Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2023: Take a look at this year’s entrants

From traditional Christmas comfort to glitzy festive glamour, this year’s homes prove there’s a seasonal style for everyone

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year is back, with new judge Danny Campbell joining returning judges Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale to decide on this year’s winner.

And competition is stiff. From 12ft trees, to bold neon lights, to garlands made from foraged materials, these homeowners show that you can go all-in for Christmas whilst still staying true to your personal style.

“This year’s homes are like a box of Quality Street: a real mixed bag from all-out to traditional, to outright fabulous!” shares Banjo Beale.

While the styles certainly differ, many of the homes focused on handcrafted and eco-friendly decorations.

“We saw some amazing homemade and upcycled ideas, which I will definitely be stealing for next year,” reflects Anna Campbell-Jones. “Christmas should not be harmful to the planet.”

Below, read all about the five homes taking part, and get a sneak peek of what’s in store…

1880s APARTMENT, GREENOCK

Homeowners: Hannah and Gordon

This period property comes alive at Christmas time, when Hannah and partner Gordon lean in to the historical feel with decorations that are refined, traditional and carefully curated.

The grand, wood panelled lounge plays host to a whopping 12ft Christmas tree, the ideal focal point for their many festive get togethers with friends and family.

This year, Hannah and Gordon also plan on turning their attention to their building’s communal spaces, and collaborating with their neighbours on a tree and some playful festive touches.

BAY TREE HOUSE, EDINBURGH

Homeowners: Katie and Jamie

Katie and Jamie’s mid-terrace Edinburgh home is a colourful and fun-filled Christmas haven for the whole family.

Creativity is key here, with Katie turning materials that would otherwise be discarded – think wallpaper and fabric scraps – into handmade stockings and decorations, all with a little help from daughter Beth, who loves to get in on the festive fun.

BEIT AL MILAD, AUCHTERARDER

Homeowners: Flo and Paul

At Christmas time, Paul and Flo’s modern Perthshire home becomes a maximalist dream house, full of festive keepsakes that tell stories from their travels all over the world.

After years of living in the UAE, Lebanese-born Flo and Paul fell in love with Scotland and, ten years ago, set up home here with their children Michael, Matthew and Megan.

For this family, the festive season starts the minute the clock strikes midnight on 31st October. With a collection of Christmas villages accumulated over the last twenty years and an average of over 30 Christmas trees in their home per year, their commitment to the season of good cheer is truly something to behold.

HOPS COTTAGE, GLASGOW’S WEST END

Homeowners: Scarlett & Gerry

Scarlett and Gerry’s Nordic-inspired approach to Christmas has both sustainability and family values at its heart, with an emphasis on reducing waste and creating new traditions for their two young sons, Rocco and Reddox.

By foraging for fresh materials like pine and cedar in their back garden and in the surrounding area, Scarlett creates impressive handmade garlands and centrepieces worthy of an enchanted forest.

WHITE LION TOWNHOUSE, EAST RENFREWSHIRE

Homeowners: Laura & Andrew

The ultimate party location, Laura and Andrew’s modern townhouse is extravagant, glitzy and glamorous, the perfect place to host festive shindigs with extended family.

Laura pulls out all the stops to get the home Christmas party ready, with neon signs nestled into traditional Christmas trees and showstopping embellished table settings.

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year will air on Monday 18th December at 8pm on BBC One Scotland, and we’ll be bringing you an interview with the winner immediately following the show. Stay tuned…