Looking to experience an authentic Scottish Burns supper? Try one of these 11 recommendations

Visitors and locals alike love a good Burns celebration. But everyone tends to ask: where can we go to taste a truly authentic Burns supper? Well, as you might expect, suppers are being hosted in hotels and restaurants across the country. This is where you can go to have an authentic Burns night supper in Scotland in January 2026.

Burns night anniversary dinner at Ondine, Seaton House hotel, in St Andrews

When: Saturday 24th January

Where: Seaton House, 76 The Scores, St Andrews KY16 9BB

To celebrate Burns Night, the Ondine team are inviting guests for an authentic Burns supper to raise a toast to Scotland’s bard whilst marking 16 years of Ondine. Chef-owner Roy and executive chef Lee are hosting a luxury Burns feast, with optional pairings of award-winning single malts from Kingsbarns Distillery, alongside the traditional address and a piper to welcome you on arrival. Tickets start from £49pp.

Visit the Ondine website | Follow Ondine on Instagra

Burns night celebration at Montrose in Edinburgh

When: 25th January, 12pm – late

Where: 1 Montrose Terrace, Edinburgh EH7 5DJ

Described by H&IS deputy editor Natasha Radmehr as “a buzzy neighbourhood restaurant like no other”, Montrose is the perfect spot for an authentic Burns supper in Scotland. The kitchen team at this grande dame of Edinburgh’s restaurant portfolio has prepared a Burns-inspired menu showcasing the very best of Scottish local produce. Sam and the front-of-house team have curated a beautiful selection of drinks to accompany it. Guests can expect plenty of drams, Scottish cider and hearty wines. A 10% discount awaits anyone who turns up to this authentic Burns supper in a kilt or tartan troos too. Book via the website below.

Visit the Montrose website | Follow Montrose on Instagram

Authentic Burns supper with whisky pairings at Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in Aberdeen

When: Friday 23rd January

Where: 1 Queen’s Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1XL

Wine and whisky will be flowing at Amuse’s authentic Burns supper celebration. Bagpipes will be playing as guests are served a refined take on the well-known Burns supper. Whisky and wine are paired with each course, expertly selected by the Amuse team. The evening promises rich flavours and plenty of laughs at this Michelin Guide spot. Book this authentic Burns supper below.

Visit the Amuse website | Follow Amuse on Instagram

A classic Burns supper at kylesku Hotel in Sutherland, Scottish Highlands

When: Sunday 25th January

Where: Kylesku Hotel, Sutherland, IV27 4HW

Enjoy Scotland’s favourite traditional dish with a glistening view of Loch Glendhu. Kylesku’s Burns’ Night Supper (£17.95 per person) features the traditional trio of haggis, neeps and tatties, served with a rich whisky sauce, prepared especially for the occasion with locally sourced ingredients. Raise a glass over your authentic Burns supper with a complimentary wee nip of whisky, enjoy your company and immerse yourself in the spirit and flavours of this much-loved Scottish tradition.

Visit the Kylesku Hotel website | Follow Kylesku Hotel on Instagram

Burns supper ‘Kimpton Style’ at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa in Glasgow

When: Friday 23rd January

Where: 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD

This is Kimpton Blythswood Square’s luxurious take on the authentic Burns supper. Hosted in collaboration with The Dalmore and Scottish fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie (Kimpton Blythswood Square’s first designer in residence), guests can expect a five-star meal soundtracked by bagpipes and trad music from the Red Bothy Ceilidh Band.

Scenes from Braveheart will be played in the private Harris Tweed cinema room, where guests will enjoy drinks and nibbles before heading through to the Monte Carlo Suite for their three-course meal. Tickets are £105 and available via the link below.

Visit the Kimpton Blythswood Square website | Follow Kimpton Blythswood Square on Instagram

Four-course Burns feast with Bruichladdie at Five March in Glasgow

When: Sunday 25th January

Where: 140 Elderslie St, Glasgow G3 7QF

Ambient lighting, flickering candles, fauna tablescapes and the fragrant aromas of fine Scottish food heavy the air at Five March on the best of days, but on Burns night, this is turned up to eleven.

Take a seat in this unpretentious and warm space for a four-course authentic Burns supper (£65pp) soundtracked by bagpipes. Expect contemporary takes on classic Scottish dishes as well as a twist on the Bard’s classic haggis, neeps and tatties dish. And there will, of course, be a toast to the haggis.

