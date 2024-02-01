Take a look at our guide on how retrofit can help you to use energy more efficiently in your home

This post was written in collaboration with EcoCosi by Changeworks

With ongoing rising energy prices, many of us are now more aware of how much it costs to heat and power our homes. This is particularly true in Scotland, where we have some of the leakiest housing in Europe, when it comes to keeping the heat in. With these things in mind, more and more home improvers are turning to retrofit.

A retrofit not only reduces energy bills and a home’s carbon footprint; it’s a powerful tool for creating cosier and more comfortable homes.

Retrofitting simply means improving our home so that it uses energy more efficiently. This includes adding measures like insulation, solar panels, or triple-glazed windows. If you’re already thinking of your next home improvement, now is the perfect time to incorporate retrofit into your plans.

A warmer, healthier home

Most of us make changes to our home to create a more pleasant space in which to spend our time. Having a good level of indoor warmth plays a big part in this. Not only is it important to our comfort, but for our health as well.

According to the World Health Organisation, an indoor temperature below 18°C presents several risks, from asthma to allergies. And if your home isn’t very energy efficient, it can cost a lot to maintain a healthy temperature.

Through measures like insulation, retrofit makes it easier to keep your home warm and comfortable. It also tackles issues associated with a cold home, such as damp and mould.

Making your home more cost-effective to run

The energy efficiency of a home has a big impact on its running costs. For example, insulation keeps more heat in, so we don’t need to keep the heating on as long.

With renewable technologies like solar panels, you can generate your own electricity, meaning you buy less from the grid.

Investing in your home and the planet

We all want to look after our environment. Since 13% of Scotland’s carbon emissions come from our houses, improving a home’s energy efficiency can make a big difference to our carbon footprint.

Retrofitting looks to the future in more ways than one. Depending on the changes you make, a retrofit could increase the value of your home by as much as £10,000.

Where to start?

If you want to make retrofit part of your next home improvement, EcoCosi from Changeworks is here to help.

The service can support you with a home assessment, finding trusted installers, providing tailored solutions and ensuring quality control.

With over 35 years’ experience, Changeworks is with you every step of the way to making your home warmer, greener and more comfortable.