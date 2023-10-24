Stylish new pub Hope & Vincent to open in Glasgow

Located at 140 St Vincent Street Glasgow, the latest addition to the city’s hospitality sector promises a contemporary take on the classic public house

words Olivia Simpson

Hope & Vincent, a pub with dining, sports and live music, is looking to bring ‘seriously stylish socialising’ to Glasgow, according to General Manager, Stuart Kilpatrick.

“Hope & Vincent will offer punters a unique experience combining the thrill of watching live sports with proper food, real ales, our signature cocktails and a wide selection of spirits and wines,” continues Stuart.

The main room, which boasts a sleek design, can seat up to 80 people and features a wide selection of beverages and menus, whether you opt for bottomless brunch, lunch, a Sunday roast or a selection of pizzas and hearty bar favourites, such as chicken wings and steak and ale pies.

There is also a private theatre room, complete with a 65 inch screen, which can be rented for private events, celebrations, and special occasions.

Sports fans will be able to take in all the excitement of Premiership Football, F1, Rugby Internationals and more in the multiple sporting booths or on the ten screens strategically located in the main space, ensuring that no customer misses out on the action.