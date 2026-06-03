Corum goes beyond the sale to share some of its standout properties, from elegant Georgian townhouses to landmark coastal residences overlooking the Firth of Clyde

This post was written in partnership with Corum

Many of the properties featured in this article will already have moved on to their next chapter; homes once under offer now sold, and those newly launched already attracting keen interest. Such is the rhythm of the property world: dynamic, fast-moving and ever evolving. What follows is a collection of exceptional homes we have had the pleasure of bringing to market; each one distinctive in character, setting and design, yet united by a shared sense of quality and aspiration.

From elegant Georgian townhouses in Glasgow’s Park district to landmark coastal residences overlooking the Firth of Clyde, these homes represent more than simply bricks and mortar. They tell stories of thoughtful restoration, architectural heritage and modern family living, carefully curated for contemporary lifestyles.

The criteria: authenticity, individuality and a sense of place

Across every region and style of property, there remains a common thread: discerning buyers are increasingly seeking homes with authenticity, individuality and a genuine sense of place. Period craftsmanship, carefully preserved architectural detail and thoughtfully designed interiors continue to resonate strongly in the premium market, particularly when paired with exceptional locations and modern practicality.

Woodside Crescent

At the heart of Glasgow’s prestigious Park area, 16 Woodside Crescent stands as a striking example of period grandeur reimagined for modern living. This magnificent A-listed townhouse, originally designed in the early nineteenth century, commands elevated south-facing views across mature residents’ gardens and unfolds over five beautifully appointed levels. Extending to more than 5,000 square feet, the home balances timeless architectural detail with a sophisticated finish, offering a remarkable blend of scale, elegance and functionality.

Woodside Terrace

Elsewhere in the same conservation district, homes such as the duplex conversions and mews properties of Woodside Crescent and Woodside Terrace demonstrate the enduring appeal of Glasgow’s classical sandstone architecture. Ornate staircases, soaring ceilings and bay-windowed living spaces sit comfortably alongside sleek kitchens, open-plan layouts and carefully considered interior design. These are homes that respect their heritage while embracing the way people live today.

Astor House

Beyond the city, the Ayrshire coastline continues to captivate buyers seeking space, tranquillity and spectacular scenery. Astor House in Maidens is one such property, a landmark detached villa positioned high above the coast with panoramic views stretching across Turnberry, Arran and Ailsa Craig. Meticulously upgraded and extensively reconfigured, the home pairs expansive entertaining spaces with exquisitely landscaped grounds extending to around one-and-a-half acres. The result is a residence of rare quality, where coastal beauty and refined family living exist in perfect harmony.

The enduring appeal of Maidens itself lies in its balance of serenity and accessibility. Historic fishing harbours, sweeping beaches and renowned golf destinations create a setting that feels both restorative and connected. Traditional cottages and shoreline apartments continue to attract buyers drawn to the romance of west coast living, whether as permanent homes, weekend escapes or lifestyle investments.

Recognising what makes a property truly special

For us, bringing these homes to market is always about more than the transaction itself. It is about recognising what makes a property truly special and presenting it in a way that captures both its character and its potential. While many of these homes may already have found their next custodians, their stories continue — evolving with each new chapter, each new family and each new beginning.

At Corum, we often refer to homes by saying, “This is a Corum home.” We are not speaking about price point or scale, but about something far less tangible: a standard of character, quality and individuality that gives a property a presence all of its own.

Begin the next chapter with a complimentary Corum appraisal. Find out more below.

About Corum

In Scotland’s ever-evolving property landscape, a home is about far more than bricks and mortar. It’s about lifestyle, character and the way a space makes you feel. This philosophy sits at the heart of Corum, an estate agency that has spent decades championing homes with personality, integrity and a strong sense of community.

Corum was founded on the belief that an estate agency should provide a truly exceptional customer experience. Since 2003, Corum has quickly established itself as a leading name in Scottish estate agency, helping thousands of clients buy and sell their homes.

With nine branches across its network, Corum covers the length and breadth of Greater Glasgow, Ayrshire, the Central Belt and the west of Scotland. The brand’s reputation for excellence has been built on a clear focus on quality, consistency and delivering for clients at every stage of their move.

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