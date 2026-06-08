Morvern Graham is a folkstoryteller and visual artist, living and working from her home on the edge of the windswept North Sea

Morvern Graham’s work explores themes of folklore through traditional printmaking methods and aural storytelling practices, as she seeks to reawaken our child-like sense of wonder. Here, in her own words, she tells us about her recent series for We Are Wildings.

As a child, I was raised on folktales. Each day was shaped by a new story, and through them I learned of the non-human creatures who inhabited the surrounding landscapes of my Scottish home. My world was full of giants, selkies, witches and fae folk, all of whom left a tangible presence in nature and on my understanding of the world as I grew up. This led to me becoming an adult who daydreamed just as fiercely as I had when I was a child, and pursue a career in the arts to bring some of those daydreams to life.

I fell in love with printmaking during my time at art school, but the pandemic hindered my studies when we were all shut away indoors for a year. This is when I rekindled a connection with lino-printing; a more accessible printmaking method I could practise at home. It has remained an integral part of my work ever since, and I love the slow, intentional craft of carving out the linoleum. This traditional printmaking method is manual, with little reliance on modern technology – which connects me and my work to a heritage of folk art and handi-craftsmanship.

This piece, Earth Mammoth, is part of a recent series for We Are Wildings, a family who have created nature-led hideaways on their farm in Lincolnshire. We worked together to create a host of folkloric characters who represent their native hillsides, forests and fenland, and tell the story of their brand through playful, folksy imagery. It’s such a joy to work with clients who are embracing the expansive narratives of folklore, and giving back to their local environment through sustainable design practices and the power of storytelling.

Visit the Morvern Graham website | Follow Morvern Graham on Instagram | Buy Morvern’s first book ‘Seasonal Folktales’

Textile artist and quilt maker Pauline Burbidge tells folk stories through needle and thread. Learn about her work below.