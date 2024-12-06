Two interior designers and an architect walk into a stranger’s home in December… it’s time for Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year

Step into Christmas with Scotland’s Home of the Year judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell. On Monday 16th December, you can watch them visit wonderfully festive abodes in Alloa, Cumbernauld, Dalkeith, Fraserburgh and Lesmahagow, as SCHOTY goes in search of the most fabulously festive homes across the land.

From decorated doorways to tinselled trees and festooned fireplaces, the judges look at every detail before choosing one winter wonderful winner.

While architectural merit and stylish interior design are factors, they’ll also mark the five homes on festive flair and seasonal style. “I’m looking for a cracking Christmas home filled with personal touches, that’s cosy and convivial but still kind to the planet,” says Anna.

Banjo adds, “I’m looking for a Christmas home with all the trimmings: lights, full of decoration, gorgeous full trees and a whole lot of joy – I’m a greedy little Christmas elf!”

Danny Campbell says, “What I’m looking for in a Christmas home is an authentic attempt to conjure that indescribable feeling of festive spirit using all the senses to spark my own childhood joy for Christmas.”

Keep scrolling for a first look at the five Christmas crackers that will be gracing your telly screens from 8-9pm, Monday 16th December on BBC One Scotland.

Santa’s Snug, ALLOA

Homeowners: Ann and Rolf

This unassuming cottage in Alloa is over 250 years old which has a surprising “tardis-like” feel inside, which really comes to life at Christmas.

Ann and Rolf reconfigured the original layout of Santa’s Snug to create more open-plan living which includes a kitchen with a vaulted ceiling – perfect for their giant floating Christmas baubles.

Ann loves to mix old decorations with new festive ideas transforming trends into her own unique style. For Ann, it’s all about the little touches and Santa’s Snug has quirky festive details sprinkle throughout.

Mistletoe House, CUMBERNAULD

Homeowners: Gillian, Philip and their three sons

Every Christmas, Gillian transforms her self-build family home in Cumbernauld into a winter wonderland. She insists on doing it all herself as no one can match her exacting standards.

There are trees in almost every room at Mistletoe House as well as three embellished doorway arches made up of hundreds of baubles and a giant garland, wrapped around the full length of the staircase.

Holly Bank House, DALKEITH

Homeowners: Kirsty, Gordon and their two children

Formerly Kirsty’s grandparent’s home, Holly Bank House carries lots of happy family memories, particularly at Christmastime. Today, Kirsty mirrors the magical festive feel she experienced as a child for her young family.

When it comes to Christmas décor, it’s all about natural materials such as fresh hand-picked foliage and homemade swags, mixed with warm velvets and roaring log fires.

Since moving in to Holly Bank House four years ago, Kirsty found a box of her late-gran’s old Christmas decorations which she’s used this year as part of her festive designs.

Candy Lane Lodge, FRASERBURGH

Homeowners: Matthew and Stephen with their pugs, Isaac and Harry

Matthew is a self-confessed Christmas enthusiast and has been decorating for as long as he can remember. His Christmas collection has been lovingly curated over the years ever since he was a little boy and he now owns baubles from all over the world.

He has a rule that no two baubles can be the same on any of the trees in their Fraserburgh home. Needless to say, Christmas is the highlight of the year in Matthew and Stephen’s cottage.

Festive Farmhouse, LESMAHAGOW

Homeowners: Angela, Mark and their four children

For this family, Christmas is all about getting everyone involved in the festivities, from festive baking to Christmas crafts and collecting foliage for handmade decorations.

A nature-inspired Christmas theme flows throughout the Festive Farmhouse. Angela and Mark like to incorporate their kids arts and crafting in their Christmas interiors.

This is their favourite time of the year; and Christmas, to them, is all about hosting friends and family.

