes.

Experience Divino Enoteca for yourself

The festive menu is available now, which you can view via the dropdown menu here. Booking your table is recommended, which you can do here.

Divino Enoteca

5 Merchant St.

Edinburgh

EH1 2QD

t: 0131 225 1770 e: dine@divinoedinburgh.com

Visit the Divino Enoteca website | Follow Divino Enoteca on Instagram | Follow Divino Enoteca on Facebook

