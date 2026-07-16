Everything you need to know about one of Scotland’s finest contemporary furniture design studios and workshops

This post was written in collaboration with Colin Parker Furniture

Colin Parker Furniture (CPF) is an Edinburgh-based design studio and workshop creating furniture, cabinetry and complete interiors. Working across residential, hospitality and commercial projects, CPF brings design and making together under one roof, delivering projects throughout the UK and internationally.

The relationship between the studio and workshop is at the heart of the way CPF works. Ideas are developed with a deep understanding of materials, construction and the realities of making, while the knowledge and experience of the Workshop continually inform the design process.

This close connection allows CPF to work at very different scales, from a single piece of furniture to a kitchen, dressing room or complete interior, while retaining the same attention to proportion, material and detail.

The studio works closely with private clients, architects and interior designers, developing projects from early concepts through detailed design, manufacture and installation. Some commissions begin with a clearly defined architectural brief; others start with a conversation about how a client wants to live in and use a space.

In each case, the approach is collaborative, considered and grounded in how things will ultimately be made.

In the Workshop, a multidisciplinary team of skilled cabinetmakers combines traditional techniques with contemporary processes and technology.

Materials are chosen for their character and suitability, with an emphasis on thoughtful detailing, longevity and finishes that become richer through use and age.

About Colin Parker Furniture

Founded by furniture maker and designer Colin Parker, CPF has grown from a practice focused on individual commissioned pieces into a multidisciplinary Studio and Workshop delivering substantial interior projects.

Colin trained at Edinburgh College of Art and began making commissioned furniture alongside teaching before establishing and developing the workshop.

More than 15 years later, the practice has expanded in scale and capability, but its approach remains rooted in making: an understanding that good design depends not only on how something looks, but how it is constructed, how it feels to use and how it will endure.

Today, CPF’s team works from its Edinburgh studio and Newbridge workshop. Colin continues to set the creative direction of the practice and remains closely involved in key design, material selection and detailing decisions, while the wider team brings together expertise in design, technical development, cabinetmaking and installation.

The result is a practice able to move comfortably between furniture, architectural joinery and complete interiors, creating spaces with a consistent material language, meticulous detailing and a distinctly personal character.

t: 0131 555 0554

e: info@colinparkerfurniture.com

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