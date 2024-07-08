Here are some highlights from the July 2024 event calendar in Scotland, from food festivals in Edinburgh to wildlife tours in the Cairngorms

Whether you’re a foodie, an art fan, a lover of the natural world or in your element at a concert, there’s something for everyone in this What’s On Scotland guide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spoiled Life (@spoiledlifestore)

When: Thursday 11 July

Where: 15 Greyfriars Gardens, St Andrews, KY16 9XX

Based in St Andrews, Spoiled Life is a lifestyle and fashion store that brings Scandinavian design, Moroccan style and European trends to Scotland. An extensive range of candles, scents, food, clothing, textiles and artwork are available alongside the Spoiled Life Café and event space.

This Thursday, founders Glenn and Steven bring a new After Hours event in support of local artists, makers and designers. You can expect exclusive discounts, drinks and music in this fun event – perfect for a mid-week treat.

Visit the Spoiled Life website | Follow Spoiled Life on Instagram | Follow Spoiled Life on Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dundee Cocktail Week (@dundeecocktailweek)

When: Friday 19 – Sunday 28 July

Where: Cocktail bars across the city

Support local businesses and experience the very best of Dundee’s cocktail scene in this ten-day festival. Purchase a wristband for unlimited access to discounted cocktails in a hand-picked selection of Dundee’s finest food and drinks venues. Cocktails will start from just £5.

Limited offers in local Dundee salons, independent fashion retailers and local homeware shops will also be available to those with a Dundee Cocktail Week wristband.

Buy your tickets here. Wristband prices start at £7.95.

Visit the Dundee Cocktail Week website | Follow the Dundee Cocktail Week on Instagram | Follow the Dundee Cocktail Week on Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Sosnowska (@dianasosnowska)

When: Friday 12 – Sunday 28 July

Where: 6 William Street, Edinburgh, EH3 7NH

Photographer Diana Sosnowska hosts her first major UK exhibition this month at Agitate, Edinburgh’s newest photography bookshop, gallery and event space.

Trained in Scotland, Diana’s self-portraits draw inspiration from contemporary literature and cinema. Her practice lies between performative and stage-set photography, making for an engaging exhibition for new and experienced photographers.

Visit the Agitate website | Follow Agitate on Instagram | Follow Agitate on Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EdFoodFest (@edfoodfest)

When: Friday 19 June – Sunday 28 July

Where: George Square Gardens, Edinburgh, EH8 9LD

Celebrate ten years of Edinburgh’s largest free-to-enter food festival with mouth-watering street food, thirst-quenching drinks, live chef demos and much more.

Hosted in George Square Gardens, the Edinburgh Food Festival has previously featured food vendors like Moskito Bites (and Moskito’s Bacchus Mobile Bar), We Sell Dumplings, Prime Street Food, Jarvis Pickle and Chick & Pea.

Click here to stay up to date with announcements for this year’s vendors. Keep an eye out for Stranger’s Point Gin, all the way from the Isle of Mull.

The Scottish Street Food Awards will see traders go head-to-head to impress an all-star panel to earn their place at the final of the British Street Food Awards 2024. With Scottish traders winning big in 2022 and 2023 at both the British and European Street Food Awards, the 2024 competition is shaping up to be the hottest one yet.

Visit the Edinburgh Food Festival website | Follow Edinburgh Food Festival on Instagram | Follow Edinburgh Food Festival on Facebook

When: 11 July

Where: 19 New Kirk Road, Bearsden, Glasgow, G61 3SJ

As a seasoned forager, the Elements menus will be characterised by handpicked ingredients from the surrounding areas of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs. “I can’t wait to share all of our stories with our guests soon,” founder and renowned chef Gary Townsend says.

