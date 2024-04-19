Neat and tidy storage solutions to streamline your kitchen

Make prepping and cooking a breeze with clever kitchen storage solutions

words Miriam Methuen-Jones

What good storage looks like in your kitchen will vary from person to person. Most like to hide everything away behind uniform cabinets, but that can make it easy to forget what you have. A mix of open and closed storage is a good compromise.

Organise by frequency of use, either displaying pieces you’d like to use more often (fancy dishes, that ice-cream maker that doesn’t quite fit in the pantry) or keeping those things you’re always reaching for close at hand.

Maximise the space you have behind closed doors by using internal organisers and considering every nook and cranny. Got an awkward alcove? Turn it into a coffee station or a bar to free up the work surfaces elsewhere in the kitchen.

Here are some of the most interesting storage solutions that we’re enjoying at the moment…

Hook up

Where possible, take advantage of your walls and ceilings to eke out extra storage. A traditional pan rack will stand the test of time, but we’re also big fans of Amara’s hanging shelf (below) which has space to store wine glasses and bar accessories. A wall shelf with hooks is a flexible option too. It can store utensils, fruit or your favourite mugs. Loft hanging shelf by Nordal, £299, Amara

The great divide

This kitchen has been split into two distinct sections. A storage area, with open shelving and a second sink, lies behind the sliding glass door. It could be dedicated to prep and washing up, with the more sociable island reserved for cooking and hosting.

Consider your layout

“Pocket doors allow bulky items like washing machines, dishwashers and even ovens to be hidden neatly away when not in use. The ‘dead space’ between worktops and wall units can be utilised for hanging knife racks, kitchen roll or other everyday paraphernalia.” Melissa Klink, creative director, Harvey Jones

Don’t forget the acccessories

Who says your oats or homemade jam has to be stored in clear glass jars? Spice things up with a hint of colour. Paola Navone Jar, £35, Designers Guild

Show off

This bar area by Neptune makes ingenious use of otherwise wasted space. An alcove is transformed with mirrored shelving to display an impressive collection of spirits. Even more storage is tucked below the island.

Off the rails

This design by J.S.S Geddes has storage right up to the ceiling. The higher cabinets are accessed via a bespoke ladder which stretches across the bank of cabinets on a brass rail. A deep drawer within the pantry is a handy place to store cutlery and utensils.