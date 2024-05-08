- ADVERTISEMENT -

This family bathroom in an Edwardian home has been turned into a large space with an emphasis on relaxation

words Miriam Methuen-Jones photography Darren Chung

This bathroom is a peaceful retreat full of carefully chosen pieces. It’s part of a full home renovation in East London, which saw a small, sad bathroom transformed into an airy space fit for relaxation. The original modest bathroom was combined with an adjacent bedroom to create this more generous space.

The owners, Tom and Emma Lipop, were inspired by the hammams they’d loved on trips to Istanbul; the public bathing spots often had tiled ceilings, and they were keen to incorporate this in their renovation.

Simple tiles (the widely available Equipe Artisan in Ochre) cover the walls and accentuate the generous ceiling height. A border of swan tiles, based on an illustration by Walter Crane, provides visual relief from the mass of pale squares.

The swan tiles and the shape of the lights (Soho Home’s Leonard) create an unexpected Art Deco feel amid the hammam influences. Every inch of this bathroom was considered, right down to the feet on the bath. These were inspired by the fabulous antique Louis-style double basin that graces the room. It’s an original French piece by Jacob Delafon called the Serpentine and dates from the early 20th century – the same period as the house.

It was an obvious choice for the owners, but finding one in good nick proved tricky. Tom eventually rescued this one from another house that was undergoing renovation.

The original taps had been scrapped, so replacements had to be sourced. Much easier to get hold of was a complementary tub with exaggerated ‘bun’ feet: the Senator bath by BC Designs.

During the pandemic the couple got used to exercising at home and soon realised they could do with a steam shower to replace the one they’d enjoyed using at the gym. A 1.5 x 1m cubicle was installed, fitted with a marble-topped bench to keep things feeling luxurious. The steam system is by Insignia and features both aromatherapy and salt-spray settings.

Storage was also considered, with an integrated alcove in the shower, wide shelving near the tub for lotions and potions, and even dedicated wall-mounted cups for toothbrushes. Glass and brass shelves provide extra space as well. Apart from the swanneck taps, all the brassware is from Lefroy Brooks, as are the octagonal mirrors and the shaving mirror.

The old uPVC windows were replaced with a timber sash frame style which better suits the house’s Edwardian features. The fireplace, originally in the bedroom, is now part of this luxurious bathroom. Though not in use, it has been thoughtfully restored and adds a dose of vintage charm to the space. It’s also a good spot for displaying seasonal blooms.

The flooring may look like pale wooden boards, but it’s actually something much hardier: Nordic wood-effect tiles from Porcelain Superstore. It’s a good example of how this project was approached; the attention to detail is incredible, but each aesthetic decision was made with practicality in mind.