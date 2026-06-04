The latest colour collections and trending paint colours to know about for the season ahead

Craig & Rose: Smalt, Deep Adam Green and Pentland

Scottish paint brand Craig & Rose has created four new palettes for 2026 based around ‘Smalt’, an energising blue whose name comes from the process of grinding and melting cobalt glass. Here it is with ‘Deep Adam Green’ and ‘Pentland’ (the mushroomy shade), and tempting us to take a paintbrush to our boring fireplace. Sigh.

Shop the new collection here

Victory Colours: oat, beige and pink

“Grounding and comforting neutrals, without the flatness of magnolia” are what we’ll all be craving this year, according to Victoria Yardley, founder of Victory Colours. She reckons neutrals are evolving to include oat, beige and pink (such as ‘Madge’, the mid-taupe shown above). We’re inclined to agree.

Shop for Victory Colours’ ‘Madge’ here

Atelier Ellis: I am/not an Island

Cassandra Ellis, founder of Atelier Ellis, took inspiration from London for her biobased brand’s new collection, ‘I am/not an Island’. Faded brick red, watery river green and the ochre tan of pebbles on city beaches demonstrate that urban landscapes have a palette worth celebrating too. It launched on 1st April.

Shop ‘I am/not an Island’ here

Earthborn: Three Bears

Meet ‘Three Bears’, the goldilocks of colours that sits just-right between yellow and brown. The cheery mustard is one of eco brand Earthborn’s 12 new paint colours, which also includes the rather fetching ‘Oliver Twig’ (seen above), a modern olive. The colours come in all finishes, including the brand’s breathable clay-based Claypaint, which costs from £60 for 2.5 litres.

Shop ‘Three Bears’ here

Looking for ways to add more depth and interest to your interiors? Find out how you can use glass below.