‘The Big Cheese’ on Broughton Street will double as a cheese shop and events space, stocking the country’s finest fromage as well as cookbooks, crackers, chutney and wine

Photography The Big Cheese

A new independent cheese store will open its doors on Edinburgh’s Broughton Street on Saturday 1st August. The Big Cheese will stock over 50 carefully selected varieties of fine cheese from around Scotland, the rest of the UK and in continental Europe.

Around half of the cheeses at this larger-than-life store are not currently available to buy from any of Edinburgh’s other speciality cheese shops.

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More unique varieties are smoked over whisky barrel chips, washed in red wine or brandy, or coated with garlic, herbs and chilli. Classic staple varieties include Isle of Mull cheddar, Gubbeen farmhouse cheese and parmesan, as well as gorgonzola soft enough to serve with an ice cream scoop.

Seasonal cheeses will also be available throughout the year, alongside a range of complementary products, including crackers, chutney, olives, wine and cheese books.

And what is cheese without wine?

A bespoke, quartz-top serving counter, known as The Cheese Board, will take centre stage in the middle of the store, where customers will have their cheese selection cut and wrapped. Customers will also receive expert advice on choosing the perfect cheese to suit personal tastes, occasions — and wine pairings.

Ongoing tasting events will also be staged at the new Broughton Street store to help enhance the customer experience and introduce Edinburgh’s cheese lovers to new and unique varieties.

The man behind The Big Cheese

Following a 25-year corporate career in London and Edinburgh, former commercial director and consultant, Neil Cunningham, is taking the plunge to open his first independent business. With support from his husband, Nick Gulliver, Neil now plans to follow his passion and make The Big Cheese more than just an artisan cheese store in the east side of the New Town.

His vision is to create a more relaxed and personal customer experience that will encourage people to explore the world of cheese, be more adventurous with their selections.

“After 25 years working in the corporate world in London and Edinburgh, I can’t wait to launch my own independent business and nurture my passion for cheese right here in my hometown,” says Neil. “This is the first time in my career that I feel like I’m doing something that is entirely personal and true to me.

“I’m proud to be unveiling a really exceptional range of cheeses from around Scotland and further afield. Once inside our specially-designed store, guests can expect a relaxed and personal experience, and I hope our venue will be part of local community life in the neighbourhood I call home.”

Keep an eye on our website and socials for updates.

The Big Cheese

27 Broughton Street

Edinburgh

Open Tuesday to Sunday

Visit The Big Cheese website | Follow The Big Cheese on Instagram

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