A look inside our top five properties from SHOTY 2026, from a Hebridean timber blackhouse to an impressive Georgian renovation in Edinburgh

Homegrown Hoose, a mid-century Edinburgh bungalow with sustainability at its heart, was crowned winner of SHOTY 2026 last night. To mark the end of another great series, we share our top five properties from the show’s eighth edition.

The Black Shed

What: A rural design-led timber house inspired by traditional Hebridean blackhouses.

Where: Isle of Skye

‘The Black House’ was the third contender in the Highlands & Islands episode of SHOTY 2026. This impressive rural property, based a few miles from Broadford on the Isle of Skye, is inspired by the historic blackhouses once found scattered across the Hebridean islands.

This distinctive property is home to writer-artist couple Nick and Joan, who have added a new guest studio and modern fixtures. The couple are especially fond of the house’s seclusion and incredible views. Nick swims in the cold waters in front of the house every morning and cites the living room’s window seat as his favourite spot in the house.

Art Deco Villa

What: This renovated Arts & Crafts villa was built in 1932, and now features an impressive gable-roofed curved extension with a cylindrical pantry.

Where: Craiglockhart, Edinburgh

‘Art Deco Villa’ featured on the first episode of SHOTY 2026. This Arts & Crafts house in Craiglockhart, Edinburgh, is home to Guy and Lynne and their dogs Jensen and Tyson. The impressive property was built in 1932 by two of Scotland’s most important architects: Sir Basil Spence and Sir William Hardie Kininmonth.

In January, H&IS spoke to esteemed architect David Blaikie, whose practice lifted this 20th-century house out of its dusty past with an astounding gable-roofed curved extension, which features a cylindrical pantry, huge open-plan living spaces, window walls, and a fluid kitchen area.

Born from three years of work is a house of two halves; a place which celebrates both period and contemporary design.

Blawlowan

What: A once-neglected Georgian townhouse that boasts colour and character in equal measure.

Where: Bridge of Allan

Homeowners Linda and Euan moved into this Georgian townhouse in Bridge of Allan seven years ago. Since then the couple, who live in the home with their middle daughter Erin, her partner Danny and their dogs Barley and Sam, have renovated Blawlowan throughout, enhancing its original features with upcycled antiques and contemporary art. Careful use of colour and smart zoning in the practical rooms make this old property suitable for modern living. We love the crisp white scheme in the primary bedroom, zhuzhed up by pops of red and blue in the soft furnishings.

Granny’s House

What: A multi-generational home with adjoining land and panoramic seaside views on the Scottish coast.

Where: Near Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries & Galloway

‘Granny’s House’ was the first property to feature in episode five of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2026. The elegant property, near Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries & Galloway, is home to Duncan, Vicki and their three sons, as well as their cockapoo and a pony called Bramble.

This house and its adjoining farmland has been in Duncan’s family for generations. Before his granny passed away at the age of 101, she asked the couple if they would live in the home she spent most of her life in.

Since then, Duncan and Vicki have extended it to create a large living space and have added fun features like a swimming pond for their three sons to enjoy.

Homegrown Hoose

What: A humble and quietly confident mid-century bungalow conversion with sustainability at its heart.

Where: Mortonhall, Edinburgh

This is the winning property on Scotland’s Home of the Year 2026. Home to Emily and Robert Hairstans, ‘Homegrown Hoose’ has been modernised extensively. Despite hating the house when she first viewed it 15 years ago, horticulturalist Emily shared a vision with her husband Robert, a professor of timber engineering, to create the perfect family home; heavily influenced by structural timber technologies.

SHOTY series eight is available to view on BBC iPlayer now.

The ninth series of SHOTY is currently underway and will air in 2027. Keep your eyes peeled for updates.

Learn more about the winners, and see what the SHOTY judges have to say, below.