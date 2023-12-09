9 stylish living room ideas to instantly transform your space

Inject some new life into your home with these inspirational living room ideas

words Adrianne Webster

Our living rooms are more than just physical spaces; they encapsulate the very essence of our homes, reflecting individuality and warmth.

The following nine living room ideas show how to do just that, with stylish inspiration that’ll take your living space to the next level.

Invest in some new art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Boyle / Interior Art (@christinastudio10)

Whether you go for modern pieces with bold colors or classic artworks, art adds vibe and feel to your living room. It’s more than just something to look at; it’s a conversation starter.

This abstract piece by Scottish artist Christina Boyle adds texture and interest without overwhelming the space. Opting for a slimmer frame in a similar tone to your wall colour will help it blend into the feel of the overall room, too.

If you like Christina’s work, you can enter our competition to win a beautiful abstract painting worth £1,300.

2. Upgrade your soft furnishings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homes & Interiors Scotland (@homesandinteriorsmag)

If you’re feeling a bit “meh” about your living room, maybe all it needs is a cushion intervention.

If you’d like to brighten up a neutral sofa, toss on some bold, colourful cushions, and it’ll instantly transform the overall look. In the same vein, a bold couch can benefit from more pared-back furnishings.

Playing around with textures and print in this way allows you to embrace a sense of balance and can enhance the aesthetic of the season you’re in, too; cosy textures in winter, light and breezy in summer.

3. Embrace your dark side

Don’t be tricked into thinking a dark space wouldn’t look good with darker tones. Sometimes it helps to embrace the mood of your living room rather than trying to work against it, and can help add richness and depth. If you don’t want to go for straight charcoal or grey, why not work in some deep blues, purples, or trendy forest green?

A dark palette can help add style points to smaller spaces, too, as it plays tricks on the eyes, making the boundaries blur so that everything doesn’t feel so confined.

Amp up the cosy factor with well-placed mood lighting, textured rugs and blankets, and you’ve got yourself a mature, elegant relaxing space.

4. Install a reading nook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glassette (@glassette)

Is there anything more instantly charming than a reading nook? They’re just the right amount of fun, while still looking seamlessly elegant. And I don’t know if it’s just me, but the thought of stealing away from the world for hours tucked up with a good read appeals to my inner child.

As well as the romantic aspects, installing one into a wall recess is practical, too, and means you’re not taking up any essential floorspace.

Pull inspiration from this design by Rosanna Bossom, which plays with colour and prints in a way that makes the reading nook surprisingly bold, yet inviting. We love the shade of green used here.

5. Lean into ‘countrycore’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Williams Home (@lucywilliamshome)

Lived-in countryside decor can bring a slice of rural charm to your urban space. Think worn-in leather sofas, tartan throws and rustic wooden furniture.

The best way to nail this trend is mixing vintage finds with an earthy colour palette, and some botanicals thrown in for good measure.

‘Countrycore’ is all about blending comfort with aesthetics, making your living room feel like a retreat from the hustle, minus the actual countryside. Or if you do live somewhere that’s surrounded by nature, it’s a nice way to pay homage to that, too.

It’s a trend that’s less about perfection and more about that easy, inviting vibe.

6. Play with silhouettes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toogood (@t_o_o_g_o_o_d)

Combining rounded elements injects a sense of modernity into your space, as evidenced here by renowned designer, Faye Toogood.

When you’re on the lookout for new furniture, think beyond the typical square and rectangular options and explore those eye-catching shapes and silhouettes that will elevate your living room aesthetic with some contemporary charm.

7. Make your fireplace the focal point

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie-Louise Sjögren (@marielouise_sjogren_design)

The fireplace is a natural focal point of the room and can set the tone for a warm and welcoming living room, so it makes design sense to use it to your advantage and make it the star of the show.

Arranging your furniture to highlight the fireplace as the focal point rather than around a TV means you can prioritise socialising over a cosy fire, too.

And it can be utilised all year round. In the summer, you can artfully fill it with candles and accessories at different sizes to add intrigue and personality.

Whether your fireplace is traditional or contemporary, making it the centerpiece adds an inviting vibe to the entire space without the need for excessive embellishments.

8. Inject some fun with a playful mirror

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gustaf Westman (@gustafwestman)

Gustaf Westman’s designs are a bit Marmite, but love them or hate them, there’s no denying his pieces are conversation starters.

Inject a dose of fun and personality with one of his playful mirrors, known for their whimsical shapes and vibrant colours. They can instantly brighten the ambience without overpowering the space; especially if used in a minimalist setting.

9. Opt for a clean palette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUE VERTE (@rueverte)

The simplicity of a neutral palette can open up a room, making it feel more spacious and airy.

It can also provide a versatile canvas for accentuating key pieces of furniture or art. With a neutral foundation, you have the flexibility to switch up accessories or decor whenever the mood strikes, without a major overhaul.

So, it’s not just about being low-key; it’s about creating a versatile, timeless, and easy-to-style living room that adapts to your changing tastes.