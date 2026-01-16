23 things to do in Scotland in January 2026

Everything to see and do in Scotland in January 2026

If you want to experience true Scottish culture (the music, the food, the land), head along to some of the recommendations on this list. We have included events across the country, from the central belt, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Lothians, to coastal Oban as well as up north in Inverness and across to the Hebridean isles. We’re not sure what you’ll be up to, but we will definitely be popping along to Pitlochry theatre for the Hebridean Baker’s ‘in conversation’ tour before returning to Glasgow for some Celctic Connections performances and a Burns night supper at Five March. Words from an Isle of Lewis-born baker, trad music from Scottish musicians and a hearty meal of haggis, neeps and tatties sounds like the perfect way to tie off one of Scotland’s dreariest months. This is the ultimate list of what to do in Scotland in January 2026.

January Flower Bowl Workshop at À table in Stockbridge, Edinburgh

When: Saturday 31st January

Where: 72 St Stephen Street, Edinburgh EH3 5AQ

À Table’s Flower Bowl Workshop, hosted in collaboration with botanical soft drinks brand Lore Scotland, is your chance to get out of the house, slow down and do something just for you. Held at À Table’s working studio, guests will enjoy a handpicked selection of Lore’s seasonal refreshments before creating a wild and wonderful arrangement to take home. Guests will be working with a limited mix of florals, highlighting how thoughtful choices and techniques can turn very little into something beautiful.

Visit the À table website | Follow À table on Instagram

Visit the Lore Scotland website | Follow Lore Scotland on Instagram

RVIVAL lochside sauna experience at Monachyl Mhor in Perthshire

When: Exclusive use available from 8am-6pm from Monday to Wednesday; shared use from Thursday to Sunday

Where: Balquhidder, Lochearnhead, Perthshire FK19 8PQ

At Perthshire’s Monachyle Mhor, a new 12-person sauna has been built by Bothan on the banks of Loch Voil, where guests can swim in between sauna stints. Wellness travel specialists RVIVAL are running full-day escapes which also incorporate contrast therapy, food and guided movement.

Visit the RVIVAL website | Follow RVIVAL on Instagram

Visit the Monachyl Mhor website | Follow Monachyl Mhor on Instagram

Hawthorn Winter Ceremony at V&A Dundee

When: Thursday 22nd January

Where: V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ

As the season turns, V&A Dundee is hosting a mindful event celebrating nature and ritual with a ceremony dedicated to the hawthorn berry and its role in Scottish design. Led by herbalist Clare McQuade and introduced by ecologist Laia Rovira-Craven, the event begins with a guided look at hawthorn designs in the V&A Dundee galleries. Guests then move into the Garden Futures exhibition for a gentle ritual of tea sampling and storytelling, accompanied by live harp music from Sian Shepherd.

Book tickets here.

Visit the V&A Dundee website | Follow V&A Dundee on Instagram

Kochchi opens in Glasgow

When: Thursday 29th January

Where: Ruthven Lane, West End, Glasgow G12 9BG

Regulars at Bonnie & Wild in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter will know the Sri Lankan street food brand Kochchi. It serves (we reckon) the food hall’s most delicious dishes. The food’s so good, in fact, it deserves its own dedicated restaurant – and now it has one in Glasgow’s west end, in the two-floor space that once housed Hanoi Bike Shop. Order the Chicken Hopper and thank us later.

Visit the Kochchi website | Follow Kochchi on Instagram

Pomelo neighbourhood pop-ups at Argile and Norah in Edinburgh

When: Pomelo x Argile: 20th to 21st of January / Pomelo at Norah: 30th to 31st of January

Where: Argile 21 Argyle Place, Edinburgh EH9 1JJ / 3 Pier Place, Newhaven, Edinburgh EH6 4LP

On the 20th and 21st of January, Jun and Argile’s Jack Montgomery will collaborate on a six course tasting menu that celebrates plant-based produce. Served chef’s table-style, the menu will infuse the big-hitting Asian flavours that Pomelo is so loved for, with Argile’s seasonal, contemporary French cookery. A few highlights: fried Jerusalem artichoke Mapo tofu, butternut squash croquettes with sea buckthorn candied seaweed, and salt-baked celeriac fondant.

