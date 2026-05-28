16 things to do in Scotland in June 2026

This is everything to see and do in Scotland this month for crafters, hikers, film buffs and foodies

‘Carved , Woven , Fired’ craft showcase at Garvald Makers Shop in Edinburgh

When: Friday 12th to Sunday 20th June, from 9am to 5pm

Where: Garvald Makers Shop, 356 Morningside Road, Edinburgh

Spotlighting the craft talent supported by Garvald Edinburgh, a new exhibition created in partnership with Craft Scotland aims to showcase the fine quality craft for the home being produced by members in workshops in Edinburgh and Midlothian. Distinctive ceramics, handmade wood furniture and homewares are presented alongside woven textiles in fresh summer colour palettes to reveal the imagination and artistry at the heart of Garvald’s craft community.

Visit the Craft Scotland website | Follow Craft Scotland on Instagram

Lennox restaurant opens in Glasgow

When: Just opened (book here)

Where: 358 Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8AW

Lennox Glasgow is the latest venture of popular restaurant chain Six by Nico’s founder, Nico Simone, who describes this new restaurant and cocktail bar as, “Unapologetic and indulgent cooking built around flavours you already love.”

Lennox Glasgow promises a premium dining and social experience, combining elevated interiors and a bold contemporary menu designed to bring a fresh energy to the city’s restaurant scene.

Visit the Lennox website | Follow Lennox on Instagram

Scottish Furniture Makers Exhibition at Dalkeith Palace in Midlothian

When: Friday 5th to Sunday 7th June, from 10am to 4pm (free admission)

Where: Dalkeith Palace, Dalkeith, Midlothian EH22 1ST

Thirty of Scotland’s leading furniture makers will exhibit their work at Dalkeith Palace from Friday 5th to Sunday 7th June. A unique selection of furniture, sculpture and woodworks will be on show in the historic setting. All pieces will be available to buy, giving visitors the chance to own high quality work designed and made in Scotland.

Visit the Scottish Furniture Makers website | Follow Scottish Furniture Makers Instagram

‘Grass to Grill’ estate tour at Bowhouse in Anstruther

When: Friday 5th June (tickets here)

Where: Bowhouse, St Monans, East Neuk, Anstruther, KY10 2DB

The’ Grass to Grill’ tours are designed to explain Balcaskie Estate’s progress with regenerative farming methods in an immersive and interactive way. The safari-trailer will transport guests around the beautiful landscape of the East Neuk to visit different points of interest including Balcaskie’s livestock, crops, woodland and wildlife habitats.

Visit the Bowhouse website | Follow Bowhouse on Instagram

‘Luxury Walking: The Great Wild North’ seven-day walk in North West Highlands

When: Wednesday 3rd to Tuesday 9th June

Where: North West Highlands

Venture beyond the beaten track on this green-graded, luxury seven-day hiking trip through Scotland’s North West Highlands and along the North Coast. While known for its scenic driving route, the North Coast 500, the region’s wildest and most beautiful landscapes are best discovered on foot. Accompanied by an expert guide, enjoy an adventure that takes you from the ancient pine woods of Glen Affric to the towering sea cliffs and incredible bird life of Handa Island.

Visit the Wilderness Scotland website | Follow Wilderness Scotland on Instagram

‘Alasdair Gray: Works from the Morag McAlpine Bequest’ exhibiton in Glasgow

When: Friday 5th to Tuesday 23rd June

Where: Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Argyle Street, Glasgow West End G3 8AG

A display of nine of Alasdair Gray’s works from The Morag McAlpine Bequest is open now in the Fragile Art Gallery in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

This is the first time objects from this bequest have been on display in a Glasgow Life Museums venue, and includes the original design artwork for Poor Things – his novel published in 1992.

Visit the What’s On Glasgow website

Chef’s Table series with Kei fe Freitas of Macau Kitchen at Edinburgh Food & Drink Academy

When: Tuesday 16th June (tickets here)

Where: 7 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 1JE

This exciting Chef’s Table event with chef Kei de Freitas (of Macau Kitchen, also known as “The Spice Trade Narrator”) will blend an intriguing mix of Macanese and Luso‑Asian cuisine. An intimate five-course tasting menu gives guests the rare opportunity to watch every dish being prepared, hearing the history of each menu item, and interacting with this celebrated chef.

