Chef Garry Townsend will open Scottish fine dining restaurant, Elements, in Bearsden with a menu built on locally sourced Scottish produce

The countdown is on! Gary Townsend will open his first solo Scottish fine dining restaurant, Elements, on July 11th in Bearsden, Glasgow.

Gary has worked in some of Britain’s finest restaurants, from L’Enclume and Restaurant Sat Bains to Hibiscus and The Kitchin. Most recently, he was head chef at Glasgow’s three-time AA Rosette-winning restaurant, One Devonshire Gardens.

Even still, Elements has been in the pipeline for a long time, says Gary.

The vision

For many chefs, the dream is to open their own restaurant – a place where their creativity can thrive under the freedom to choose their own suppliers and design dishes that not only reflect their personality, but make others feel taken care of, too.

Gary admits, “I’m thrilled to be preparing for the official opening of our Scottish fine dining restaurant. We’ve had a few setbacks in the renovation process, but that’s given me and my team additional time to ensure everything is just right.”

Gary and his team have focused on every detail, from sourcing bespoke handcrafted ceramics to collaborating with artisan makers and suppliers. “I’ve spent a lot of time working on the dishes and testing exciting flavour combinations and of course, getting out and about meeting some excellent local suppliers.”

The refurbishment

After a £40,000 refurb, the 36-cover restaurant’s interior is characterised by a palette of deep mid-tone blues, lighter teal offsets and burnt orange hues to add some warmth – a theme Gary hopes will make guests feel calm from the second they step through the door.

The space also boasts smoked oak timber flooring and unique granite tabletops for the chef’s counter. Seating follows a brass and velvet theme, adding subtle luxury to a mostly minimalist layout.

Darker hues on the walls and oversized mirrors amplify the overhead lighting, with floor lamps and spotlights ensuring beams of warm light reach every corner of the space.

The food menu

As a seasoned forager, Gary’s menus will be characterised by handpicked ingredients from the surrounding areas of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs. “I can’t wait to share all of our stories with our guests soon,” he says.

Spotlight dishes on the Elements opening tasting menu will include:

North Sea cod loin poached in butter and served with cockles, white asparagus, courgette, cod dumpling buttermilk and miso

poached in butter and served with cockles, white asparagus, courgette, cod dumpling buttermilk and miso Scottish lamb saddle featuring shoulder, sweetbread, BBQ gem lettuce, smoked aubergine, and chimichurri

featuring shoulder, sweetbread, BBQ gem lettuce, smoked aubergine, and chimichurri Amalfi lemon & yuzu paired with Perthshire strawberries, preserved elderflower and basil

The drinks menu

We don’t have any images of the gorgeous cocktails yet – you’ll just have to book a table to find out for yourself!

Nonetheless, Gary’s passion for sustainability and reducing food waste shines through in Elements’ seasonal drinks menu, which will be built on tastes that reflect the eb and flow of nature in Scotland.

The cocktail menu is categorised by the elements:

Earth utilises classic Scottish gin and seasonal herbs

utilises classic Scottish gin and seasonal herbs Downpour is blended with yuzu, lemon, lime and basil

is blended with yuzu, lemon, lime and basil Air includes Devaux Cuvée with red verjus, brambles and honey

includes Devaux Cuvée with red verjus, brambles and honey Fire uses Storywood tequila with mango, habanero and hibiscus

uses Storywood tequila with mango, habanero and hibiscus Water incorporates Auchentoshan 12-year-old whisky, Chartreuse Jaune, ginger and lime

incorporates Auchentoshan 12-year-old whisky, Chartreuse Jaune, ginger and lime Other highlights on the drinks menu include house Champagne, Devaux, a rich and full-bodied offering from the Côte des Bar region in Champagne, France

The need-to-knows

Elements will be open from Wednesday evenings through to Sunday with a seven course tasting menu, with a more traditional three-course à la carte menu as an alternative. At lunchtimes, there will be a four-course menu.

Additionally, guests have the option to book the Chef’s Counter experience, tailored for one to five guests, providing an immersive dining opportunity to observe Gary and his team’s craftsmanship up close.

Each dining experience can be complemented by a carefully curated paired wine experience.

Bookings are now open!