Visit the Pomelo website | Follow Pomelo on Instagram

Visit the Argile website | Follow Argile on Instagram

Visit the Norah website | Follow Norah on Instagram

An afternoon of creativity at Òr on the Isle of Skye

When: Sunday 18th January

Where: The Green, Portree, Isle of Skye IV51 9BT

Bringing together local makers and like-minded creatives from Scotland and beyond is at the heart of Òr’s mission. They’re hosting in-person events and workshops at their stores on the Isle of Skye throughout the year, starting with an afternoon of creativity on Sunday 18th January. Bring a project, whether it’s knitting, drawing, collaging or something new you’d like to try, and enjoy a slow Sunday of crafting together. There’ll be plenty of homemade nibbles, drinks and Òr’s own Anna’s famous freshly baked treats.

Visit the Òr website | Follow Òr on Instagram

Drams and Delicious Dessert tour at The Singleton Glen Ord Distillery in the Black Isle

When: Friday 16th, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th January

Where: The Singleton of Glen Ord Distillery, A832, Muir of Ord

The Singleton celebrates an unlikely pairing during its Drams and Delicious Desserts distillery tour. Guests will sample three malts and a spectacular three-layered cake made by master pâtissier Nicolas Rouzaud, who is known for his recently unveiled Maison de Haute Pâtisserie at The Connaught in London. Rouzaud was inspired by The Singleton’s slow craft when creating a bespoke cake that harmonises with the notes of some of the brand’s finest drams.

Visit The Singleton website | Follow The Singleton on Instagram

Yoga retreat day at Ballintaggart Farm near Perthshire

When: Thursday 22nd January

Where: Ballintaggart Farm Grandtully, Pitlochry PH9 0PX

This soul nourishing day of yoga also includes a restorative crystal sound bath and a healthy lunch built on seasonal ingredients from Ballintaggart Farm. Wild Movement Collective‘s Nala will lead the restorative yoga session before hosting an immersive and meditative sound experience that she hopes will transport guests to a place of internal calmness. A goody bag with Ballintaggart produce will be waiting for you at the end of the day, too. Buy tickets here (£130 each).

Visit the Ballintaggart website | Follow Ballintaggart on Instagram

Celtic Connections performances across Glasgow

When: Until 1st February

Where: across Glasgow

If there’s one thing that makes wintertime in Glasgow great then it’s Celtic Connections. The premiere winter festival and international celebration of Celtic music will illuminate upwards of 300 stages across Glasgow, eclipsing dark winter nights with a kaleidoscope of internationally-renowned music, exciting new performances and unique showcases. Scroll through the events calendar and book your tickets below.

Visit the Celtic connections website | Follow Celtic Connections on Instagram

In conversation with the Hebridean Baker at Pitlochry theatre in Perthshire

When: Saturday 17th January

Where: Port-Na-Craig, Pitlochry PH16 5DR

International best-selling author Coinneach MacLeod, better known as The Hebridean Baker, brings his trademark charm, humour and storytelling to the stage. Hosted by Tony Kearney, a bi-lingual broadcaster, presenter, actor and award-winning director, Coinneach will share his rarely told story of growing up gay on the Isle of Lewis and how that experience shaped his life, career and writing.

visit the Pitlochry Festival Theatre website | Follow Pitlochry Festival Theatre on Instagram

Still Glasgow at Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow

When: Until 13th June 2027

Where: 111 Queen St, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3AH

Glasgow’s evolution as one of the UK’s most vibrant and characterful cities is played out through a series of photographs selected from the archives of Glasgow Life. Works by big names such as Oscar Marzaroli, Joseph McKenzie and Bert Hardy form the bulk of the exhibition alongside many gems by lesser-known artists. All explore the city’s culture, humour and unique history with verve. Find out more below.

