Trendwatch: the rise of analogue interiors

From vinyl records to knitting, analogue design encourages people to put down their phones, take pride in their living spaces and spend more time in the real world

This post was written in collaboration with Hillarys

Going analogue is one of the biggest trends of 2026. As more people try to beat their doomscrolling addictions, they’re turning to old-school tools and hobbies to create a more hands-on life. From vinyl records and analogue cameras to reading and knitting, it’s a trend that’s encouraging people to put down their phones and spend more time in the real world. Now analogue has made its way into the world of interiors. This is how you can escape from the tech-centric bustle of everyday life in a space that’s made for your wellbeing.

What are analogue interiors?

Analogue interiors are intentionally designed to reduce your modern tech use. They often focus on reducing the prevalence of screens (smartphones, TVs, laptops, etc.) and replacing them with more nostalgic technology and tech-free zones.

Analogue homes can be split into two categories:

No tech Spaces that are completely devoid of all technology, from TVs to laptops, so that you can unwind in a totally analogue environment.

Spaces that are completely devoid of all technology, from TVs to laptops, so that you can unwind in a totally analogue environment. Low tech Areas where technology is limited and deliberately less stimulating or designed to serve a clear purpose (like record players and e-readers).

In both approaches, you’re reclaiming control over how you use technology and creating a home that actively discourages doomscrolling.

What Does an Analogue Home Look Like?

Analogue homes embrace nostalgia while rejecting needless tech. These interiors have clearly defined tech-free spaces and a low-tech ethos, taking us back to the pre-2000s era of design.

Analogue interiors also embrace textiles in a so-called ‘tactile rebellion’ against the smooth, synthetic look of modern and AI-designed homes. Homeowners are turning to brands like Hillarys for curtains made from organic materials to dress their windows, and replacing minimalist palettes with grounded, earthy tones and expressive prints.

There’s a noticeable shift toward analogue items, too, that hail from the pre-smartphone era. Stacked books, board games, record players, and analogue clocks are all staples of these interiors, filling homes with functional items that replace modern tech alternatives.

Tips for an analogue home refresh

With people now spending an average of 7.5 hours watching a screen every day, it’s no surprise that more of us are feeling a desire for an analogue life. Here are some tips to shape your home around a low-tech lifestyle in your next interior refresh:

Separate work and life

If you work from home, make sure your tech has a designated area that you can step away from at the end of the day. This might be an office, if you have the space. If not, consider a cupboard that you can use to shut away your laptop or computer monitors when you don’t need them.

Create no-tech zones

Designate specific areas as completely screen-free. Bedrooms, reading nooks, and orangeries are all top picks for ditching modern tech. These spaces encourage you to live life with less reliance on phones and TV, helping break that constant desire to find a screen in your downtime.

Embrace analogue alternatives

Look for opportunities to switch smartphone use with an analogue alternative. Think old-school alarm clocks (goodbye phones next to your bed!), paper notebooks, and egg timers to reduce your reliance on apps and screentime.

Tactile comfort

Lean into the cosiness of analogue interiors with plenty of layered textiles in natural materials. Throws, blankets, cushions, and curtains are all welcome here. Bonus points for retro designs and cosy fabrics that create warm, inviting spaces away from screens.

Cosy lighting

Ditch the big light (ceiling light) in favour of lamps and candles for gentler, less stimulating environments. Opt for warm-yellow light bulbs, too, instead of bright-white LEDs. If you can, a dimmer switch or bulb is a brilliant way to take control of the mood of your home.

Analogue basket

A popular interior trend of the analogue movement is an analogue basket. This contains all your essentials for relaxation away from screens, making it easier to find an alternative activity when you want to reach for your phone. Analogue basket essentials include books, magazines, puzzles, art supplies, and playing cards.

Final Thoughts

Your home doesn’t need to be focused on technology. If you’re ready to ditch your doomscrolling habit and spend fewer evenings binge-watching the same old shows, we highly recommend embracing analogue interiors. When your home reflects your intentions, it’s far easier to stick to them.

Need some real-world examples? Click below to see how good design impacts rental yields.

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