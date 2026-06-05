Some of the most high-end boutique hotels, Highland cottages and rural cabins in Scotland

Treat yourself to a staycation at one of these charming Scottish escapes. From 20th-century manor houses and design-led boltholes to chic inner-city apartments and glamorous Highland stays, there’s something for every taste in this list of Scotland’s best luxury hotels, cottages and cabins.

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Papple Steading

What: A renovated farm steading with exceptional, design-led interiors for holidays and corporate getaways. The Richard Demarco Gallery is on site too, with Eve’s Court café and a seven-acre wildflower meadow.

Where: Haddington, East Lothian EH41 4QD

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The first in our list of Scotland’s best luxury hotels, cottages and cabins is Papple Steading, which brings a new dimension to rural hospitality. This RIAS award-winning listed 19th-century farm steading has five beautifully presented properties. The interior design is completely individual and uber stylish, without losing the patina and the heritage of the buildings.

Guests can self-cater or enjoy the wine and cuisine you’d expect from one of Scotland’s top chefs, Scott Smith, and wine expert Eri Mackintosh. Eve’s Court combines a café, wine bar and fine restaurant.

Enjoy The Richard Demarco Gallery with its eclectic mix of contemporary art and agricultural heritage. Take home any of the curated wines from Papple Cellar. Papple is a Green Tourism GOLD award holder, allowing guests to connect with nature in the organic fruit garden, the forest garden and the huge wildflower meadow.

t: 07584 109549

e: info@papple.com

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Pityoulish House

What: An astounding, tranquil group escape in the Scottish Highlands that sleeps up to 16 people with achingly cool interiors.

Where: Pityoulish, Aviemore PH22 1RD

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If you ever wanted to reawaken your childhood wonder and open yourself to the idea of magic, do it in the Scottish Highlands. This impressive Cairngorms home was featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year in 2024 (fans of the show will remember it as Earth House), and is surrounded by quiet Scottish countryside with effortlessly cool interiors that nurture relaxation and a sense of true escapism.

Guests can enjoy fishing on the Spey along almost two miles of river bank. There’s a tree net that’s perfect to chill on — or for kids to bounce on — tucked away in a private forest. Special highlights include a young orchard and one further walking meditation spiral in the sunken garden.

e: contact@ph-22.com

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The Barn at Williamstone Farm Steadings

What: A once-crumbling farm building, built in the 1800s, has been transformed into an award-winning, five-star holiday home.

Where: Williamstone Farm, North Berwick, East Lothian, United Kingdom EH39 5DG

Photography: Douglas Gibb

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Next in our list of Scotland’s best luxury hotels, cottages and cabins is The Barn, a beautifully renovated escape on the outskirts of North Berwick, surrounded by stunning farmland. This peaceful and tranquil location is just a short walk to the nearest beach and North Berwick’s fabulous High Street packed with independent shops, bars and restaurants. The Barn has three bedrooms, two of which can be set up as either twin beds or superkings, and sleeps two to six. The team welcome up to two well behaved dogs and there’s private parking and a secure garden to the rear.

t: 07968 133 310

e: steph@williamstonefarmsteadings.com

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Boutique Retreats

What: Whether you’re seeking a romantic weekend getaway by the ocean with that special someone, or a week-long rural gathering with family and friends, you’ll be sure to find your perfect homestay in Boutique Retreats’ exclusive portfolio.

Where: Across the UK

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Boutique Retreats specialises in cosy holiday houses with the wow factor. Guests can enjoy fireside living in a country cabin, stargazing from a dreamy hot tub on a clifftop, or find seclusion in a magical woodland cottage. With over 250 luxury abodes to choose from, guests can uncover a curated collection of luxury retreats, set in unique locations across the UK. “We know how good getaways should be.”

t: 0187 255 3491

e: enquiries@boutique–retreats.co.uk

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Stormhouse

What: An architecturally-designed property perched on a hilltop with loch and castle views and floor-to-ceiling glass which blurs the line between inside and out.

Where: Portnacroish, Appin PA38 4BL

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Stormhouse is a modern sanctuary on the edge of the Atlantic, designed to allow guests to immerse themselves in nature and experience the rugged beauty of Scotland’s west coast — without sacrificing luxury. Its simple design compliments the breath-taking views, truly immersing guests in the landscape. On a calm day, Stormhouse feels expansive and peaceful. In rough weather, it feels dramatic and alive.

Nestled in Birch woodland on hillside overlooking Castle Stalker, Lismore and the mountains of Mull, it is an exceptional location visible only from the sea, ensuring guests have complete privacy and solitude. End the day in the mosaic-tiled hydro-massage tub, perfect for a bit of stargazing. This truly is one of Scotland’s best luxury hotels, cottages and cabins.

t: 07843 423936

e: hello@stormhouse.uk

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Dod Mill

What: A collection of modern, rustic holiday cottages and cabins near Edinburgh.

