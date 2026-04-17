This A-listed Georgian family home is also an elegant expression of poise

An elegant expression of polished poise, this Edinburgh residence is also a warm family home, with quirky touches and personal references amid the Georgian grandeur

words Miriam Methuen-Jones photography Paul Craig interior design Anna Mills Interior Design architect Linda Fagan at Lorn Macneal restoration Mackenzie Hughes

Cast an eye over the timeless grandeur of this property and you might not believe that it all began with a pair of curtains. “When our client was looking for an interior designer, she was shown around some completed properties in Edinburgh,” says Anna Mills, the designer who ultimately landed the gig. “Among these was a project we’d done on Northumberland Street. She liked the overall style, but she loved the curtains so much that she asked the property viewer to find out who the interior designer was because that’s who she wanted to make her curtains. That was brilliant, we thought.” Props to Jane Buick from Sew Experience for executing Anna’s vision so well and capturing the client’s attention in a whole house bursting with beautiful things.

The transformation of this four-bed property began in earnest in 2019, so has been a labour of love for Anna and fellow designer Susanne Barnes. It’s in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, in a coveted crescent opposite the shared gardens. “It’s in prime position,” says Anna. “It’s the ground and first floor of a fivestorey townhouse, so not the entire building, but you’re hardly short of space – it’s something crazy like 4,000 square feet.”

In a stroke of good fortune, the listed Georgian property hadn’t had many previous owners and remained largely untouched. The original staircase was intact, as were many of the decorative features. “We didn’t change a huge amount structurally,” confirms Anna, “just reinvented it by cleverly making better use of the smaller spaces.”

Laced with European references, the décor is perhaps not what you would expect from an Edinburgh townhouse. But the owners have travelled all over the world and their tastes are heavily influenced by architectural, contemporary styles with a classic edge.

The designers also worked to trick the brain into thinking the place was flooded with light, even on the gloomiest days. It might face south, but this is still Scotland after all. “We altered the entrance with light in mind,” says Anna. “The curved vestibule is a new addition which makes it feel much wider and more inviting. It was one of the first things we decided with the architects [Lorn Macneal]. The original front door can be pocketed back and the glazed doors (which are completely secure) allow the light to stream in. They also provide a clear view out over the gardens, which was a big draw.”

Overhead, an arched original window gracefully echoes the curves of the vestibule. The redirected sunlight first kisses the bronze frames of the new doors and the intricate fretwork across the glazing. Once past these, it unfurls across black-and-white flooring: polished Italian marble from Bisazza. Hanging from the ceiling is an opulent Baccarat black crystal chandelier. “We bought that in London and it was shipped here almost like it was the crown jewels,” says the designer with a laugh. “Fitting it was a bit nerve-racking – it would have been a catastrophe if it had been dropped!”

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This is an excerpt from issue 165 of Homes & Interiors Scotland. Want to read more? Buy your issue here.

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