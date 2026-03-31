H&IS curates: 5 of Scotland’s best bedroom designers

These Scottish designers excel in creating bedrooms that don’t just look good but support rest and renewal too

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The bedroom, for many reasons, is the most important room in the house. Not least because the most important piece of furniture lives in there: the bed. Sleep experts have found that solid, uninterrupted sleep lowers risks of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Interrupted sleep, however, brings daytime fatigue and increases stress. The main sleep disruptors, according to Sleep Foundation, are clutter, air quality and light pollution. Choose the wrong colour scheme, spray the wrong scent or hang the wrong curtains, and life may start to feel a little off-kilter. So, what can we do to make the bedroom a hub of rest and renewal?

For some, restfulness is synonymous with soft linens and neutral palettes. For others, it manifests in statement furniture and moody colours like navy, burgundy and brown. Then there’s the folks for whom bright colours, playful patterns and multi-textural décor fit the bill. This is where Lally Walford, Jeffreys Interiors, Komandor Scotland, January Mae and Gopherwood come in. Each of these designers know that rest feels, and looks, different to everyone. Through moodboarding and consultations, they begin to understand your tastes, and explore how you exist in the space. Then, they start designing.

Continue reading to learn more about five of Scotland’s best bedroom designers.

Lally Walford

What: This Edinburgh-based interior designer creates homes and offices that stand the test of time and provide pleasure and enjoyment for many years.

Where: 4 Old Tolbooth Wynd, Edinburgh EH8 8EQ

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Lally Walford is an interior designer with over 20 years’ experience creating elegant, restorative homes across Scotland and beyond. Her work blends timeless design with an intuitive understanding of how colour, materials and spatial balance influence the atmosphere of a space.

Lally believes a bedroom should be a sanctuary — somewhere that restores, calms and supports wellbeing. By combining thoughtful design with a sensitive approach to harmony and proportion, she creates interiors that feel both beautiful and deeply comfortable, tailored to reflect the personality and lifestyle of each client.

t: 07794542298

e: lally@lallywalfordinteriors.co.uk

Visit the Lally Walford website | Follow Lally Walford on Instagram | Follow Lally Walford on Facebook

Jeffreys Interiors

What: An interior design studio and showroom, creating bespoke, atmospheric spaces for private homes and hospitality.

Where: 8 North West Circus Place, Edinburgh EH3 6ST

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Jeffreys Interiors is an Edinburgh-based interior design studio and showroom, creating bespoke, atmospheric spaces for private homes and hospitality. From townhouses to stately homes, the team works with colour, pattern, and detail in abundance to design expressive interiors that elevate everyday life. With a discerning local and international client base, Jeffreys Interiors’ work is always underpinned by exceptional quality, attention to detail and impeccable service. Clients are encouraged to be bold, to take risks and embrace their true style: balancing instinct with intelligence, heritage with modernity, and richness with restraint.

t: 0131 247 8010

e: design@jeffreys-interiors.co.uk

Visit the Jeffreys website | Follow Jeffreys on Instagram

Komandor Scotland

What: Bespoke fitted furniture defined by quality craftsmanship, and designed and made to fit your unique space.

Where: Edinburgh, Inverness, Aberdeen and Haddington

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Komandor Scotland designs bespoke fitted interiors that feel as though they were always meant to be there. From beautifully tailored wardrobes and bedroom furniture to media units, home offices, and solutions for sloped ceilings, each project is shaped around the character of the room and the needs of the client. With a focus on thoughtful design, elegant finishes, and practical living, the team creates spaces that are calm, refined, and highly functional. The brand, which boasts over 30 years of experience, is known for transforming awkward spaces into beautifully organised, highly functional rooms across Scotland.

p: 01224 642327

e: office@komandorscotland.co.uk

Visit the Komandor Scotland website | Follow Komandor Scotland on Instagram | Follow Komandor Scotland on Facebook

January Mae

What: January Mae Studio seeks to understand what people long for their spaces to provide, and blends function with an eclectic and unfussy aesthetic that encourages clients to express their authentic selves.

Where: Glasgow

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January Mae is a Glasgow-based interior design studio with a refreshingly personal philosophy: spaces should do more than look beautiful — they should reflect and enhance how you actually live. “The bedroom is often my starting place on any new project”, says January Mae founder Naomi Lecomte. “A great bedroom can carry you through a lot of mayhem.” Whether your bedroom is single purpose or multi-use, January Mae crafts space you will struggle to leave.

e: get in touch here

Visit the January Mae website | Follow January Mae on Instagram

Gopherwood

What: Gopherwood redefines spaces with beautifully crafted cabinetry made to stand the test of time.

Where: Unit 16, Gopherwood ltd, Little Mill Business Park, Linlithgow Bridge, Linlithgow EH49 7DA

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Gopherwood designs and crafts bespoke fitted furniture for clients investing in lasting quality. Each piece is carefully considered, from proportion and materiality through to the finest detail, ensuring it feels right within its setting. From dressing rooms and full-height libraries to kitchens, Gopherwood brings together refined materials, precise craftsmanship and integrated lighting. The close-knit detail-focused team remain closely involved at every stage, creating furniture that is built to last and designed to sit naturally within the home; made to belong.

t: 0787 202 0850

e: jonny@gopherwood.co.uk

Visit the Gopherwood website | Follow Gopherwood on Instagram | Follow Gopherwood on Facebook