Where: Dod Mill, Lauder, Scottish Borders TD2 6SE

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Dod Mill is a collection of unique, self-catering cottages set on an idyllic five-acre dell with a slow-moving river next to a historic grain mill near Lauder in the Scottish Borders. The site has two cottages (Old Mill and The Bothy) and two cabins available (the Stilt House treehouse and the riverside Fishing Hut). Owners Ruth and Jamie Knibbs have created stylish properties that each offer a genuine escape from the hectic everyday. Wellness retreats are also available: yoga, meditation, art, craft, reading, writing or education groups are welcome to book.

t: 07771 928 681

e: hello@dodmill.com

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The Kithmore

What: A new, high-end 44-bedroom boutique hotel in St Andrews with a standalone restaurant and bar called Bennie’s.

Where: Playfair Terrace, North St, St Andrews KY16 9HX

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Opening in June 2026, The Kithmore brings relaxed, bespoke hospitality to the heart of St Andrews. This boutique hotel — set over three Georgian townhouses — is just moments from The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, and the iconic Old Course, on Playfair Terrace. Dating back to 1847, the building has been carefully restored to preserve its original character and heritage features; thoughtfully balanced with the comforts of modern hospitality. A welcome addition to the town’s hospitality scene, in-house restaurant Bennie’s has its own street-level entrance and a landscaped terrace. The Kithmore is destined to be one of Scotland’s best luxury hotels, cottages and cabins.

t: 01334 472 970

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Straloch

What: A family run estate in Highland Perthshire with four luxury rentals: Stalker’s Lodge, Keeper’s Cottage, River Cabin and The Schoolhouse.

Where: Straloch, Enochdhu, Blairgowrie, Perthshire PH10 7PH

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Straloch is tucked up one of Perthshire’s prettiest glens, on the southern fringe of the Cairngorms National Park. On the 3,000-acre estate are two eco-friendly luxury rentals: the recently built Stalker’s Lodge and 19th-century Keeper’s Cottage. Guests looking for true seclusion can book into River Cabin, an off-grid bolthole on the bank of the River Fernate.

The Schoolhouse is the newest addition to the Straloch portfolio, sporting five rooms that sleep up to 10 guests. The Schoolhouse and River Cabin interiors were designed by Dunville Designs of Dunkeld, both to an extremely high calibre — and with true taste.

t: 07941 152 049

e: holidays@straloch.com

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The Black Cabin

What: This one-of-a-kind cabin is newly built with comfort and luxury as priorities. Set high on the hillside, you can relax and enjoy unique panoramic views over Oban.

Where: The Black Cabin, Soroba Lodge, Soroba Road, Oban

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Set high on a hillside above Oban, The Black Cabin is a striking example of contemporary Scottish craftsmanship. Designed and built by local furniture maker Michael Acey, the cabin celebrates natural materials, with all timber sourced from nearby trees, including larch cladding and oak from the surrounding grounds.

Inside, carefully crafted details, from olive ash features to bespoke finishes, create a warm, refined retreat.

Blending luxury with authenticity, this one-of-a-kind hideaway offers panoramic mountainous views which can be enjoyed from the outdoor hot tub, embodying the spirit of sustainable, locally rooted design in Scotland. Very worthy of its spot on our list of Scotland’s best luxury hotels, cottages and cabins.

t: 0773 895 0526

e: hello@theblackcabin.co.uk

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Ceannabeinne Cottage

What: A renovated, historic stone cottage on the northern Highland coast: “where the mountains end and the ocean begins”.

Where: Ceannabeinne Cottage, Ceannabeinne Beach, Durness IV27 4QE

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This restored stone longhouse sits alone above Ceannabeinne Beach on Scotland’s far north coast. It is the last surviving building of a former Highland township, with Atlantic views in front and Beinn Ceannabeinne rising behind.

The carefully-restored cottage balances original character with calm, considered interiors designed to offer a sense of shelter from the vast landscape outside. Thick stone walls, deep window recesses and sweeping ocean views create a rare sense of stillness and seclusion.

A quiet refuge at the edge of the wild north.

e: hello@ceannabeinne.scot

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Dornoch Station

What: Dornoch Station is a true testament to its surroundings; a wild, welcoming haven that immerses you in the Highland’s beauty and golf legacy.

Where: Grange Road, Dornoch IV25 3LF

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Dornoch Station is a haven for golfers, hikers and travellers seeking restorative beauty. Refurbed panelling in the lobby draws on the warmth of Highland hunting cabins, while guest rooms carry a palette pulled straight from the landscape: earthy tones, marine accents and classic craftsmanship.

