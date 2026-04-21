H&IS Curates: 8 of Scotland’s best vintage and antique stores

These small businesses champion sustainable design, expertly restoring mid-century and antique furniture that bring interest to every interior

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Homes & Interiors Scotland has collated a list of eight of Scotland’s best vintage and restoration stores so that you can add interesting pieces to your home, no matter your style and no matter your budget. This list features high-end stock as well as not-for-profit upcycling schemes that bring super high-quality, previously loved, furniture to those who need it. If mid-century is your thing, drop by Retrovintage in Stewarton. If you love raking through hoards of antique treasures, visit Kinning Park Antique Centre. If you’d like to purchase global artwork and rifle through some rare finds, have a saunter through Rag & Bone in Glasgow’s Hidden Lane. And for colourful upholstery and painted cabinetry, take a look inside Tayside Upcycling & Craft Centre.

Continue scrolling to find out more.

Retrovintage

What: Retrovintage is a specialist online and in-store retailer of mid century and Scandinavian vintage furniture.

Where: Retrovintage, 45 Magbiehill Park, Dunlop Road, Stewarton KA3 3ES

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An established father and son business (Stuart and Dean), with outlets in Glasgow and Stewarton in Ayrshire, Retrovintage offers a carefully curated selection of original mid-century and Danish vintage furniture from the 1950s to the 1970s. The pieces have been fully prepared and refurbished in-house and all stock is available to view on the website below. “Our customers are always delighted with the furniture we sell them,” says Stuart. “And, if you search for Retrovintage on Google, you’ll find a stream of glowing five-star reviews from happy buyers.”

t: 07534323180

e: info@retrovintageonline.co.uk

Visit the Retrovintage website | Follow Retrovintage on Instagram | Follow Retrovintage on Facebook | Follow Retrovintage on TikTok

Kinning Park Antique Centre

What: Glasgow’s largest antique centre, as seen on BBC’s Antiques Roadtrip.

Where: Unit 6, Claremont Centre, Kinning Park, Glasgow G41 1BS

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Kinning Park Antique Centre is passionate about curating unique and timeless pieces that bring history to life. Its mission is to connect collectors, enthusiasts and interior lovers with exceptional antiques and vintage finds that tell a story. Beyond antiques and collectibles, there is an eclectic mix of furniture, lighting, rugs and decorative pieces, carefully selected to add character and charm to any space.

“We strive to bring together some of the best antique dealers in the country under one roof, offering our customers a diverse and ever-changing selection,” says Mark Peacock of Kinning Park Antique Centre. “Our goal is to create a fresh, welcoming and modern space that redefines the traditional antique experience.” With over 90 dealers now in the centre, you’re sure to find something magical.

t: 0141 737 5709

e: info@kinningparkantiquecentre.co.uk

Visit the Kinning Park Antique Centre website | Follow Kinning Park Antique Centre on Instagram | Follow Kinning Park Antique Centre on Facebook

Rag & Bone

What: Salvage and antiques shop of curiosities featuring traditional upholstery, art and sustainable pieces.

Where: The Hidden Lane, Glasgow G3 8ND

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In a secluded cobbled lane, Rag & Bone’s atmospheric warehouse stocks a wealth of salvaged, reclaimed and vintage pieces alongside contemporary local art and textiles. These are classic items for all your interior and exterior decorating needs.

Rag & Bone, alongside other inspirational high-quality dealers, sells a mixture of architectural salvage, garden ornaments, curiosities and furnishings, vintage and Scottish modern textiles, Scottish Art, 20th Century costume jewellery and vinyl records.

Visit the Rag & Bone website | Follow Rag & Bone on Instagram

Brickhouse Vintage

What: Mid-century modern collector specialising in British and Danish furniture.

Where: 87 Main Street, West Kilbride KA23 9AP

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Every piece of classic Danish furniture is selected for its balance, proportion and warmth. Brickhouse Vintage stocks furniture made to be lived with, not just admired. “We change things often,” say the owners. “New stock arrives weekly, from Danish sideboards and British lounge chairs to lighting, mirrors and the occasional standout piece we’ve been holding for the right home.” Visit by appointment, take it slow and see what’s waiting.

Visit the Brickhouse Vintage website | Follow Brickhouse Vintage on Instagram

Guild Antiques & Restoration

What: Purveyors and restorers of fine antique furniture, traditionally upholstered by master craftspeople.

Where: 265 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G3 6TT

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Without compromise, the Guild’s team of skilled craftspeople works to exacting standards, using only traditional techniques and tools to breathe life back into heirlooms and preserve the rich heritage of furniture pieces for future generations.

Visit the Guild Antiques & Restoration website | Follow Guild Antiques and Restoration on Instagram

New Start Highland

What: An upcycling service that takes furniture donations and rejuvenates them, before donating to families exiting homelessness or entering a tenancy.

Where: Two outlets at Carsegate, plus one pop-up store on Harbour Road, in Inverness

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One of New Start Highland’s main operations is furniture reuse. They rely on the generosity of the local community to provide unwanted furniture, which their teams clean and repair — from tables, chairs and units to dressers, drawers and more. Each piece is lovingly upcycled, painted and given a new lease of life. Finished products are then distributed to families exiting homelessness or entering a tenancy, at no cost, or they sell at low cost at five of their pre-loved retail outlets.

Visit the New Start Highland website | Follow New Start Highland on Instagram

The Timeless Furniture Company

What: A Falkirk-based antique and retro furniture retailer, open by appointment only.

Where: Unit 1A, Laurieston Industrial Estate, Old Redding Rd, Laurieston, Falkirk FK2 9JU

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The Timeless Furniture Company sources and maintains an excellent selection of antique and vintage furniture. All furniture pieces have been handpicked for their ‘timeless’ appeal. The vintage collection spans across the years, from fully-fledged antiques and mid-century modern pieces to a selection of brand new items that are also available to order direct from the website.

Visit The Timeless Furniture Company website | Follow The Timeless Furniture Company on Facebook

Tayside Upcycling & Craft Centre

What: Tayside Upcycling & Craft Centre champions the environmental benefits of upcycling by showcasing restoration works by local creatives.

Where: Next to Inchmichael Garage, by Errol, Perthshire PH2 7RR

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Not-for-profit community interest company set up to champion the environmental benefits of upcycling. The TUCC shop showcases the unique creations of local upcyclers and craftspeople who work with a wide range of materials, colours and patterns. You can buy furniture as well as craft supplies to help you start your own upcycling and restoration journey.

Visit the Tayside Upcycling & Craft Centre website | Follow Tayside Upcycling & Craft Centre on Instagram