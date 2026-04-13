20 things to do in Scotland in April 2026

This is everything to see and do in Scotland this month for foodies, families and wellness fanatics

Seilich skincare making workshop with Sally Goulsdtone in Pathhead

When: Saturday 25th April

Where: Unit 1, Rosemains Steading, Pathhead, Edinburgh EH37 5UQ

Step into the Seilich wildflower meadow to learn how to make your own skincare products! You’ll be welcomed into the workshop with a cup of herbal tea before heading out into the arable land to pick the wildflowers and leaves you’d like to work with. Back in the workshop, guests will make botanical extracts from bouquets, including oil infusions to tisanes. These will then form the basis of each product. You will leave with at least two products, though most people leave with more. You can choose from a face oil, serum, lotion, cleanser and/or eye gel.

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Spring masterclass in flower arranging at Wild Gorse Studio in Belladrum

When: Wednesday 29th April

Where: Cart Shed South, Belladrum IV4 7BA

Drawing inspiration from the traditional Dutch Masters, you will create your own painterly still-life arrangement using exquisite spring flowers in a celebration of new life and seasonality. Julia will take you on an advanced exploration of composition and colour to further hone your skills and unleash the inner artist. You can expect to delve into the hidden meanings used in historic fine art and, with access to Wild Gorse’s collection of antique props and treasures to enhance your creations, you’ll have the opportunity to capture some lasting imagery imbued with the symbolism of art history.

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‘Susan Aldworth : Belongings & Modern Alchemy’ at Edinburgh Printmakers

When: Friday 3rd to Sunday 28th June

Where: Castle Mills, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh EH3 9FP

The first of Edinburgh Printmakers’ newest installations is ‘Belongings’, which sees the imagined contents of Susan Aldworth’s grandmother’s suitcase from when she migrated to the UK, suspended in the gallery and hand-embroidered with family photographs, stories and recipes. Modern Alchemy is the second, which sees Susan sharing the results of a collaboration with Dr Amanda Jarvis of the University of Edinburgh whose experiments in sustainable chemistry are mirrored in new printmaking techniques. This experimental work in print, drawing, installation and time-based media interrogates the personal, medical and philosophical narratives on which we build our notions of self.

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Scotland’s Daffodil Festival at Rossie Estate in Fife

When: Saturday 11th to Sunday 12th April

Where: Backhouse Rossie Estate, Rossie Estate, Auchtermuchty, North Fife KY15 7UZ

You can celebrate the Backhouse Daffodil legacy at this historic estate. The Festival Cafe will be serving fresh bakes, hot and cold drinks, and delicious treats. Guided Tours (pre booking essential limited places). Explore neat managed Daffodil Beds: walk through the unfolding daffodil breeding history and the restored Walled Garden, and woodland walk. Inside the barn: Thre will be pre recorded Talks, local stalls offering great food and drink, as well as fabulous vintage and artisan items, Spring Wedding set ups in the Long Barn.

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Risotto Studio’s RISO CLUB 100 exhibition at The Glue Factory Galleries in Glasgow

When: Saturday 11th to Sunday 19th April

Where: 22 Farnell St, Glasgow G4 9SE

RISO CLUB 100 celebrates almost ten years and 100 issues of a not-for-profit postcard project founded by designer Gabriella Marcella of RISOTTO. This retrospective exhibition will feature the work of 400 artists and designers from cities and creative communities around the world. Since 2017 unique artist postcard editions have been mailed to subscribers across the globe, spotlighting creativity, celebrating the joy of risograph and supporting artists and designers.

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Links House ‘Sensory Weekend’ with Ava Innes in Dornoch

When: Friday 24th to Sunday 26th April

Where: Royal Dornoch, Golf Road, Dornoch IV25 3LW



New for 2026, Links House at Royal Dornoch is partnering with some of Scotland’s most revered craftspeople, artisans and gastronomes to create a series of intimate and immersive guest experiences. Each chapter has been designed to awaken the five senses – Taste, Touch, Scent, Sight and Sound – all brought to life through a carefully chosen collaboration between food, drink, craft, and storytelling.

Luxurious Scottish bedding brand, Ava Innes, is partnering with Links House for the ‘Touch’ weekend, from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th April. Founder Joan Johnston has worked with the Links House team to curate a weekend shaped around sleep, stillness and the quiet conditions that allow genuine rest. Rather than approaching wellness as an activity, guests will be encouraged to see comfort as a craft in itself; achieved through a careful balance of material, weight, warmth, rhythm and atmosphere. As days lengthen and the season begins to shift, this, according to Links House, is not a retreat — it is an invitation to rest.