At the heart of Dornoch Station is Bar Ross, which honours Dornoch-born golf legend Donald Ross. The snooker room is dressed in Royal Dornoch tartan, creating a sense of place. The Golden Gorse serves local meats, seafood and game with views of Royal Dornoch and the sea beyond.

t: 01862 730 333

e: info@dornochstation.co.uk

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The Leddie

What: An award-winning four-star hotel and restaurant in the beautiful coastal town of Aberlady, East Lothian.

Where: W Main St, Aberlady, Longniddry EH32 ORE

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The idea behind The Leddie is simple: do the basics brilliantly. Too often, hospitality can feel overdone, with fussy food, excessive décor, and confusing concepts. This Aberlady landmark was constructed in 1638 then transformed into a hotel in 1970, incorporating the schoolhouse next door. Relaunched as The Leddie two years ago, this award-winning property with a south-facing terrace, offers characterful rooms, warm hospitality, and impeccable attention to detail.

One of The Times Top Hotels to Stay In for a truly memorable coastal escape, The Leddie has earned the AA Guide 2025 title of Five-Star Guest Accommodation, and was spotlighted for Culinary Excellence by the AA Rosette Award in 2025.

t: 01875 440 644

e: hello@theleddie.com

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RIGH Residences

What: Situated on the corner of Edinburgh’s iconic George Street, RIGH Residences offers 25 luxury serviced apartments featuring fully equipped kitchenettes, flexible interconnecting apartments, climate control and views towards Edinburgh Castle and the Firth of Forth.

Where: 71 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3EE

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All apartments have in-room tablets with room controls, local guides and guest services at the touch of a button. Laura Thomas Co. soaps sit in private en-suite bathrooms with high-quality linen, bathrobes and slippers. The interiors celebrate the original features of the building. Lightness of touch, attention to detail and elegant design take inspiration from the Edwardian period to influence colour schemes, layered with fabric and fixture selections.

The apartments feature bespoke artwork and locally-made ceramics that complement the unique character of the vibrant city.

The penthouse boasts panoramic city views, open-plan layouts and private outdoor terraces. It emphasises luxury through high-end materials, floor-to-ceiling windows, and premium spa features. Guests can expect a warm, engaging and serene atmosphere above the skyline.

t: 0131 563 4229

e: reservations@righproperties.com

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Lochside Hotel, Lodges & Spa

What: Luxury hotel, spa and private lodges with loch views in East Ayrshire.

Where: New Cumnock, Ayrshire KA18 4PN

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Lochside Hotel, Lodges & Spa offers a peaceful countryside escape set on the banks of Loch o’ th’ Lowes in New Cumnock in East Ayrshire (just under an hour from Glasgow). Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, spa retreat or wedding in Scotland, you’ll find everything in one place: private hot tub suites and luxury lodges to over 30 individually designed bedrooms with loch or countryside views.

Unwind in one of Ayrshire’s most popular spas, with a full range of treatments, thermal experiences, and spa day or overnight packages. Guests can enjoy seasonal Scottish dining at The Afton Restaurant, overlooking the water.

Lochside Hotel, Lodges & Spa is perfectly placed for both relaxation and exploration with walking trails, golf courses and local attractions including Dumfries House nearby.

t: 01290 333 000

e: reception@lochside-hotel.com

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Monkstadt 1745

What: A restaurant with rooms on the Isle of Skye.

Where: Monkstadt House, Linicro, Isle of Skye IV51 9YN

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Monkstadt 1745 Restaurant with Rooms on the Isle of Skye offers an unforgettable Highland escape, combining luxury accommodation with exceptional dining.

Set within a beautifully restored historic estate — once the seat of Clan MacDonald where Flora MacDonald met Bonnie Prince Charlie — guests can enjoy elegant rooms, coastal scenery, and a renowned restaurant showcasing traditional Skye dishes using the finest local produce.

Awarded AA 5 Star Restaurant with Rooms and one AA Rosette, Monkstadt 1745 combines refined comfort with warm Scottish hospitality, making it the perfect retreat for romantic getaways, foodie experiences and exploring Skye’s dramatic northern coastline.

t: 0147 0542 407

e: stay@monkstadt1745.com

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The Meadowpark

What: A charming boutique hotel housed in a listed building complete with stylish décor, a beautiful conservatory area, a roaring log-fire and a garden terrace that looks onto Stirling Castle.

Where: 56 Kenilworth Rd, Bridge of Allan, Stirling FK9 4RY

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Comfort meets contemporary style in The Meadowpark’s boutique bedrooms. Wake up refreshed, unwind in beautiful surroundings, and enjoy warm hospitality from the moment you arrive.

Each room is thoughtfully designed with elegant touches, plush bedding and modern amenities to ensure a relaxing stay. The bedrooms offer a perfect blend of charm and convenience with high-end amenities and interiors. Suited to romantic getaways, peaceful retreats and as a stylish base from which to explore Bridge of Allan.

