Take a look inside Dōr., a lifestyle store offering a curated selection of thoughtfully chosen items that enhance one’s everyday needs in life

Like many places in the Borders, Kelso is positively abuzz with creativity and independent stores. At the heart of the historic market town, on Woodmarket, you’ll find a good example of this: Dōr Lifestyle.

Behind its zesty green shopfront are stylish offerings that will delight fashionistas and homeware fiends alike. Dōr is tightly curated, filled with Japanese and Scandiinspired treasures as well as chic goodies from closer to home.

Minimalist home accessories from Copenhagen brand Moebe share shelf space with Edinburgh-based jeweller Ruth Leslie; Nordic cookbooks mingle with organic baby clothes made in Barcelona; and there are solid perfumes from London’s Tenth Muse to sniff.

You’re bound to stumble across a new favourite brand in this effortlessly cool store and leave with more than you bargained for.

As the founders say, “Dōr. is more than just a store — it is a welcoming space where you can come to browse, stay for a relaxing coffee, and feel a deeper sense of grounding in your surroundings.” Just leave at least one hand free to grab a coffee to go, though. You won’t regret it.

Visit the Dōr. website | Follow Dōr. on Instagram

Looking for more local discoveries? Make an appointment for Cold Paradise, an art gallery in Shieldaig.