Give the gift of a stylish home this Christmas with our list of luxury gifts for the home – some are high-end and some make for the perfect stocking fillers

This Christmas list of luxury gifts for the home is curated by Mairi Mulhern

Help your loved ones curate a tasteful home this winter with our Christmas list of luxury gifts for the home that not only look good but spark joy, too.

To suit all budgets, we have curated a mix of high-end investment pieces and other stocking filler treats that won’t break the bank. The majority are sourced from Scottish designers, artists and makers to help you shop locally and more sustainably this Christmas.

Happy gift hunting!

Printed by Eve Campbell using water based eco pigments onto 100% natural Scottish linen, woven by Bute Fabrics on the Isle of Bute. This truly unique wall hanging is a single edition print created through paper stencilling and screen printing.

Standing at 18cm tall, the Mother Pearl vase is specifically made to house dried flowers. This deceivingly lightweight, elegant vase is part 3D printed and part handcrafted by artist Soorin Shin. The South Korea-born maker operates out of her studio in Bridgeton, Glasgow, where she brings her imaginative visions to life.

Mini versions of the vase measure in at 15cm in height, with an array of Mother Pearl earrings also available for those who like to add flare to their outfits as well as their home.

This limited edition fine art Giclée print of Lorna Sinclair’s original painting ‘Under the Trees’ will bring joy to your loved one this Christmas. Overflowing with colour and texture, this piece will bring character to any room in the house. The original artwork was painted in Lorna’s studio in Bridgeton; a space we have been lucky to visit and see the joy that oozes from her colourful paintings and prints for ourselves.

Lorna kindly requests that you allow at least five days for shipping, so make sure to snap up your purchase with plenty of time ahead of Christmas.

Carefully crafted from pressed, recycled skateboards, this bowl has been hand-sanded, shaped and sealed with a natural food safe oil. You may see holes that previously held the trucks and wheels on to the skateboard, but these only add character to an already unique piece of kitchenware.

Colours vary between products, but if you head to the No Comply website, you’re sure to find a colour combo available that matches your giftee’s tastes.

Give the gift of blissful sleep with the reversable duvet set from Irregular Sleep Pattern. This “two-faced” bedding suits your ever-changing moods – and brings excitement to a bedroom design. This Scottish independent designer makes sleeping fun, adding colour and character to all the bedtime goodies you could possibly need, from bedding and pyjamas to hot water bottles and eye masks.

Invest in local talent with the Table Lamp 01, which is handmade by Scottish furniture maker Calum Bettison. He explains that alternating layers of oak grain give the lamp base its distinctive textural character. “The wood is first selected for its suitable grain pattern, sliced, alternate layers reversed and then assembled before being turned into a cylinder.”

Only two of these covetable handmade vases are available to purchase, meaning not only are you gifting style, you are also gifting exclusivity. The piece is formed through the rhythm of interconnected sustainable plywood segments creating transparency around a central glass column for an elusive, yet distinctive look. Hand stained in a rich warm terracotta to enhance and show off the wood grain.

Fresh or dry florals will bring vibrance to this striking piece, with the option of leaving it without any florals for a more minimalist aesthetic.

Plus, one tree is planted for every item purchased on the Brch. site, so you can shop with both style and sustainability in mind.

Handcrafted in Scotland, these elegant candleholders are individually hand cast and made with marble composite, earth pigments and oil. Natural imperfections and variations to colour and surface are inherent to the mixing and casting process and vary between each unique piece.

Interior designer and TV presenter Anna Campbell-Jones was a designer of the legacy coaches of Glasgow’s Clockwork subway almost 30 years ago. Anna has designed a range of contemporary homewares to commemorate the iconic interior of these carriages with a fresh interpretation. Also available as candles.

Elevate your hosting game with these vibrant linen blend napkins! Bursting with colour and infused with playful patterns, these stylish napkins add a touch of fun and sophistication to any tablescape. Crafted for both elegance and durability, they are perfect for everything from casual brunches to refined dinners.