Five March is partnering with Bruichladdie, the progressive Islay Distillery known for its innovative and non-conformist approach to whisky-making, to create a series of signature serves to accompany each course. Vegetarian and non-alcoholic options are always available too.

Email hello@fivemarch.co.uk, or click below, to book.

Visit the Five March website | Follow Five March on Instagram

Burns specials menu with live trad music from Gary Anderson at The Bothy in St Andrews

When: Saturday 24th January

Where: 3 Church Square, St Andrews KY16 9N

The Bothy in St Andrews is known for its elegant approach to tradition Scottish dining. Not quite fine dining, but definitely Michelin guide-worthy, seasonal menus make Scottish ingredients sing. On Saturday 24th January, guests can expect an evening of great tunes, relaxed vibes and a true taste of Scotland. “Everyone’s welcome to come together and enjoy the festivities,” says the team at this St Andrews bolthole.

Visit The Bothy website | Follow The Bothy on Instagram

‘Beyond Burns’ celebration with live music at Ubiquitous Chip in Glasgow

When: Sunday 25th January

Where: 12 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ

This isn’t just a classically authentic Burns supper… it’s far beyond. Guests can expect a marvellously raucous celebration of the life and legacy of Robert Burns with, what the team describe as, “a few unforgettable surprises”. Last year, there was live music, recitals, performances and an impassioned address to the haggis. Prepare for a night of poetry, revelry and extraordinary Scottish spirit. Email reservations@ubiquitouschip.co.uk to book.

Visit the Ubiquitous Chip website | Follow Ubiquitous Chip on Instagram

Bokman Burns night takeover at The Palmerston in Edinburgh

When: Sunday 25th January

Where: 1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh EH12 5AF

Have you ever considered marrying the rich flavours of Scottish haggis with the fragrant tastes of Korea? Most likely not, but this collaboration between Edinburgh’s The Palmerston and Bristol-based Bokman will change how you dress your haggis, neeps and tatties. Guests can expect one-off creations that combine Scotland’s larder with Korean culinary heritage, ingredients and techniques. For your consideration: a main of haggis joengol (a hotpot-style dish) with lamb neck, lamb tripe, dried radish tops and hand cut noodles…

Visit The Palmerston website | Follow The Palmerston on Instagram

Visit the Bokman website | Follow Bokman on Instagram

Sylvan casual Burns experience with Woven Whisky in Glasgow

When: Sunday 25th January

Where: 20 woodlands road, Glasgow, United Kingdom G3 6UR

Sylvan’s self-described casual yet authentic Burns supper experience is hosted in partnership with Woven Whisky. Guests can expect live music from a pair of Scotland’s best folk musicians, who are fresh off the Celtic Connections circuit: fiddler Laura Jane Wilkie and guitarist Ian Carr.

Sunday 25th January’s a la carte menu will be inspired by Burns with Scottish influences alongside Sylvan’s typical European dishes. Whisky cocktail aperitifs and drams will be on offer by Woven Whisky Makers — one of each is included in your ticket (an alcohol free cocktail can be substituted on request).

As this is a casual affair, there will be no address to the haggis — just good dining, drinking and music. Ticket price includes whisky cocktail and dram, along with live music. Dinner and other drinks charged as per your order. Follow the links below to book.

Visit the Sylvan website | Follow Sylvan on Instagram

Visit the Woven website | Follow Woven on Instagram

Ardfern x Woven Burns supper in Edinburgh

When: Monday 26th January

Where: 10-12 Bonnington Road, Edinburgh EH6 5JD

Ardfern is hosting a one-night-only four-course authentic Burns supper (£55 per person) to celebrate Scotland’s bard. Woven Whisky will present a drinks menu with cocktails to accompany each course. You can expect: game scotch broth (pairing: Woven Highball), Shetland mussels with an Arbroath smokie sauce (pairing: Woven Pure Malt half ‘n’ half with Moonwake 80 shilling), hare haggis, smoked mash and bacon jam with a turnip salad (pairing: Woven Homemade, served neat) and to finish, a rhubarb cranachan tart (pairing: Woven WxC Old Fashioned). Book your space below.

Visit the Ardfern website | Follow Ardfern on Instagram

Visit the Woven website | Follow Woven on Instagram