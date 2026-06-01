We’ve teamed up with ESPC to show you some of the most structurally impressive, design-led and high-end homes for sale in Scotland in June
This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this June, from grand period properties and chic city centre apartments to high-end homes with the wow factor.
High-end homes for sale near you: The Luxe List
This post was written in partnership with ESPC
Inverleith Terrace
Where: 12/1 Inverleith Terrace, EDINBURGH, EH3 5NS
How much? Offers over £930,000
The first in our list of high-end homes is in Inverleith. This property is right next to Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens. The vibrant cafés and boutiques of Stockbridge are nearby too, as well as excellent connections to the city centre. This Georgian home oozes character and distinction. Rich in period elegance, it showcases a wealth of handsome original features: a grand staircase, impressive cupola, restored fireplaces and more. Huge windows flood the central hall with natural light, creating a wonderful sense of arrival.
Ashfield House
Where: Ashfield House, Countess Road, Dunbar, East Lothian, EH42 1DZ
How much? Offers over £725,000
The second in our list of high-end homes is in the heart of Dunbar. Ashfield House has been thoughtfully designed and beautifully styled by renowned Scottish interior designer Wendy Morrison. She, true to form, has created a striking, yet cohesive, living environment. Each room is as colourful and expressive as her client work, showing real design prowess. The place is in turnkey condition, with intricate wallpaper and vibrant colour schemes that suit creatives and families alike.
Orchard Wood
Where: Orchard Wood, Ormiston Hall, Ormiston, East Lothian EH35 5NJ
How much? Offers over £885,000
Set within the lush grounds of Ormiston Hall, Orchard Wood is a stunning renovated home, mixing contemporary style with the benefits of country living, all within easy access of Edinburgh. Expansive windows flood the house with natural light and provide lovely open views over the extensive private grounds and the countryside beyond. The substantial accommodation of over 300 square-metres provides flexible accommodation over two floors.
Seaforth
Where: Seaforth, 46 The Village, Archerfield, Dirleton, East Lothian, EH39 5HT
How much? Offers over £1,300,000
Five-bedroom Seaforth has a separate annexe and garage block surrounding stunning gardens and grounds. This property sits in the exclusive Archerfield Estate with world-class golf courses and stunning beaches nearby. It has wonderful flow with a flexible layout. Features include underfloor heating (supplied by a ground source heat pump), double glazing throughout and an integrated speaker system.
Tanglewood
Where: Tanglewood, High Street, Aberdour, Burntisland KY3 0SY
How much? Fixed price £875,000
Tanglewood is in Aberdour and boasts incredible elevated views — and is one of the most enviable rural properties on this list of high-end homes for sale in Scotland right now. This striking detached residence promises all the space and functionality required for modern living. There are five bedrooms (two with en-suite shower rooms), a four-piece bathroom and third shower room, and a utility room. Interconnected sun-filled reception areas are highlights, as well as a sitting room, a dining room with a bar, and an open-plan breakfasting kitchen-living room. There are landscaped gardens, which include a raised south-facing terrace and a garden room.
Tyninghame Mains
Where: 1 Tyninghame Mains, Tyninghame, Dunbar EH42 1XW
How much? Offers over £700,000
Each traditional element of this four-bed farmhouse in Tyninghame is met with contemporary additions. For example, a traditional gas stove takes centre stage in the kitchen with a classic pale splashback, but is offset by a green breakfast bar and relaxing cream cabinetry. A conservatory/sun room is the perfect spot to enjoy coffee and a book on a summery morning. Plenty of light floods into the property through windows in every room. Elegant patios, patterned wallpaper and pops of colour make this home as exciting as it is serene.
Castle House
Where: Castle House, 27 High Street, Kirkliston, EH29 9AY
How much? Offers over £700,000
Castle House is a three-storey B-listed home built in 1682. Thoughtfully restored in 1983 and remodelled in 2010, the house is now a balanced family residence where period character, natural light and contemporary living sit side by side. Set within a generous and private plot in the very heart of Kirkliston, the property enjoys immediate access to village amenities and transport connections.
Doune Terrace
Where: 9/1 Doune Terrace, Edinburgh, EH3 6DY
How much? Offers over £720,000
This A-listed ground floor apartment in Edinburgh, located on an elegant Georgian terrace and forming part of the historic Moray Feu, boasts views across private gardens and leafy cobbled streets. Whilst the street retains a tranquil feel, a short walk down the hill takes you into Edinburgh’s fashionable Stockbridge area, with cafes, restaurants, boutique shops and weekly food markets.
Tranent, Brigadoon
Where: Brigadoon, Penston, Tranent, East Lothian EH33 2AJ
How much? Offers over £950,000
This five-bedroom detached country villa boasts a 29 square-metre living room (complete with a working open fireplace), as well as large reception rooms, games rooms, and an indoor swimming pool, sauna and hot tub. The interiors are of a high standard throughout this property in our list of high-end homes, predominantly incorporating neutral decoration and easy-upkeep flooring. It offers space, style, and a host of unique features — the epitome of high-end homes.
The Stables
Where: The Stables, Mauricewood Road, Penicuik EH26 0NH
How much? Offers over £850,000
This is a multi-generational offering in our list of high-end homes for sale in Scotland in June 2026. The original part of this extended stable building dates back to 1897 when it served as the stable block to the adjacent Mauricewood House. One of the most impressive high-end homes on this list, it now has spacious accommodation over two floors and combines flexible open-plan entertaining areas. The home has benefits from a number of recent upgrades, including new windows with triple glazing, the installation of a stunning herringbone-style floor and more.
About ESPC
ESPC is the home of property, and the first-choice property portal for sellers across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders.
Since 1971, we’ve been helping people across the region to buy and sell high-end homes, all marketed by our member network of over 140 solicitor estate agency firms, as well as offering free property advice from local property experts.
Alongside listing hundreds of high-end homes every week – many of which are exclusive to ESPC for their first 72 hours on the market – we provide a wealth of information through our monthly magazine, The ESPC Property Show podcast, free events and drop-in sessions.