We explore the history of Hawksmoor Edinburgh, where architectural prowess and culinary magic combine to delicious effect

From its Grade-A listed architecture and art deco interiors to genuine service and an award-winning menu of Scottish steak and seafood, Hawksmoor Edinburgh strikes an impressive balance of premium dining without pretence. Here, we speak to Caoimhe Duignan, Sales and Events manager at Hawksmoor Edinburgh, to find out why the architecture that houses this luxurious B-Corp-certified restaurant bears just as much importance as the quality of the food.

The architecture and design at Hawksmoor Edinburgh

Hawksmoor Edinburgh is in the former National Bank of Scotland Banking Hall next to St Andrew Square in the city centre, just a stone’s throw away from Waverly train station. The building was erected in the 1800s as a hotel and taken over by the bank in 1900. At that time, Mewes & Davis, a legacy architecture firm, executed what turned out to be an astounding structural renovation that laid the foundations for Hawksmoor’s own restoration and opening in 2018.

Caoimhe explains that Hawksmoor worked with Nottingham-based design studio Macaulay Sinclair on their own project. “A considered approach was required because our goal was to respect the building’s grand Neoclassical style whilst making it suitable for a contemporary, luxury audience. We did so by either incorporating or replicating original features such as mouldings and joinery as well as carefully sourcing reclaimed vintage furniture. Repurposed doors and bespoke light fittings are crafted with original Holophane glass, giving a further nod to the interior’s authenticity.”

The dining area is sub-divided by a central island bar and surrounded by original limestone columns with decorative capitals that were meticulously renovated and can now be viewed up-close from the mezzanine. “I especially love the wrought iron staircase and railing that lead up to the mezzanine, which boasts an unobstructed view of the entire restaurant. From there, you can appreciate the grandeur of the space and see dozens of happy guests tuck into the finest steak and seafood Edinburgh has to offer,” Caoimhe smiles.

Newcastle green barstools frame the purpose-built bar, which is, of course, stocked with local gins, whiskies, wines and cocktails inspired by the tastes of Scotland. “The bar panels are dual purpose,” Caoimhe adds. “They’re made to look good and cancel sound — when you have eight-metre-high vaulted ceilings it can get a little noisy!”

The beverage programme at Hawksmoor Edinburgh includes signature creations and timeless classics, with flavours perfectly matched to the prime steak and seafood. “We worked with our bar manager to represent our local distributors, beverage suppliers, distillers and brewers. A personal favourite is the Guns and Butter, which has Irn Bru in it, because why not?”

One of the restaurant’s shining design stars is the stain glass windows designed by Scottish artist Sadie Mclellan in the mid-1900s. She is known most notably for her work in Robin Chapel and Glasgow Cathedral, but at the old bank, motifs range from agriculture and fisheries to shipping, architecture and education. “Each window is beautiful because it has an etching of the industries that used this building throughout the 1800s,” says Caoimhe. “We also have a key focus on Scotland’s engineering, weaving and printing industries. We welcome many guests who have either worked in the bank themselves or have family members who once did, so it is very special and rooted in place.”

Everything is considered and curated at Hawksmoor Edinburgh. “There’s so much work that goes into the minute details,” says Caoimhe. “From the placement of salt and pepper shakers to glassware selection to lighting, everything is consciously placed so that when guests come in, they don’t notice a thing. It’s all about the art of subtlety; nothing should interrupt the luxurious experience.”

Celebrating at Hawksmoor Edinburgh

“What guests often don’t realise is that we are also a destination venue for special occasions,” says Caoimhe. “The building and its interior design boast a grandiosity that makes every celebration feel special.”

Hawksmoor Edinburgh has two iconic private dining and event spaces: The Teller’s Room and the McLellan Room, which is aptly named after Sadie Mclellan.

The Mclellan Room features one of the only bespoke-made Lazy Susans in Scotland, which sits at the centre of an impressive round table ideal for banquet dinners.

The Teller’s Room is a 50-capacity event space that hosts weddings, retirements, birthdays, anniversaries, corporate events — and beyond. “I think it’s the specialness of the building that brings these equally as special occasions to us. We like to create premium experiences without the pretence, which means guests feel glamorous and at-home.”

Dining and drinking at Hawksmoor Edinburgh

“We nurture community in Edinburgh’s hospitality industry by using Scottish suppliers. We have been working with Welch Fishmongers in Newhaven and Armstrong’s of Stockbridge for years. We get to know them through relationship building, but guests get to know them through the flavours on their plates; flavours that reflect the culinary spirit of Scotland.”

Senior Sous Chefs Mark Roberston and Alastair Gill strive for excellence at Hawksmoor Edinburgh with colourful dishes that range from prime cut steaks and Surf & Turfs to summer vegetable salads with grilled courgettes and roast fennel. “We have a policy here: bigger is better. Yes, we want you to feel at home at Hawksmoor, but it is also a place for luxury. So, get a Magnum bottle; get a Chateaubriand — and indulge,” Caoimhe laughs.

Hawksmoor Edinburgh

23 West Register Street

St Andrews Square

Edinburgh EH2 2AA

