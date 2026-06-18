Natural Bed Company has been handcrafting wooden beds and bedside tables in Sheffield, and delivering nationally, for more than 50 years

Natural Bed Company is known for contemporary designs, sustainable materials and commitment to British craftsmanship. A skilled team of experts creates made-to-order furniture that combines timeless aesthetics with everyday practicality. This is everything you need to know about one of Britain’s finest furniture manufacturers, who also retail bedroom storage, mattresses, bedding and home accessories to boot.

What Natural Bed Company does

Founded in the 1970s, Natural Bed Company has evolved from its early days selling Indian inspired beds and Futon mattresses into an independent furniture maker specialising in gorgeous handcrafted wooden beds. Today, every bed is built to order in the Sheffield workshop by a skilled team of woodworkers, with each piece made from sustainably sourced solid timber.

The collection includes a wide range of contemporary and Japandi-inspired designs, available in oak, walnut, ash, maple, cherry, and beech. Because every bed is made to order, customers can also request bespoke dimensions and tailored specifications, as well as fantastic customer service from its friendly, knowledgeable team.

The brand ethos centres on creating sustainable furniture that lasts. Rather than following short-lived trends, it focuses on quality materials, thoughtful design and craftsmanship that can be enjoyed for decades.

About Natural Bed Company

Operating from its showroom and workshop in Sheffield city centre, Natural Bed Company remains proudly independent and deeply connected to its local roots.

Sustainability is a key consideration throughout the manufacturing process. The team uses timber sourced from responsibly managed forests in Scandinavia, Northern Europe and North America, ensuring materials are chosen with both quality and environmental responsibility in mind.

Each bed frame is handmade from solid wood rather than veneers and is supplied with a 12-year warranty, reflecting the brand’s confidence in its construction methods and materials. Sprung beech slats are included as standard, while the made-to-order approach allows for a level of flexibility rarely found in mass-produced furniture.

Alongside the furniture collection, the brand also offers carefully selected mattresses, bedding and homewares, with an emphasis on natural, sustainable and organic materials wherever possible.

More than five decades after its founding, the company continues to champion British manufacturing, proving that thoughtful design, skilled craftsmanship and sustainable materials remain a recipe for success.

Natural Bed Company

t: 0114 272 1984

e: sales@naturalbedcompany.co.uk

Visit the Natural Bed Company website | Follow Natural Bed Company on Instagram | Follow Natural Bed Company on Facebook | Follow Natural Bed Company on Pinterest