A stay feels special, personal and effortlessly inviting — this almost-gothic stay is indeed one of Scotland’s best luxury hotels, cottages and cabins. Book your boutique bedroom at The Meadowpark today.

t: 0178 683 4084

e: meadowparkreservations@signaturepubs.co.uk

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The Rutland

What: Discover comfort, convenience and timeless style at The Rutland Hotel & Apartments in Edinburgh, where every stay feels effortlessly special.

Where: 1-3 Rutland St, Edinburgh EH1 2AE

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Experience refined luxury at The Rutland Hotel & Apartments, situated in the heart of Edinburgh.

Combining elegant design with modern comfort, its stylish rooms and spacious apartments provide the ideal retreat for both short breaks and extended stays. Guests will enjoy beautifully curated interiors, premium amenities, and exceptional attention to detail throughout.

Whether visiting for business or leisure, guests will find everything they need for a relaxing and memorable stay. Step outside to explore the city’s iconic attractions, then unwind in The Rutland’s sophisticated surroundings. What’s not to love?

t: 0131 229 3402

e: Info@therutlandhotel.com

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Scone Palace

What: Five-star luxury accommodation in the iconic Scone Palace in Perthshire, perfect for lovers of traditional architecture, period design and history.

Where: Scone Palace, Perth & Kinross PH2 6BD

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A night or two at Scone Palace is the ultimate escape for those who love gothic architecture and history. Its five-star interiors are decorated to match original designs, with contemporary flourishes that make all rooms and suites suitable for modern living.

Based just outside of Perth city centre, it is an ideal base for golfing trips, country sporting holidays, wedding parties or a weekend break.

Relax with magnificent views over the parkland to the River Tay, take a tour of the Palace (between April and October), and explore the stunning Grounds and private garden after hours.

t: 01738 552 300

e: help@scone-palace.co.uk

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The Oak Tree Inn

What: Cosy accommodation with award-winning Scottish dining and incredible views of Loch Lomond.

Where: Balmaha, Loch Lomond G63 0JQ

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The Oak Tree Inn has become one of Scotland’s most loved countryside escapes, perched on the eastern shores of Loch Lomond in the picturesque village of Balmaha.

Family-owned since 1997 and just 45 minutes from Glasgow, the inn combines cosy accommodation, award-winning Scottish dining and a warm Highland welcome. Guests can also expect spectacular views, lochside walks and the chance to climb the ever-popular Conic Hill.

Popular with walkers on the West Highland Way, the property is dog-friendly and features unique event spaces, a lively pub, and the adjoining St Mocha coffee shop, where coffee is freshly roasted on site by Loch Lomond Coffee Co. Sustainability remains central to the business, with almost 400 solar panels powering much of the site.

t: 01360 870 357

e: info@theoaktreeinn.co.uk

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Dungallan Country House

What: A historic, meticulously restored mansion in Oban with 12 luxury bedrooms, all individually designed with an emphasis on indulgence and relaxation (adults only).

Where: Dungallan Country House, Gallanach Road, Oban PA34 4PD

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There are places that whisper to your soul before you arrive. Places where the view slows your breath, the air carries centuries of stories, and every detail invites you to exhale. Dungallan Country House, perched gracefully above the tranquil waters of Oban Bay, epitomises this; a retreat of rare beauty and stillness, where time gently pauses.

The culinary experience is steeped in place. Afternoon tea is prepared with care, using recipes passed down through generations, and ingredients proudly sourced from local farms and fishers. Breakfasts are generous and elegant. The wine list is thoughtful; the whisky selection soulful. And every plate is a reflection of the house’s philosophy: keep it local, honest and full of heart. Please email the below address for further information.

t: 0163 156 3799

e: info@dungallancountryhouse.co.uk

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Portsonachan Hotel

What: A charming lochside hotel on the shores of Loch Awe, offering cosy accommodation, stunning scenery and a relaxing Highland escape.

Where: South Loch Awe Side, near Inveraray, Arygll and Bute PA33 1BJ

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Our final slot in our list of Scotland’s best luxury hotels, cottages and cabins. Nestled on the tranquil shores of Loch Awe, Portsonachan Hotel offers a captivating Highland retreat steeped in history. Surrounded by dramatic mountains and ancient woodland, this charming country house blends traditional Scottish character with modern comfort.

Guests can enjoy breath-taking loch views, cosy interiors and warm hospitality, making it an idyllic escape for nature lovers and romantics. Whether fishing, kayaking or simply unwinding by the fire, Portsonachan promises serenity and adventure.

Its timeless setting and peaceful atmosphere create a memorable destination where Scotland’s rugged beauty and refined relaxation meet effortlessly.

t: 01866 833 224

e: reception@portsonachan.com

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Enjoyed reading about Scotland’s best luxury hotels, cottages and cabins? Take a look inside Glen Dye’s North Lodge and River Cabin for more Highland holiday inspo.