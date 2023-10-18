WIN… a beautiful abstract canvas worth £1,300 from Christina Studio

We’ve teamed up with Christina Studio to give you the chance to win a beautiful abstract canvas worth £1,300

Christina Studio is the brand of Scottish-based artist Christina Boyle.

With a passion for interiors and artwork and a background in interior design, Christina seamlessly blends her two loves to create captivating abstract pieces tailored to interior projects and spaces.

Born and raised in Scotland, her artistic journey has been deeply influenced by the rich heritage and natural beauty of her surroundings.

Christina’s paintings often draw inspiration from the textures, colours, and forms found in interior spaces.

They often reflect a harmonious balance between functionality and artistic expression, and not only serve as captivating focal points but also integrate seamlessly into various design schemes, enhancing the overall aesthetic of a room.

Her artwork serves as a bridge between the worlds of fine art and interior design, capturing the essence of both disciplines.

Homes and Interiors Scotland have teamed up with Christina Studio to offer you a chance to win this beautiful abstract canvas (pictured below) worth £1,300.

It captures the essence of natural beauty – think crystal blue water, soft sands and sun kissed skin, inspired by Scottish summers by the water.

This captivating 1m x 1m painting will be sure to make a statement in any room. The blues are intermingled with soft, delicate brushstrokes, creating a sense of organic movement that will draw the eye in.

It’s the perfect piece to bring a sense of tranquillity and calmness to your space, showcasing your appreciation for the beauty of nature and art.

The lucky winner can also pick a frame of their choice to compliment their interior.

