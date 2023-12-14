SUBSCRIBE
The Store by Emma Cross Interior Design opens in North Berwick

Emma Cross Interior Design shop The Store in North Berwick.

The Store will stock one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture artfully restored by the East Lothian interior designer

words Adrianne Webster

The East Lothian-based interior designer Emma Cross has opened a new homeware and furniture store in North Berwick named The Store.

The new shop on Station Road (formerly occupied by Castle Cottage Interiors) will sell one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture, artfully restored in Emma’s signature style.

Alongside these, you’ll find custom-made seating and beds and a selection of luxury bedding, lighting, soft furnishings and homewares.

Staying true to her bold, playful and contemporary design sense, the emphasis is on fun and interesting unique finds that will add a pop of colour to everyone’s homes.

“I’ve always been passionate about bringing colour into people’s lives, using it to create bold accents in a room, mixing palettes, textures and patterns to create harmony,” says Emma.

Emma Cross Interior Design shop The Store in North Berwick.

“The Store will celebrate colour through the curated items that will be on display, made by super-talented independent designers and producers with whom I’ve had the great pleasure to work over the years.”

Homes & Interiors Scotland Oct Dec 2023 front cover