Future sensory collaborations will feature Kingdom Scotland Perfumer for ‘Scent’ and Siobhan Mackenzie, Fashion Designer, for ‘Sight’.

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Swallow willow weaving with Louise Kerr on the Isle of Skye

When: Friday 17th April

Where: The Green, Portree, Isle of Skye IV51 9BT

Skye local and willow weaver Louise Kerr hosts a three-hour workshop in Or, a homeware store and event space in Portree. Here, you will weave your very own swallow birds using willow provided by Louise. Alongside the weaving, you will have plenty of homemade bakes and drinks to indulge in, free gifts to take home, and the easy company of like-minded creatives.

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Yoghurt, butter and fresh cheese workshop at Bowhouse in East Neuk

When: Sunday 19th April

Where: St Monans, East Neuk, Fife KY10 2DB

In this class, led by cheesemaker and educator Kirsten Allan, you will learn how to make a selection of cheeses as well as how to incorporate your freshly made cheese (and whey!) to create a delicious lunch on the day. You’ll take home: buttermilk ricotta, labne, mascarpone, a simple hard cheese to mature at home, cheesecloth, a comprehensive recipe booklet, plus all the knowledge and inspiration you’ll need to make everything confidently at home.

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Chippendale tour at Dumfries House in Ayrshire

When: Sunday 26th April

Where: Cumnock, Ayrshire, KA18 2NJ

How much? £30 per person (£5.50 for a guidebook)

This 90-minute tour takes a look at Thomas Chippendale, a renowned 18th-century English cabinetmaker and furniture designer based in London, celebrated as one of the “big three” Georgian furniture makers. Learn about his life, work and the Dumfries House collection. Some key pieces within the collection will be opened and on display.

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Edinburgh Science Festival in Edinburgh

When: Saturday 4th to Sunday 19th April

Where: Across Edinburgh

The Edinburgh Science Festival was the world’s first such festival when it launched in 1989. Today it remains the UK’s largest Science Festival and for two weeks you can enjoy a range of amazing experiences for all ages, with a programme of exhibitions, events, workshops, performances, screenings and discussions between some of the world’s foremost scientific minds.

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Pick your own tulips at Gloagburn Farm Shop in Perth

When: From Saturday 11th until Thursday 23rd April

Where: Gloagburn Farm, Tibbermore, Perth PH1 1QL

Drop by one of Scotland’s favourite farm shops in Perth to pick your very own tulips. Don your boots or walking trainers and take a wander through the pretty tulip fields, filled with buds of yellow, red and pink. Keep an eye on the Gloagburn Farm Shop social media for updates, as the schedule is entirely dependant on the health and growth rate of the flowers.

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‘When Beasts Spoke’ by Charlotte Strawbridge at Made in Stirling gallery

When: Until Sunday 10th May

Where: 44 King Street, Stirling FK8 1AY

Rooted in the textures and rhythms of the Scottish landscape, Strawbridge’s oil paintings offer an intimate view of wild animals, capturing fleeting moments of stillness, vitality and quiet reflection. Working instinctively and often completing paintings in a single sitting, her use of alla prima technique lends the work a sense of immediacy and presence.

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Phytomer skincare discovery evening at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews

When: Saturday 18th April, from 4pm to 6pm (£30pp)

Where: Kohler Waters Spa, Old Station Road, St Andrews KY16 9SP

Discover French skincare brand Phytomer at this intimate event with personalised consultations, product testing, cocktails and canapés. During the guided session, you’ll explore Phytomer’s renowned marine-based serums through hands-on product testing while specialists offer personalised consultations and tailored advice on skincare concerns. Visit the event page for more info and to buy your tickets.

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‘Cherry Blossom’ art exhibition by Vicky Paul at the Cockburn Collective in Edinburgh

When: From Wednesday 22nd to Sunday 26th April

Where: Cockburn Collective, 161 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7AD

“Halfway between abstract and representational, my cherry blossom paintings represent joy and the impermanence of life, exploring themes of renewal and nature through a unique impasto style,” says artist Vicky Paul of her newest exhibition at Cockburn Collective: ‘Cherry Blossom’. Cherry blossoms were extensively planted in Edinburgh during the 1930s to 1950s. From mid-April into May, pink and white blossoms continue to burst into life, brightening up the parks, gardens and streets including The Meadows, Princes Street Gardens, Lauriston Castle Gardens and around the Canongate Kirk. Known as Sakura in Japan, the tradition of travelling to view the blooms stretches back over 1,000 years.

