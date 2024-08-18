Tramway in Glasgow is hosting the sixth ‘Art Car Boot Sale’ this October

Scotland’s biggest contemporary art market returns this October, this time hosted in Tramway, Glasgow, with over one hundred artists featured in the event organised by Patricia Fleming Gallery

Scotland’s biggest contemporary art market returns this October, with over 100 artists featured as a curated showcase of Scotland-based contemporary artists by Patricia Fleming Gallery.

Art Car Boot Sale will take place from Saturday 27th – Sunday 27th October at Tramway in Glasgow, marking the first time this popular event will use this expansive venue in Glasgow’s Southside.

About the show at Tramway

Tramway’s T2 space will be transformed into a hotbed of creativity where guests can explore and purchase works by over one hundred of Scotland’s leading artists and galleries, from the boot of a car, van, bike or skateboard.

Art will be on offer from award-winning established artists associated with prizes such as Becks Futures, Turner Prize and the Freelands Award, with a programme that currently includes Michael Clarence, Ruth Ewan, Sally Hackett, Ilana Halperin, Chris Leslie, Tessa Lynch and many more.

Art Car Boot Sale is curated by a team of professionals and offers a unique and accessible opportunity for people to talk to artists and purchase work directly from Glasgow’s internationally recognised contemporary art sector.

Words from Patricia Fleming Gallery

Patricia Fleming Gallery advocates for the representation of emerging artists and is delighted to include recent Edinburgh College of Art graduate Leah Moodie in this year’s programme, who is now based in Glasgow and specialises in drawing and painting.

Patricia Fleming, director of the event and gallery says, “Glasgow is known for its DIY art culture and so we’re proud to present an alternative to the traditional art fair model by making buying/selling art accessible for both artists and audiences. We’re excited to be delivering a snapshot of one of the most dynamic contemporary art scenes in Europe, and keeping a spotlight on Scotland.”

Ticket information

A standard adult ticket is £10, early bird ticket is £8.00 and concessions are £5.00, available on the door or online (Under 16s go free ).

