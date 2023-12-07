H&IS Christmas List: Gift ideas for teens and wee ones

Enjoy our guide to thoughtful, creative gift ideas for the teens and wee ones in your life this Christmas

curated by Adrianne Webster

Gift ideas for teens

It can be hard to shop for the teenage children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews in our lives, especially when it comes to Christmas. What do you gift them that they don’t already have? And with trends changing at a rapid pace, how do you ensure you get them something they’ll love beyond the next few weeks before they move onto the next thing?

The below ideas offer timeless ideas that will appeal to all tastes. After all, you can’t go wrong with a good shirt or scented shower gel. Debit cards at the ready…

Pamper her with an appointment at Glasgow’s most famous nail studio, NAF!, where she can get a nice nail art design of her choosing.

These statement earrings by Scottish maker Ishbel Watson are lovingly handmade in Glasgow from responsibly-sourced maple veneered wood. But though they may look big and bold, they’re still lightweight, so perfect for adding to a weekend look. And you’ll get extra eco warrior points, too, as a tree is planted for every purchase made. Win, win.

Treat her to the gift of gorgeously moisturised locks with this curl creme by Scottish brand FFOR. This vegan-friendly treatment cream helps create frizz-free, and is infused with orange and cinnamon for added festive flair.

Charles Jeffrey has teamed back up with V&A Dundee on a collection of Loverboy themed accessories, celebrating a “global story of a unique pattern which has connected communities worldwide, expressed tradition, revolt and diversity, and inspired playful and provocative design.” Arty and creative types will love the above scarf and badge set.

This vegan-friendly and paraben-free haircare set comes with a hand and body cream, hand and foot mask and hand and body scrub, all in the deliciously fresh unisex scent of sea salt, sage and citrus. Perfect for dry winter skin.

This tote bag can work just as well as a gift bag for holding any other ‘stocking filler’ type small gifts you’re also gifting, and will appeal to girls who love making a statement. Working just as well as a crafting bag as a boot bag, it’s a great multi-purpose gift idea that they can use how they want to.

Chunky Striped Socks, £20 per pair, Jo-AMI

You can’t really beat socks as a must-have Christmas gift. These pairs by Scottish design studio Jo-AMI are cute and cosy, coming in four different colourways; pink/red stripes, khaki and baby blue stripes and now oatmeal/tobacco stripes.

Looking equally great with a stompy pair of Dr Marten’s as ballet flats, they’re a wardrobe essential.

Introduce her to the beautiful mind of Frida Kahlo with this embroidery set that encourages empowerment and self-love. This set was purposefully brought together after the brand Cotton Clara gathered from their customers that this selection of kits is very popular with teenagers, so they bundled it together to make a brilliant gift set.

‘Tis the season for indulgence and what’s more decadent than a Hotel Chocolat gift box? This super-cute gingerbread men one is perfect for a ’12 days of Christmas’ pressie and comes with a hint of gingerbread spice for extra festive vibes.

For wee ones

The Christmas season produces some of the cutest baby and toddler-wear, with adorable fluffy toys, little booties and snowsuits. With that in mind, the following mix of toys, clothing and homeware from a mix of independent makers and big brands will make the perfect gifts for the wee ones in your life.

Made from 100% polyester, this puffer jacket for cool kids is water repellent and windproof with a pink tartan print. Perfect for school, nursery or trips around the city.

An adorable alternative to a traditional rocking horse, this fluffy rocking mammoth would be gorgeous in any nursery or bedroom. And it’s currently on sale down from £130.

An exclusive collaboration with V&A Dundee and Beano, this playful yellow cotton t shirt features iconic Beano character, Dennis, wearing the classic V&A Dundee tartan, with a multi coloured Beano logo across the rear.

Wee ones will adore cuddling up in this set of cosy slipper boots that come with a plush, fleece lining, ensuring warmth during the Christmas holidays and beyond.

A trendy sweatshirt and leggings combination by Scottish brand Emma Neale for the cool kid toddlers in your life.

Huggably soft and ideal for cuddling, this soft Peter Rabbit toy is a great way to introduce your little one to Beatrix Potter’s classics.