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Protected: Business focus: how high-end interiors boost rental yields

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wooden kitchen wit blue cabinets and bookshelves above the sink
IMAGE | Clay Banks, Unsplash

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Trendwatch: the rise of analogue interiors

From vinyl records to knitting, analogue design encourages people to put down their phones, take pride in their living spaces and spend more time...

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