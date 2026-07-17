H&IS Curates: 5 of Scotland’s best garden designers

Looking to transform your garden? H&IS has curated a list of the best garden specialists in Scotland for 2026 — and why you should work with them

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Whether you’re looking to add a natural pond, install a unique play space for your children or transform the layout of your soon-to-be outdoor sanctuary, this list of the best garden specialists in Scotland should help you find the right people for the job.

These businesses made it onto this list because of their attention to detail and flawless execution of all kinds of projects. But most of all, because they put people and wildlife at the heart of what they do.

Lynn Hill Garden Design

What: An award-winning garden designer working in Edinburgh and East Lothian, transforming gardens with planting plans, full design services and relaxed consultations.

Where: Stuart House, Eskmills, Musselburgh EH21 7PQ

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Lynn Hill is an East Lothian-based, award-winning garden designer. She has a noble and rare philosophy: to individually tailor every project to the client with intent to carefully balance form, function and rich seasonal planting. The result is timeless gardens that are as enriching as they are beautiful.

Inspired by principles of biophilic design, Lynn creates distinctive landscapes that nurture both body and mind while reflecting each client’s lifestyle and aspirations.

She is celebrated for creating wonderfully multifunctional spaces for outdoor living, relaxation and entertaining. “Thoughtfully designed gardens can harness the restorative power of nature, enriching the way we live and experience our outdoor spaces,” says Lynn.

Visit the Lynn Hill Garden Design website | Follow Lynn Hill Garden Design on Instagram | Connect with Lynn Hill Garden Design on LinkedIn

Down to Earth Gardening Limited

What: Sustainable gardening company that create and maintain future forward green spaces.

Where: Scotland-wide

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Set up in 2001 by horticulturists previously employed at the Royal Botanical Gardens Edinburgh, Down to Earth Gardening Limited are a team of knowledgeable, experienced, approachable horticulturists who have a lot to offer the many varied gardens of East Lothian and further afield.

Down to Earth Gardening Limited are a full garden services company. This passionate team specialises in crafting and maintaining beautiful, sustainable gardens that not only delight the eye but also support local wildlife. From expert plant selection and garden maintenance to full landscaping transformations, they bring over 25 years of horticultural expertise to every project.

Led by the knowledgeable Gerry Condron, whose journey began at Grange Hill estates and blossomed through studies at the Scottish Agricultural College and RHS Wisley, Down to Earth Gardening combines traditional techniques with innovative design.

Their commitment to sustainability and education ensures your garden thrives for years to come.

t: 07769893521

t: 0780092657

e: Kerry@downtoearthgardening.co.uk | Gerry@downtoearthgardening.co.uk | Hello@downtoearthgardening.co.uk

Visit the Down to Earth Gardening website | Follow Down to Earth Gardening on Instagram | Follow Down to Earth Gardening on Facebook

Splashscape

What: A design and build service specifically for water installations, from natural swimming ponds and formal water features to streams and water sculptures.

Where: Commissioned across Scotland

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Splashscape is Scotland’s premier company for designing water into your landscape. From tiny garden ponds, streams and cascades to lochans, formal water features, swimming ponds and water sculpture, Splashscape can create any water related landscape element.

Calum Gordon, director, has 30 years experience in designing, building and maintaining water features along with their associated landscape. With a degree in fine art sculpture, Calum offers an extra edge to the design of your landscape.

The company works with architects, landscape and garden designers, and also offers in-house design for full gardens.

The public can visit the show pond, which is a natural swimming pond, based 20 minutes north of Glasgow. Just message Calum to arrange an appointment. “We can visit you to discuss your ideas and provide the best design with efficient and economical build solutions to suit your budget,” he says. “Watch our past projects mature and new projects unfold on Instagram!”

Follow Splash Gordon on Instagram

Stephen Ogilvie Ltd.

What: Established in 1994, Stephen Ogilvie is a multidisciplinary landscape practice working across private gardens, estates and commercial landscapes throughout Scotland.

Where: Stephen Ogilvie Ltd, 106 Biggar Road, Edinburgh, EH10 7DU

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Established in 1994, Stephen Ogilvie Landscape Design is a multidisciplinary, award winning landscape practice working across private gardens, estates and commercial landscapes throughout Scotland. The practice brings together a landscape design studio, in-house construction teams and horticultural specialists, delivering projects from initial concept through to planting and long-term management.

Designers, site teams and horticulturists work closely throughout the process, maintaining a direct relationship between design intent, construction and landscape establishment. Projects range from compact urban courtyards and historically sensitive town gardens to large rural properties and estates.

With an emphasis on natural materials, clear spatial organisation and long-term planting design, Stephen Ogilvie Ltd. create landscapes that are practical, enduring and deeply informed by their setting.

t: 0131 447 0145

e: info@stephenogilvie.co.uk

Visit the Stephen Ogilvie website | Follow Stephen Ogilvie on Instagram

Rachel Bailey Studio

What: Multi-award-winning garden design practice based in West Scotland creating beautiful, characterful and sustainable gardens that enrich lives and restore nature through collaborative design.

Where: Whitefield Road Glasgow, G51 | Glenoran Road, Helensburgh G84

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From urban courtyards to country landscapes and architect-designed homes, Rachel Bailey Studio specialises in ecological, naturalistic gardens that evolve beautifully with time. The aim is to naturally weave climate resilience, wildlife habitat and human enjoyment into every garden it creates.

Founded by Rachel Bailey, the studio is an award-winning, SGLD-accredited practice offering over a decade of experience. From the first conversation, Rachel listens carefully to how clients want to enjoy their garden, while understanding the site’s unique conditions. Whether a retreat, family garden or gathering space, each design is practical, biodiverse and made to last. With meticulous attention to detail, the professional, collaborative process turns aspirations into reality, creating lasting enjoyment and adding value to every client’s home.

t: 07870 208 977

e: hello@rachelbaileystudio.co.uk

Visit the Rachel Bailey Studio website | Follow Rachel Bailey Studio on Instagram | Follow Rachel Bailey Studio on Facebook