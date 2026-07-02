We’ve teamed up with ESPC to show you a selection of the best suburban homes that balance city life with rural charm

If living with one foot in the city and the other in the countryside sounds like heaven to you, you’ve come to the right place. This is our list of Scotland’s most coveted properties for sale on the urban fringes of the country’s most beautiful cities. All of these impressive properties are up for sale right now, from grand period properties and chic penthouse apartments to high-end homes with the wow factor.

More homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

This post was written in partnership with ESPC

Lonsdale Terrace Where: 18 (Flat 1) Lonsdale Terrace, The Meadows, Edinburgh, EH3 9HL

How much? Offers over £650,000 1 of 3 This elegant period property sits on the edge of The Meadows in a charming Victorian terrace renowned for its handsome period architecture, generous room sizes and outstanding views across the parkland. Despite being minutes from the sociable neighbourhoods of Marchmont and Bruntsfield (only a short bus from the city centre), this flat boasts a tranquillity only possible when close to the countryside. Local independent cafés, restaurants, boutiques and cultural attractions facilitate a sociable lifestyle, but there’s always the parkland of The Meadows to wander when the city gets too busy. Take a closer look

Bruntsfield Place Where: 53 Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh, EH10 4HQ

How much? Offers over £730,000 — closing date 7th July 2026 1 of 5 Set in the heart of ever-popular Bruntsfield, this exceptional Victorian flat combines period character with flexible living space and a truly rare feature: private front and rear gardens. There is also a self-contained studio apartment accessible from the rear garden. Brimming with period charm, this beautifully proportioned flat retains many original features including ornate cornicing, high ceilings and sash-and-case windows that fill the rooms with natural light.

Take a closer look

The Dower House Where: The Dower House, Backhill, Carberry, Musselburgh, EH21 8QD

How much? Offers over £1,050,000 1 of 6 This enchanting house from the 1650s sits on just over six acres of land, of which one acre is garden. The Dower House is characterised by its rural surroundings and original stone interior architecture — the archways and architraves are especially impressive. Lovingly upgraded and highly desirable, this property offers exciting family living and plenty of space for couples who love to host. The Dower House comes with a private garden, a market garden, a double garage, three stables, a tack room, orchard and surrounding land suitable for grazing. A haven for country sportspeople. Take a closer look Hepburn Gardens Where: 55 Hepburn Gardens, St. Andrews, KY16 9LS

How much? Offers over £1,100,000 1 of 6 This stunning five-bedroom semi-detached house comes with a one-acre plot and a wealth of accommodation. Over three floors you will find sumptuous contemporary interiors that have undergone extensive development and upgrading. Though new interiors, the house still retains its original charm and features. The home has an imposing façade, which hints at the substantial accommodation therein. Upon entering, you are warmly greeted by a welcoming vestibule with plenty of built-in storage. Take a closer look

The Old Bakehouse

Where: 34 Main Street, Mid Calder, West Lothian, EH53 0AN

How much? Offers over £750,000

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The Old Bakehouse, once a practical building, is steeped in local history. The grand space now houses contemporary interiors built to suit modern living. This Mid Calder-based terraced home has been extensively renovated to an exceptional standard, offering multiple bedrooms and lounge areas over three levels. The ground floor provides a welcoming living room to the front, complete with a fireplace and woodburning stove, creating a charming and comfortable space. Across the hall is a further reception room, currently used as a home office but versatile in its use.

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Windsor Gardens Where: 1 Windsor Gardens, Musselburgh, East Lothian, EH21 7LP

How much? Offers over £650,000 1 of 6 Windsor Gardens sits in a cobbled square overlooking a picturesque village green. The exceptional end-terrace home offers timeless character with high-quality contemporary finishes throughout. Thoughtfully redesigned for modern family living, the property enjoys an enviable position with unrestricted on-street parking and a landscaped south-east facing garden. Take a closer look About ESPC ESPC is the home of property, and first-choice property portal for local buyers and sellers across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders.

Since 1971, we’ve been helping people across the region to buy and sell high-end homes, all marketed by our member network of over 100 solicitor estate agents, as well as offering free property advice from local property experts.