Visit the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow website

Salted exhibition at Dook in Portobello, Edinburgh

When: Until Thursday 15th January

Where: 22 Joppa Road, Portobello, Edinburgh EH15 2EU

Soap plus art? Perhaps not the first pairing that comes to mind when considering which exhibition to hit up this winter, but if you head to Dook in Portobello, you’ll be able to see for yourself how well the two mix. Dook founder and soap-maker Helen Atherton and artist Kirsty Tanner are both inspired by Scotland’s coasts and landscapes, and this partnership exemplifies just how each medium captures the colours and textures of Scotland’s land, sea and sky.

Visit the Dook website | Visit the Kirsty Tanner website

Resin and en plein air painting class at Royal Buildings in Tobermory, Isle of Mull

When: From Saturday 17th January to 21st June

Where: Royal Buildings, Main Street, Tobermory PA75 6NU

Mindful Art Weekends are being hosted by friendly locals on the Isle of Mull throughout 2026. At the first class of the year, guests will explore mindful resin art techniques and enjoy painting en plein air on Mull’s coast. This is a rare and meaningful opportunity to meet locals and develop your skills as an artist, surrounded by the rich colours of the Hebrides.

Visit the Royal Buildings website for the full programme

The Snow Queen ballet at Eden Court in Inverness

When: Wednesday 28th to Saturday 31st January

Where: Bishops road, Inverness IV3 5SA

This glittering production is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale. Set to the music of Rimsky-Korsakov, the show takes a journey to the Snow Queen’s palace, where you’ll find her surrounded by the icy fragments of an enchanted mirror. Along the way you’ll meet a colourful cast of characters, from young lovers parted by a spell to a circus ringmaster with a few tricks up his sleeve.

Visit the Eden Court website | Follow Eden Court on Instagram

Four-course Burns feast with Bruichladdie at Five March in Glasgow

When: Sunday 25th January

Where: 140 Elderslie St, Glasgow G3 7QF

Ambient lighting, flickering candles, fauna tablescapes and the fragrant aromas of fine Scottish food heavy the air at Five March on the best of days, but on Burns night, this is turned up to eleven.

Take a seat in this unpretentious and warm space for a four-course meal (£65pp) soundtracked by bagpipes. Expect contemporary takes on classic Scottish dishes as well as a twist on the Bard’s classic haggis, neeps and tatties dish. And there will, of course, be a toast to the haggis. Vegetarian and non-alcoholic options are available.

Five March is partnering with Bruichladdie, the progressive Islay Distillery known for its innovative and non-conformist approach to whisky-making, to create a series of signature serves to accompany each course.

Email hello@fivemarch.co.uk, or click below, to book.

Visit the Five March website | Follow Five March on Instagram

Nationhood: Memory and Hope featuring Aïda Muluneh at Street Level Photoworks in Glasgow

When: Until Sunday 8th February

Where: 103 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5HD

Ethiopian photographer Aïda Muluneh’s work started to appear on billboards in Bradford in 2024. Her subject matter was unsung community heroes from four British cities – Bradford, Belfast, Cardiff and Glasgow – and each was captured with power and poignancy. More of Muluneh’s work, The Necessity of Seeing, forms part of a new show in Glasgow, Nationhood: Memory and Hope, that celebrates diversity and community in modern Britain.

Visit the Street Level Photoworks website | Follow Street Level Photoworks on Instagram

Visit the Aïda Muluneh website | Follow Aïda Muluneh on Instagram

When: Saturday 17th January to Saturday 14th February

Where: The Newport, 1 High Street, Newport-on-Tay, Fife DD6 8AB

As we step into the new year, Tatha Gallery is bringing together works by graduates from recent years, including Hannah Benassi, who got her degree from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in 2019. Her evocative layered abstract works draw on nature and architectural detailing to create bold, enveloping collages, recycling materials in the process.

