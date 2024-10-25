Glasgow’s Stravaigin celebrates 30 years of drinks, food and good craic

Cosy yet refined interiors, an award-winning team and bucketloads of passion have made Stravaigin a local favourite in Glasgow for the last three decades

Not just a place to eat and drink, Stravaigin is the place to gather with your nearest and dearest, have a laugh, a dance and create memories that last a lifetime.

The West End staple has been inspiring folk to wander off the beaten track since 1994 and will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a weekend of treats and a prestigious partnership with The Sassenach Scotch Whisky.

Where great food and a friendly pint go hand in hand

As Glasgow residents ourselves, we see Stravaigin as a local sanctuary; a dog-friendly home from home, where great food and a friendly pint go hand in hand.

The interiors channel the cosiness of a Scottish lochside pub, using intricate wall panelling and elegant pastel banquette seating to break through layers of aged wood and industrial pillaring that could otherwise appear a little dark and intimidating. Details like sanded panel flooring and abstract tiling around the bar add a hint of playfulness.

Every corner is illuminated by deep golden lighting, which helps curate a genuine and vibrant atmosphere – one perfectly mirrored by an ever-changing menu of imaginative worldly food dishes that use the best of Scottish produce to achieve a taste sensation with every bite.

Words from the Stravaigin team

Olivia Wong, general manager of Stravaigin says, “Stravaigin is a Glasgow institution and held in great affection by many people. It really is the heart of the Gibson Street and wider West End community. Thirty years is an impressive anniversary but our ethos of delicious food and drink, a warm and friendly atmosphere, a team who love Strav as much as our patrons, and of course great craic, is as good an excuse as any to celebrate!

“We are particularly thrilled to welcome The Sassenach into this weekend’s celebrations. We are all big fans of Sam and his Scotch whisky here at Stravaigin and know excitement levels will be running high ahead of it becoming a permanent addition to our drinks menu.

“The entire team are delighted to be a small part of Stravaigin’s ongoing legacy and we very much hope faces old and new will ‘wander aimlessly with intent’ and join us across the weekend as we toast 30 years.”

And you are invited to enjoy a special weekend of throwback treats and delicious surprises from now until Sunday 27th October.

Enjoy a birthday treat for the tastebuds this weekend

In a special treat for customers, three of the most recognisable faces at Stravaigin: Marquis (Scotland’s Bar Tender of the Year with 21 years service), Anu (11 years service) and Head Chef Jambo (6 years service) have each selected their favourite throwback dish which will make a limited edition star appearance on Stravaigin’s a la carte menu.

For three days only, you will have the chance to enjoy:

Stravaigin’s smoked Loch Melfort sea trout, caesar salad, pine nuts for £14.50

Slow roast duck leg, tabbouleh, feta, pomegranate for £21.00

Head Chef Jambo’s dark chocolate cremeux, charred pineapple salsa, honey for £8.50

As well as the joyous new autumn à la carte menu and of course, a lively bar heaving with an ever-evolving wine list, craft ales and glorious cocktails

Patrons who buy a serve of The Sassenach on Sunday 27th October will enjoy a complimentary dish of Stravaigin’s famed ‘Wee Haggis’ with whisky sauce too.

Drop by Stravaigin on Gibson street to win some freebies

Rounding up the anniversary celebration will be a bonanza of 30 spot prizes, randomly awarded to patrons who visit Stravaigin on Saturday 26th October between 12pm and 1am.

From loaded gift cards and complimentary meals, to Stravaigin’s stylish tote bags filled with Scottish-themed goodies, Gibson Street is the place to be this weekend.

