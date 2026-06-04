Interiors

4 trending paint colours and collections for summer 2026

|

1 min read
IMAGE | Craig & Rose. Shades: Smalt, Deep Adam Green and Pentland

The latest colour collections and trending paint colours to know about for the season ahead

Craig & Rose: Smalt, Deep Adam Green and Pentland

trending paint colours from craig and rose, cobalt blue, olive green and evening sunshine yellow
IMAGE | Craig & Rose. Trending paint colours: Smalt, Deep Adam Green and Pentland

Scottish paint brand Craig & Rose has created four new palettes for 2026 based around ‘Smalt’, an energising blue whose name comes from the process of grinding and melting cobalt glass. Here it is with ‘Deep Adam Green’ and ‘Pentland’ (the mushroomy shade), and tempting us to take a paintbrush to our boring fireplace. Sigh.

Shop the new collection here

Victory Colours: oat, beige and pink

pink bedroom
IMAGE | Victory Colours. Trending paint colours: the shade Madge covers the walls in this bedroom

“Grounding and comforting neutrals, without the flatness of magnolia” are what we’ll all be craving this year, according to Victoria Yardley, founder of Victory Colours. She reckons neutrals are evolving to include oat, beige and pink (such as ‘Madge’, the mid-taupe shown above). We’re inclined to agree.

Shop for Victory Colours’ ‘Madge’ here

Atelier Ellis: I am/not an Island

trending paint colours are maroon, olive green, beige, orange
IMAGE | Atelier Ellis. Trending paint colours: the brand’s new collection. ‘I am/not an Island’, is deep and rich

Cassandra Ellis, founder of Atelier Ellis, took inspiration from London for her biobased brand’s new collection, ‘I am/not an Island’. Faded brick red, watery river green and the ochre tan of pebbles on city beaches demonstrate that urban landscapes have a palette worth celebrating too. It launched on 1st April.

Shop ‘I am/not an Island’ here

Earthborn: Three Bears

trending paint colours fill this room with yellow and olive green
IMAGE | Earthborn. Trending paint colours: ‘Three Bears’, the goldilocks of colours that sits ‘just right’ between yellow and brown

Meet ‘Three Bears’, the goldilocks of colours that sits just-right between yellow and brown. The cheery mustard is one of eco brand Earthborn’s 12 new paint colours, which also includes the rather fetching ‘Oliver Twig’ (seen above), a modern olive. The colours come in all finishes, including the brand’s breathable clay-based Claypaint, which costs from £60 for 2.5 litres.

Shop ‘Three Bears’ here

Looking for ways to add more depth and interest to your interiors? Find out how you can use glass below.

Designing with glass: 5 clever uses to achieve depth and interest

Tags

Trending

Sponsored

Sponsored

H&IS Curates: 21 of Scotland’s best luxury hotels, cottages and cabins

Some of the most high-end boutique hotels, design-led rural escapes and cosy Highland lodges in Scotland

Latest

More like this