Visit the Edinburgh Food & Drink Academy website | Follow Edinburgh Food & Drink Academy on Instagram | Follow Edinburgh Food & Drink Academy on Facebook

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Summer Solstice yoga workshop at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews

When: Saturday 20th June, from 10am to 2pm (tickets here)

Where: Old Station Rd, St Andrews KY16 9SP

Celebrate the start of summer with a special seasonal workshop led by the Old Course’s expert yoga instructor Jana Greig. Guests can expect an energising practice and guided meditation that will help you re-align your intentions. Nourish your body with a healthy lunch before finishing with a special Yin sequence to leave you relaxed and refreshed.

Visit the Old Course Hotel website | Follow Old Course Hotel on Instagram

‘The Queer Divine’ specialist art tour in Glasgow

When: Tuesday 16th June

Where: Glasgow Museums Resource Centre, 200 Woodhead Road, Glasgow South Side G53 7NN

Classical mythology is filled with a colourful array of LGBTQ+ characters, from immortal gods to tragic heroes. Join this tour through a fantastic collection of paintings and sculptures that feature major figures from Greco-Roman myth and reality. Guides will examine these artworks and discuss what their stories reveal about the understanding of queer identity in ancient times.

Visit the What’s On Glasgow website

‘Norman Gilbert: Centenary Exhibition’ at The Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh

When: Tuesday 2nd to Wednesday 24th June

Where: 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HZ

The Scottish Gallery presents a major centenary exhibition of the work of Norman Gilbert (1926–2019), one of Scotland’s most distinctive and independent painters. This show has been realised following the sudden death of the artist’s son, Bruno Gilbert, with whom the Gallery had been working closely in preparation. A passionate advocate for his father’s work, it was Bruno’s deeply held wish to see Norman Gilbert’s legacy recognised and celebrated through this centenary year. The Gallery proudly honours that wish.

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‘The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford’ film release in UK cinemas, starring Peter Mullan

When: From Friday 12th June

Where: Across the UK and Ireland

‘The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford’ had its UK premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival, marking a significant homecoming for the film and its creative team. Anchored by a nuanced, standout performance by Peter Mullan, the film is a darkly comic exploration of grief, identity and cultural legacy, set in rural Scotland. This is the story of a man struggling to find his place in the contemporary world; exploring themes of identity and loss through a tender, eccentric, and quintessentially British lens.

Visit the MUBI website

‘1955 Photography Collection’ exhibition and talk at Kelvin Hall in Glasgow

When: Tuesday 23rd June between 11am and 3pm (book free tickets here)

Where: 1445 Argyle Street, Glasgow West End G3 8AW

Join the Kelvin Hall guides for an informal session exploring photographs from the 1955 Glasgow Photographic Survey. Guests can expect to chat about the stories and memories they evoke.

Visit the Kelvin Hall website

Visit the Walled Garden at Culzean Castle & Country Park in South Ayrshire

When: Throughout summer

Where: Culzean Castle & Country Park, Maybole, South Ayrshire

Built in the 18th century, the Walled Garden at Culzean is one of the largest in Scotland preserved and tended by the National Trust for Scotland. The colourful garden consists of two sections, divided by a spine wall: the pleasure garden and the kitchen garden, which supplies fruit and vegetables to our catering facilities.

Visit the Culzean Castle & Country Park website | Follow Culzean Castle & Country Park on Instagram | Follow Culzean Castle & Country Park on Facebook

WestFest cultural and community festival in Glasgow

When: Monday 1st to Sunday 28th June

Where: Across Glasgow’s West End

WestFest features a colourful mix of concerts, performances, recitals, galas and exhibitions; across music, theatre, comedy and visual art. You can also expect lots of special highlights such as The Big Sunday on Kelvin Way, Bard in the Botanics and the return of the Kelvingrove Outdoor Ceilidh.

Visit the WestFest website | Follow WestFest on Instagram

Dundee Pride

When: Saturday 27th June

Where: Across Dundee

Dundee Pride has promised a fitting finale to Scotland’s Pride Month celebrations, as internationally acclaimed drag performer and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner, Danny Beard, makes their way to the City of Discovery for their sixth event.

Visit the Dundee Pride website | Follow Dundee Pride on Instagram | Follow Dundee Pride on Facebook

Whirlybird restaurant opens in Edinburgh

When: Opens on Monday 18th May, from 9am until late

Where: 36-38 Victoria Street, Edinburgh EH1 2JW

Whirlybird, an all-day venue, will offer coffee and pastries each morning, followed by a menu of modern takes on classic bistro dishes created by head chef Lucia Gregusova. Split across two levels and four interconnected rooms overlooking Victoria Street, Whirlybird seats up to 100 guests. Many of the 250-year-old building’s original features have been retained, including a listed spiral staircase and curved stone arches, and mixed with bespoke modern design features by local craftsmen.

Visit the Whirlybird website | Follow Whirlybird on Instagram