George Street’s AC Marriott is situated in the Grade-A listed former parish hall building that blends modern design with restored Victorian features

words Adrianne Webster

Where better than George Street for an up-close-and-personal glimpse at Glasgow’s stunning Victorian architecture? Surrounded by the city chambers, the newly-opened AC Hotel by Marriott places you directly inside one of the city’s most iconic buildings following the renovation of the 120-year-old Grade-A listed Victorian building, formerly part of the Parish Halls.

A night or two away here is affordable, yet the polished interiors, designed by their in-house design team, hint towards a rating higher than its four stars.

The reception level, spacious and airy in its minimalist design, opens onto a lounge and bar area that comes alive at night with atmospheric mood lighting and the sound of cocktails being shaken. Coffee table books boasting tales of fashion design and architecture lay Glasgow’s story bare, without it being too in your face.

Next door, the 100-seater restaurant Hazel, led by French chef Eric Avenier, lays on Mediterranean-style small plates in impressive surroundings, inspired by Glasgow’s legend of St Mungo (a stained glass window of whom you’ll find elsewhere in the building).

Don’t leave without trying the harissa chickpea hummus and the Devil’s Margarita, each as moreish as each other. In the mornings, breakfast is served here, too, offering an elevated take on your usual hotel breakfast buffet.

A similarly considered affair is on offer in the rooms. Simplistic in their design, the scenic views over Glasgow in all directions is what you’re paying for here. The minimalism is purposeful, though; AC founder Antonio Catalan has a strong vision for his rooms, intending for the interior design to allow for mental breathing space free of visual clutter.

Instead of flowery wallpaper or overwhelming art, you’ll find fresh, white linens on the beds, clean tiles and neutral walls. Touches like furniture by Charlotte James and a fridge full of locally-produced chocolate, drinks and coffee lend a homely vibe to the otherwise pared-back feel.

Architecture aficionados will enjoy the sympathetically-restored period features that can be found around the building, including a sweeping stone staircase, period cornicing, a glass ceiling dome and the premium heritage suites that offer a glimpse into Glasgow’s Victorian history with original panelled walls and fireplaces.

The jewel in the AC’s crown is its Liberty Suite, encompassing two bedrooms, main living, dining and kitchen area, all adorned in original wood panelling, stained glass windows, ornately carved wooden fireplaces in the boardroom of the city’s former City Parish Hall.Look up and you’ll see Glasgow’s famous trading history detailed around the cornicing in the form of golden cherubs. Pricey at £4,000 a night, it’s perfect for private celebrations and big birthdays.

At once decadent and laid back, historical and modern, the new hotel manages to bridge unexpected design principles, resulting in a chic and spa-like home-from-home for the weekend. Glasgow, you’ve done it again.

AC Hotels by Marriott

260 George St, Glasgow G1 1QX

T: 0141 726 0340

Follow Hazel restaurant on Instagram