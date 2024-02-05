5 kitchen design rules that get our editor’s sign of approval

These five kitchen design rules ensure you’ll have a fresh, stylish and low-maintenance cooking space

Refreshing your kitchen through interesting design choices can completely transform its ambiance, helping it to look fresh, light and modern, and most importantly, somewhere you want to cook in.

When it comes to a design overhaul, though, there are some key rules we like to stick to to make sure that everything makes sense. Here are the top five things to consider…

Substance over style

As well as stylish design, kitchens should always have a functional element: display that enamel teapot or hang rustic chopping boards on the wall – but only if you’re going to use them. Make sure that everything on display is purposeful and considered.

Go green

Plants work well as decor, especially if they are flavour-filled herbs rather than their inedible counterparts. The best herbs to grow in the kitchen? Basil, chives, oregano and parsley. All you need is a sunny kitchen windowsill, some pots and patience.

Invest in good lighting

As in the rest of your home, lighting should be layered. If your kitchen is merely a backdrop for cocktail parties, you can get by with lamps, wall lights and under-cabinet illumination. Otherwise, make sure you have good task lighting – it’s as crucial to the chef as a knife-sharpener.

Shake things up

The Shaker kitchen remains unwaveringly popular, but designers are starting to play with new materials: we’re seeing plywood, ribbed wood and aluminium all making a statement; perfect if you like to marry tradition with modern elements.

Organisation is key

Good looks will never make up for a clumsy layout or a lack of storage; the most important thing in any kitchen is practicality. Make sure it works with your lifestyle, and always maximise worktop space.

