Nordic interiors brand NS Studio opens showroom in Edinburgh’s Morningside

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Look no further than this buzzy Edinburgh kitchen studio for your next redesign

Danish kitchen design company Nordic Studio has announced the launch of a stunning new kitchen and bathroom showroom in Edinburgh’s trendy Morningside.

The brand is renowned for their distinctive, high-quality kitchens. Made from sustainable materials, they focus on expert craftmanship and attention to detail to really bring your cooking space to life in a way that feels elevated and considered, yet still practical.

So what to expect from the new showroom? It’ll include bespoke kitchens & bathrooms, kitchen appliances, solid wood flooring, lighting and windows, and all of the brand’s services include full design & build, with an in-house team covering everything from small kitchen installations to full construction for residential and commercial projects.

Family business

This latest showroom comes from husband-and-wife team Mogens and Sofie Kleberg, the owners of Nordic Living by Biehl, which opened in Bruntsfield in 2018 and has become a go-to lifestyle destination.

The Nordic Studio brand was born in 2021, offering design and build services to Nordic Living customers. Working on residential and commercial spaces across Scotland, Mogens and team have built an impressive portfolio of work, from a sleek new kitchen in a Bruntsfield home and a full refurbishment of a grand New Town apartment, through to the construction, project management and interior design of a stunning sustainably-built riverside home in Perthshire.

Following this success, the business has continued to expand, with the new Morningside showroom offering customers an opportunity to view the bespoke kitchens and appliances, plus bathrooms, solid wood flooring and lighting.

These high-end, beautifully-designed products share the streamlined and understated Nordic aesthetic that the brand is known for, while the in-house design service and trades team gives customers a single destination working with trusted, experienced professionals in order to make the home renovations process as straightforward as possible.

“We’re really delighted to be opening our first Nordic Studio showroom here in Morningside,” says director, Mogens.

“Edinburgh has been our home for over six years now and we’ve loved working with clients on a range of projects across the city and beyond. The showroom will allow us to continue to expand the business and to offer clients a relaxed and enjoyable way to choose their new kitchen.

“We know that It’s a significant purchase – kitchens really do sit at the heart of the home, so it’s important to get it just right. Our collection focuses on clean lines and functionality, featuring natural, sustainable materials and timeless design to create something to last a lifetime.”

The Nordic Studio by Biehl showroom opens on Friday 31st May 2024, at 147 Morningside Road Edinburgh EH10 4AX