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The Cookbook Shop is now open on Leith Walk in Edinburgh

When: Open now, every Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 6:30pm

Where: 19A Haddington Pl, Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH7 4AF

Scotland’s only dedicated culinary bookshop is a treasure trove of recipes and trinkets for those who love to cook. Interiors are sleek and refined, with deep shades of red and green offsetting winding bookcases and hidden pantries — all lined from floor to ceiling with cookbooks from the likes of Marit Kolby, Hanne Fisher, Lise Finckenhagen, Emilia Jackson and literally hundreds more. There’s also a little children’s section to enjoy, decked out in wallpaper with watercolour veggie motifs and a small toy kitchen. Drop in for a visit, but be warned: the hours will melt away.

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Cold Town House’s revamped rooftop bar has just opened in Edinburgh

When: Now open from Monday to Sunday

Where: Cold Town House 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JU

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Cold Town House’s must-see rooftop bar, nestled below Edinburgh Castle, has just been revamped. Since opening its doors in 2019, Cold Town House has established itself as one of the capital’s most popular rooftop bars not only because of its view but also a stellar collection of locally sourced drinks and cocktails that flow from midday to midnight. The rooftop space has reopened after two months of construction with a state-of-the-art retractable roof, new bar and terrace layout, as well as a retractable transparent roof structure, allowing up to 100 guests to enjoy social gatherings with a castle view in all weathers.

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‘Things Left Unsaid’ by Sarah Kudirka at Edelweiss Gallery in Glasgow

When: From Saturday 18th to Thursday 30th April

Where: Edelweiss Gallery, 16 Eastvale Place, Glasgow G3 8QG

A maker of “beautiful, layered and thoughtful” paintings, Sarah Kudirka works by choice on a range of different surfaces – from instant film and fine linens to found objects. In ‘Things Left Unsaid’, the artist paints on Polaroids, 12-inch records and a skateboard. The artist’s focus for over 35 years has been on words and stripes, including their use on clothing and fabrics which relate to memories from her childhood in East Africa. Kudirka’s paintings on display range from a series on nine discarded records with (wholesome) four-letter words painted across vinyl grooves; and her distinctive painted-over Polaroids presented in a grid of over 70 semi-abstract images; to more conventional paintings on linen panels dominated by stripes that are influenced by bitter-sweet memories; and not forgetting one painted skateboard.

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New Clarets restaurant has just opened in St Andrews

When: Open now

Where: Clarets St Andrews, First floor, R&A World Golf Museum, Bruce Embankment, St Andrews KY16 9AB

One of St Andrews’ most anticipated restaurant openings has arrived. Clarets, the latest venture from The Rocca Group, is housed in the R&A World Golf Museum and overlooks the world-famous Old Course. Occupying a prime single-level space with seating for 60 guests, Clarets has been thoughtfully designed to offer a refined yet welcoming environment. Thoughtfully designed to reflect both the heritage and contemporary spirit of St Andrews, this setting feels refined, modern and atmospheric yet deeply connected to the home of golf.

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Sourdough pizza pop-up with Anthony Falco at The Palmerston in Edinburgh

When: Monday 13th April, from 6pm to 9pm

Where: 1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh EH12 5AF

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The Palmerston in Edinburgh will host a pizza pop-up with chef Ivan Stein (former co-owner of The Gannet) and Anthony Falco, an International Pizza Consultant who helps people around the world start pizzerias and perfect their craft. Over the past year, Anthony and Ivan have been working together to develop Ivan’s own New York-style pizza concept, flùr, which will launch in Edinburgh soon. Characterised by their thin and crispy bases, Ivan’s pizzas are made with a slow-fermented dough — the recipe for which began with a mother culture from Alex James, ex-Head Baker at The Palmerston. Four pizzas will be available on the night, ranging from classic cheese to white pies and spicy pepperoni with vodka sauce.

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Weekend Sundowner Sessions and Board Sundays at The Hoxton in Edinburgh

When: Launching 19th April and every Sunday, from 12pm to 6pm, thereafter

Where: 5-21 Grosvenor Street, Edinburgh EH12 5EF

Two of The Hoxton’s newest social nights will launch this weekend: Board Sundays and Weekend Sundowner Session. From 12pm to 6pm every Sunday, guests can unwind with their favourite board game, to be enjoyed alongside sharing cocktails and The Lobby’s new menu of roasts served family-style. On Fridays and Saturdays, The Lobby also hosts Sundowner Sessions, where the space is transformed into a laid-back listening lounge with a rotating programme of vinyl partners mixing from 5pm to 9pm.

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Learn more about the recently-opened Hoxton Edinburgh below.