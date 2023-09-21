Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year is back

Apply now to be featured in the Christmas 2023 edition of the popular TV show

words | Olivia Simpson

If your halls are immaculately decked with boughs of holly every December, then you could be in with a chance of winning Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2023. The show will return to screens in December, with Danny Campbell, architect and founder HOKO Design, joining Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale on the judging panel.

The one-hour Christmas special will see the trio visit five Scottish homes and the title of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year will be awarded to the home with the most festive flare.

From flats to farmhouses, cottages to castles, all kinds of home are eligible to be entered into the competition; the only requirement is that they be filled with the spirit of the season.

Applications are open now and will close at noon on the 14th of October, with filming taking place in late November. Homes submitted must be your primary residence.

HOW TO ENTER SCOTLAND’S CHRISTMAS HOME OF THE YEAR 2023

To enter, email scotlandshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk and include your contact details, a brief description of how you decorate your house at Christmas and a selection of interior and exterior photos.

