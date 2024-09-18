Wendy Morrison Design is launching its first ever fashion collaboration, with iconic footwear label Terry De Havilland

The Wendy Morrison collection is the result of a shared passion for colour, texture and great craftsmanship and expertly combines signature aesthetics from both brands to create a whimsical boot like no other.

The Wendy Morrison x Terry De Havilland collection

The collection consists of three boots in statement colourways, inspired by the award-winning Wendy Morrison designs Talisman, designed in house by Wendy. Talisman is a hand-knotted work of art for your floor that features a pair of playful dragons cocooned by ombre clouds, edged with gently undulating waves and a dramatic, geometric-patterned border.

The collection’s design details

The collection reflects Wendy’s love of colour, storytelling, traditional design, Art Deco style, embroidery and beautiful silks.

Green, blue, pink, gold, purple and lilac bring mythical creatures to life in these designs; the curved shapes and pattern of the dragons contrast beautifully with the bold geometric lines of the border, softened by the gentle curves of green waves, which symbolise time. “Shoes have always been my favourite accessory,” designer Wendy Morrison, founder of Wendy Morrison, says. “This is because they are the perfect way to elevate an outfit – very much in the same way that the Wendy Morrison rugs can elevate a room.”

Words from founder Wendy Morrison

“When the opportunity arose to work with Terry de Havilland, it felt like a great match; a glamorous, joyful brand that also values great craftmanship. We should all have a Talisman in our lives and this design has lent herself beautifully to so many fabulous colourways.”

Talisman is a celebration of storytelling – and storytelling is the core of weaving. Sharing the artistry involved in all the processes of creating rugs, along with building stories within the design contributes to creating a truly unique timeless piece,’ Wendy explains. The bolder, the better. In celebration of the collaboration launch, Wendy Morrison Design will also be introducing two new hand-tufted ‘Joy’ runners, designed to bring colour, comfort and texture for overlooked or narrow spaces, in one simple step.

The history of Wendy Morrison Design

In 2004, freelance fashion designer Wendy Morrison accepted a commission to design a rug collection. It was a turning point; the perfect match for her love of colour and pattern, combined with storytelling.

It was the start of a design journey that comes from the heart, that puts passion and craftsmanship at the centre of every project and strives to connect people, places, art, ideas and nature.

The collection is priced £550, will launch mid-September and will be available to purchase on terrydehavilland.com

