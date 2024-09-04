Edinburgh-based interior designer Salsabil El-awaisi explains how you can adopt contemporary design sensibilities without impacting the integrity of your period home

Born in Hebron and raised in Scotland, Salsabil grew up balancing the feeling of having two identities. As a result, the Edinburgh-based interior designer is very enthusiastic about innovative period property design and creating spaces that tell a story.

“I love travelling and being inspired by different cultures,” Salsabil says. “Additionally, my clients’ stories are always a central element in designing their spaces.”

This approach, Salsabil believes, is what sets her apart today. “Scotland has a very distinct interior design style and I am here to bring something new to the table,” she explains when I visit her in her Morningside home.

Salsabil launched her design studio SE Interiors after she finished maternity leave seven years ago. Since then, the interior designer has worked on projects across the country, injecting colour and character into old, crumbling and outdated homes. Her style is transitional, soft and calm. “At SE Interiors, we create spaces that reflect our clients personalities and character. We enjoy blending new and old elements to create unique environments.”

Salsabil continues, “My favourite projects involve modernizing the period homes of Edinburgh while preserving their charm. I love working with older properties and brining them back to life. The little details and character found in these homes are, unfortunately, often missing in new builds today.”

We sat down with a cup of tea to discuss the nuances of renovating and re-designing the interiors of period properties.

Which room is the best to start with?

It’s crucial to create a cohesive flow throughout your home, so I recommend considering the space as a whole rather than tackling one room at a time.

However, if you need to start somewhere, the entryway or living room is often a good choice. These areas set the tone for the rest of the home. Establishing a cohesive design here can help guide the design choices for the rest of the house.

What not to do Don’t rip out any original features. Don’t buy only new furniture. Don’t be scared to mix things together.

How should I approach the creative process?

Split the design process into four areas.

Shape and form

Remember that soft, rounded shapes often evoke a sense of comfort and relaxation, while angular shapes can convey energy and dynamism. Balancing these shapes ensures a harmonious environment that supports both functionality and emotional well-being.

Colour

Careful selection and combination of colour can evoke specific feelings or enhance desired atmospheres within a space.

Materials

The choice of materials affects both the visual and tactile experience of a space. Integrating diverse textures adds depth and sensory richness, enhancing the overall emotional appeal of the design.

Pattern

Strategic use of patterns can direct attention, create focal points, and contribute to the overall ambiance of a space.

How to choose the right interior designer for your period property

When searching for an interior designer, it’s crucial to find someone whose style aligns with yours. There’s a wide range of designers, each with their own aesthetic, so take time to explore their period property portfolios and previous work to see if their designs resonate with you.

Trust is essential in this collaboration, as it allows the designer creative freedom to deliver the best results.

Listening is a skill that only the best designers have. You need your interior designer to listen to your ideas and vision attentively, translating them into a space that reflects your desires and personality.

Communication is key throughout the process. Ensure the designer understands your preferences, lifestyle and practical needs, making the journey from concept to completion both enjoyable and successful.

How much does a period property renovation cost?

Generally, a mid-sized home renovation can range between £50,000 and £70,000.

With the current economic climate, renovation costs have been fluctuating significantly. Various factors influence the total cost, including the size and condition of the property.

Kitchens tend to be one of the most expensive areas to renovate but are also one of the most important spaces in a home. Many of my clients see the value in investing in their kitchen, making it a focal point of their renovation projects.

Head to the H&IS Instagram to watch our interview with Salsabil, where she expands on the more artistic aspects of period property interior design.