This original monochromatic collage on stretched canvas was created by founder of Benassi Artworks, Hannah Benassi.

Available to purchase now in a floating tray style frame with ebony finish. D-rings are also attached, ready to hang.

silenzio! rugs and textiles are made by hand in Glasgow by artist Dana Finnigan. Each design is centred around the sparing use of colour over neutrals to frame the abstract shapes that Dand is known for creating. This could be the perfect gift for a loved one who enjoys a pop of colour, but not too much.

These endearing swallow ornaments are made in collaboration with Anna Campbell-Jones. The swallow design is inspired by the iconic matching tattoos that she has on her hands. Each varies in colouration, their shades coming from recycled ocean plastic sourced from the Forth, Malin and Lundy shipping regions, which pay a pivotal role in Anna’s brand.

These are out of stock online, but will be back on the Ocean Plastic Pots website from 7th December 2024. H&IS also noticed a handful of swallows in the V&A Dundee gift shop, so pay the museum a visit to get your hands on a set.

The Sunne cushion by STOFF is screen printed using opaque water based pigments onto a heavyweight linen. Made by hand, the soft furnishing sports a bolster shape with boxy fabric borders adding depth to the ends. This cushion comes with a contrasting zip and British wool cushion pad.

Elevate your dining table with Yod & Co’s striped hand-poured dinner candles, which are Fairtrade and made from 100% Stearin wax. Available in a variety of colourways and sold in a box set of four, these are the perfect stocking filler or secret Santa present.

Who knew that the topographical contours of Islay could look so beautiful? Taken from KILO PAPA founder Kym’s colourful topographical map series, this design has been digitally printed onto 100% cotton and made into a tea towel. The topographies for other Scottish isles, mountains and cities are also available in print and card form.

Elegant dining is made easy with this set of ocean blue plates, expertly designed and handmade by Elle Read at Stillpoint Ceramics.

Take Flight II is the latest and the largest piece of Le Petit Moose’s “Remnants” collection. The hand-woven design is made up of thousands of little feathers to compose a wing, which maker Stephanie Fradette says inspires her to soar.

The weaving has been created using a variety of fibres including alpaca, wool, cotton and mixed yarn. They are blended together to create this textured hanging that begs to be touched. Take Flight II is boho, but classy.

‘Poit’, the Scottish Gaelic word for pot, is a handwoven, vegetable-tanned leather vessel designed to celebrate everyday moments.

These carefully crafted pieces mark designer and maker Iseabal Hendry’s first foray into interior accessories. Each Poit can be used as you like: decoratively or practically.

This useful and beautiful container is ideal for storing loose items such as pens, pencils or tools – a beautiful gif for those who need a little help keeping things tidy.

This kiln formed wall mounted flower ornament is subtle in its grandeur, using a light palette of summer colours to bring brightness to any room. Give the gift of luxury with this piece – a worthwhile investment if it brings uniqueness to the home.

Scallop trimmed and delightful in its simplicity, the beautiful rose accessory cushion introduces a coordinating Bough’s Green colourway in sage tones and an upliftingly verdant touch to a bed or large sofa.

Scotland’s favourite print makers are known for effortlessly combining craftsmanship and colour to inject vibrancy into the home. Celebrated for their bold approach to pattern design, Timorous Beasties prove that you do not need to sacrifice taste to make space for pattern.

Our Editor’s Pick is the Orange and Chocolate ceramic candle from Jo Malone. Why? “Scent is so powerfully nostalgic,” H&IS editor Catherine says. “That’s why Christmas is always set to a backdrop of cinnamon, orange peel and pine in my house – it’s about creating memories with family and friends.

“The Jo Malone Bitter Orange and Chocolate ceramic candle helps to do just that – and the pretty packaging makes it an indulgent gift, too.”