Spotlight dishes on the Elements opening tasting menu will include:

North Sea cod loin poached in butter and served with cockles, white asparagus, courgette, cod dumpling buttermilk and miso

poached in butter and served with cockles, white asparagus, courgette, cod dumpling buttermilk and miso Scottish lamb saddle featuring shoulder, sweetbread, BBQ gem lettuce, smoked aubergine, and chimichurri

featuring shoulder, sweetbread, BBQ gem lettuce, smoked aubergine, and chimichurri Amalfi lemon & yuzu paired with Perthshire strawberries, preserved elderflower and basil

Visit the Elements website | Follow Elements on Instagram | follow Elements on Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrate the 80s and beyond! (@rewindfestival)

When: 19 – 21 July

Where: Scone Palace, Perth, Perth and Kinross, PH2 6BD

Pop stars from the 1980s return to the stage for a weekend of top tunes, plus a silent disco, funfair rides, kids zone, shops and stalls.

The lineup for 2024 will feature some of the decade’s favourite chart acts, including The Boomtown Rats, Kim Wilde, Altered Images and the Earth Wind and Fire Experience. Find the full list here.

Visit the Rewind Festival website | Follow Rewind Festival on Instagram | Follow Rewind Festival on Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agitate (@agitate.gallery)

When: Wednesday 17 July

Where: 6 William Street, Edinburgh, EH3 7NH

BOOKENDS is the second edition of Agitate’s photobook critique club, designed for those at the beginning of a photobook journey, or reflecting on something previously published.

If you’ve been searching for somewhere to talk about the book-making process, this is for you.

Visit the Agitate website | Follow Agitate on Instagram | Follow Agitate on Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RSPB Scotland (@rspb.scotland)

When: Thursday 18 July

Where: meet at RSPB Scotland Insh Marshes Car Park, Ivy Cottage, Kingussie, PH21 1NT

This is the most delightful summer adventure is for fans of the Scottish wilderness and the wildlife it harbours. Suitable for all ages.

On this leisurely walk through Insh Marshes, visitors will look out for seasonal wildflowers and plants as they come into bloom, hearing birds calling through the trees whilst spotting butterflies fluttering along the way.

Visit the RSPB website | Follow the RSPB on Instagram | Follow the RSPB on Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Metro (@sierrametro_)

When: Until Sunday 21 July, open Tues – Sun 10am – 2pm or by appointment

Where: 13-15 Ferry Road, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 4AD

Sierra Metro is a creative space and gallery based in Leith, Edinburgh. Version 10.312 is an exhibition marking ten years of Martin Baillie Studio.

Martin is a graphic designer based in Edinburgh, collaborating with cultural organisations, businesses and third sector projects across Scotland. His work is formed on the basis of effective communication, problem solving, and “making things look good”.

Visit the Sierra Metro website | Follow Sierra Metro on Instagram | Follow Sierra Metro on Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mull Highland Games (@mullhighlandgames)

When: Thursday 18 July

Where: Tobermory, The Isle of Mull

Immerse yourself in the culture of the Hebridean islands in this day event. Visitors can expect an array of traditional cultural and competitive events at the Mull Highland Games, including art, music, dancing, athletics and traditional heavies activities. A great spot to experience the true spirit of Scotland.

Visit the Mull Highland Games website | Follow the Mull Highland Games on Instagram | Follow the Mull Highland Games on Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strange Field (@strangefieldglasgow)

When: Friday 5 July – Sunday 28 August

Where: 105-109 French Street, Glasgow, G40 4EH

BAFTA Scotland New Talent award-winning photographer Chris Leslie is widely acknowledged as the most consistent chronicler of Glasgow’s recent history. Strange Field’s six-month artist residency with the photographer examines the changes in Dalmarnock over the past ten years, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Chris says, “The Dalmarnock I photographed over 16 years ago is almost unrecognizable today. The area’s physical transformation has been comprehensive and clearly visible to everyone.

“However, the lingering question has always concerned the Legacy of the Games and its true impact on the residents of Dalmarnock. This exhibition aims to provide a platform for the residents to voice their thoughts on the legacy and to explore what the next 10 years might hold.”

Visit the Strange Field website | Follow Strange Field on Instagram | Follow Strange Field on Facebook

Learn more about Scottish art with artist Andrea Geile in our feature about her newest exhibition, Amongst the Trees, held at The Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh.