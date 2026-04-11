Sponsored Protected: Business focus: how high-end interiors boost rental yields 11 April, 2026 | Less than 1 min read IMAGE | Clay Banks, Unsplash This content is password-protected. To view it, please enter the password below. Password: Tags Interior designrental yields Trending Sponsored Trendwatch: the rise of analogue interiors People & Culture Corum Conversations: what home means to interior designer Patricia Rodi News Scotland’s Home of the Year 2026: Guy and Lynne’s Arts & Crafts villa in Edinburgh Sponsored Sponsored Trendwatch: the rise of analogue interiors From vinyl records to knitting, analogue design encourages people to put down their phones, take pride in their living spaces and spend more time... Latest Trendwatch: the rise of analogue interiors Corum Conversations: what home means to interior designer Patricia Rodi Scotland’s Home of the Year 2026: Guy and Lynne’s Arts & Crafts villa in Edinburgh Ballintaggart’s Reconnect Retreat fosters a rare connection between people, place and produce A connection to nature characterises these homes in Scotland 5 ways to enhance your wellbeing at home with Corum More like this Trendwatch: the rise of analogue interiors Corum Conversations: what home means to interior designer Patricia Rodi Scotland’s Home of the Year 2026: Guy and Lynne’s Arts & Crafts villa in Edinburgh Ballintaggart’s Reconnect Retreat fosters a rare connection between people, place and produce