These are the must-see exhibitions at Edinburgh Art Festival 2024

This year’s Edinburgh Art Festival coincides with their 20th anniversary

words Adrianne Webster

This August, the Edinburgh Art Festival (EAF) marks its 20th anniversary with its most extensive programme yet, featuring over 200 artists in more than 30 venues across Scotland’s capital.

Running from August 9–25, the festival invites audiences to explore the intersection of history, activism, and contemporary art through a series of thought-provoking exhibitions and performances.

And in celebration of their 20th birthday, the EAF team have focussed on collectivism and pioneering activist movements, encouraging visitors to engage with the art and the city, reflecting on the collective futures we are working toward. “This year, we celebrate the personal histories, global political movements, and natural landscapes that inspire change and solidarity,” says EAF Director Kim McAleese.

Among the festival’s highlights is Sanctus!, a film installation by Renèe Helèna Browne at the City Art Centre, which explores themes of devotion and belonging through the lens of rally car culture.

Another significant exhibition is Karol Radziszewski’s solo show, which delves into the history of the underground queer magazine Filo and showcases paintings of queer historical figures from Central-Eastern Europe.

The PLATFORM showcase presents emerging artists Alaya Ang, Edward Gwyn Jones, Tamara MacArthur, and Kialy Tihngang, whose works address intimacy, memory, and protest. Additionally, performances like Mele Broomes’ outdoor piece at Custom Lane and Prem Sahib’s Alleus at Castle Terrace Car Park promise to captivate audiences with their powerful commentaries on identity and resistance.

The festival’s 20th anniversary is also marked by special events, including a birthday celebration hosted by gender-inclusive party hosters Ponyboy at Custom Lane, and a city-wide exploration of Edinburgh’s evolving landscape by Rosie’s Disobedient Press.

With such a diverse array of exhibitions and events, the 2024 Edinburgh Art Festival promises a thought-provoking and inspiring array of installations and exhibitions that makes it a must-see for art lovers and newcomers alike.