Inverleith Terrace

Where: 12/1 Inverleith Terrace, EDINBURGH, EH3 5NS

How much? Offers over £930,000

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The first in our list of high-end homes is in Inverleith. This property is right next to Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens. The vibrant cafés and boutiques of Stockbridge are nearby too, as well as excellent connections to the city centre. This Georgian home oozes character and distinction. Rich in period elegance, it showcases a wealth of handsome original features: a grand staircase, impressive cupola, restored fireplaces and more. Huge windows flood the central hall with natural light, creating a wonderful sense of arrival.

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Ashfield House

Where: Ashfield House, Countess Road, Dunbar, East Lothian, EH42 1DZ

How much? Offers over £725,000

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The second in our list of high-end homes is in the heart of Dunbar. Ashfield House has been thoughtfully designed and beautifully styled by renowned Scottish interior designer Wendy Morrison. She, true to form, has created a striking, yet cohesive, living environment. Each room is as colourful and expressive as her client work, showing real design prowess. The place is in turnkey condition, with intricate wallpaper and vibrant colour schemes that suit creatives and families alike.

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Orchard Wood

Where: Orchard Wood, Ormiston Hall, Ormiston, East Lothian EH35 5NJ

How much? Offers over £885,000

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Set within the lush grounds of Ormiston Hall, Orchard Wood is a stunning renovated home, mixing contemporary style with the benefits of country living, all within easy access of Edinburgh. Expansive windows flood the house with natural light and provide lovely open views over the extensive private grounds and the countryside beyond. The substantial accommodation of over 300 square-metres provides flexible accommodation over two floors.

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Seaforth

Where: Seaforth, 46 The Village, Archerfield, Dirleton, East Lothian, EH39 5HT

How much? Offers over £1,300,000

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Five-bedroom Seaforth has a separate annexe and garage block surrounding stunning gardens and grounds. This property sits in the exclusive Archerfield Estate with world-class golf courses and stunning beaches nearby. It has wonderful flow with a flexible layout. Features include underfloor heating (supplied by a ground source heat pump), double glazing throughout and an integrated speaker system.

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Tanglewood

Where: Tanglewood, High Street, Aberdour, Burntisland KY3 0SY

How much? Fixed price £875,000

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Tanglewood is in Aberdour and boasts incredible elevated views — and is one of the most enviable rural properties on this list of high-end homes for sale in Scotland right now. This striking detached residence promises all the space and functionality required for modern living. There are five bedrooms (two with en-suite shower rooms), a four-piece bathroom and third shower room, and a utility room. Interconnected sun-filled reception areas are highlights, as well as a sitting room, a dining room with a bar, and an open-plan breakfasting kitchen-living room. There are landscaped gardens, which include a raised south-facing terrace and a garden room.

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Tyninghame Mains

Where: 1 Tyninghame Mains, Tyninghame, Dunbar EH42 1XW

How much? Offers over £700,000

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Each traditional element of this four-bed farmhouse in Tyninghame is met with contemporary additions. For example, a traditional gas stove takes centre stage in the kitchen with a classic pale splashback, but is offset by a green breakfast bar and relaxing cream cabinetry. A conservatory/sun room is the perfect spot to enjoy coffee and a book on a summery morning. Plenty of light floods into the property through windows in every room. Elegant patios, patterned wallpaper and pops of colour make this home as exciting as it is serene.

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