Visit the Tatha Gallery website | Follow Tatha Gallery on Instagram

Winston Roeth at Ingleby Gallery in Edinburgh

When: Until Saturday 28th March

Where: 33 Barony Street, Edinburgh EH3 6NX

Edinburgh’s Ingleby Gallery welcomes American artist Winston Roeth this spring for his first show here since 2011. A master of colour, simplicity and depth, Roeth has had a busy year touring his latest body of works while celebrating his 80th birthday. His pieces are deceptively simple, but their saturated colour and tactile finish plays tricks on the eye. One to revel in.

Visit the Ingleby Gallery website | Follow Ingleby Gallery on Instagram

Méabh Breathnach: Bodies of Work at Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop

When: Until Sunday 8th February

Where: Bill Scott Sculpture Centre, 21 Hawthornvale, Edinburgh EH6 4JT

There’s nothing more informative than seeing how an artist works in their own studio space. Head to Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop on the edge of Leith for a glimpse into Méabh Breathnach’s studio. The Glasgow School of Art graduate’s sculptural creations explore the everyday objects we use and the routines we form with them.

Visit the Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop website | Follow Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop on Instagram

LOCAL | Andy MacEachen x Rockfield fundraising banquet in Oban

When: Friday 16th January

Where: The Rockfield Centre, Rockfield Rd, Taylor’s Brae, Oban PA34 5DQ

Enjoy an evening of food, community and music in one of Oban’s most renowned event spaces. LOCAL is a one-off dining experience that showcases the best produce the surrounding land and seas have to offer, all donated by local producers who are passionate about community, culture and bringing people together. Andy MacEachan, head chef at The Olive Garden, is at the kitchen helm with help from Evie Edgington, a talented young chef named as one of UHI Argyll’s rising stars.

Visit The Rockfield Centre website for tickets

The Earth Exhales by Georg Wilson at Jupiter Artland in Wilkieston

When: Until Sunday 1st March

Where: The Steadings, Bonnington House, Wilkieston, Edinburgh EH27 8BY

The Earth Exhales encapsulates the lull of summer, when the air is thick and drenched with pollen, and a hazy green stillness has smothered the land. This body of work is the most verdant of Wilson’s so far. Curling tendrils of green engulf figures and fallen trees alike.

Visit the Georg Wilson website | Follow Georg Wilson on Instagram

Visit the Jupiter Artland website | Follow Jupiter Artland on Instagram

Ardfern x Woven Burns supper in Edinburgh

When: Monday 26th January

Where: 10-12 Bonnington Road, Edinburgh EH6 5JD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARDFERN (@ardfern_edinburgh)

Ardfern is hosting a one-night-only four-course menu (£55 per person) to celebrate Scotland’s bard. Woven Whisky will present a drinks menu with cocktails to accompany each course. You can expect: game scotch broth (pairing: Woven Highball), Shetland mussels with an Arbroath smokie sauce (pairing: Woven Pure Malt half ‘n’ half with Moonwake 80 shilling), hare haggis, smoked mash and bacon jam with a turnip salad (pairing: Woven Homemade, served neat) and to finish, a rhubarb cranachan tart (pairing: Woven WxC Old Fashioned). Book your space below.

Visit the Ardfern website | Follow Ardfern on Instagram

Visit the Woven website | Follow Woven on Instagram

Garden Futures: Designing with Nature at V&A Dundee

When: Until Sunday 25th January

Where: V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ

Garden Futures: Designing with Nature is a sensory show that digs deep into the transformative beauty and physical power of garden design. Using examples of groundbreaking gardens by visionaries including Piet Oudolf, Mien Ruys, Derek Jarman and Eden Project Scotland, the exhibition considers the garden as much more than a place to retreat. This presentation of over 400 objects puts it in the context of an outdoor laboratory, where ideas for a more sustainable future can be tried and tested.

Visit the V&A Dundee website | Follow V&A Dundee on Instagram