H&IS curates: 5 of Scotland’s best bathroom designers and fitters

These Scottish designers excel in creating bathrooms that don’t just look good but support health and wellbeing too

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These bathroom designers and fitters in Scotland help you transform the most practical room in your home into a stylish space that prioritises wellbeing and renewal.

Forazzi

What: Forazzi Bathrooms specialise in the design and installation of luxury bathrooms across central Scotland and beyond.

Where: Operating in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling and beyond

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Since 2018, Forazzi has built a strong reputation for delivering beautifully considered spaces that combine style, practicality and long-lasting quality — expertly designed and installed from start to finish. The team brings together market-leading design expertise with a meticulous approach to installation. Using detailed 3D design visualisations, clients are able to fully experience and refine their space before work begins, ensuring every detail is carefully planned and aligned with their vision.

With over 500 bathrooms completed, Forazzi has experience across a wide range of styles — from contemporary and minimalist spaces to more classic, timeless designs, as well as fully tailored wet rooms. Each project is expertly designed and installed with a commitment to craftsmanship, attention to detail and a standard of finish that consistently exceeds expectations. Customer satisfaction remains at the heart of the business, reflected in consistently strong reviews across platforms such as Checkatrade and Trust A Trader.

t: 0141 673 5737

e: info@forazzi.co.uk

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Stonecraft

What: Stonecraft specialises in stone surfaces, flooring and fires and work with some great brands.

Where: 3a Lower London Road, Edinburgh, EH75TL

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Stonecraft has been shaping Scotland’s most refined interiors for over 40 years, bringing together world-class materials and exceptional craftsmanship. From elegant bathrooms to statement kitchens and bespoke fireplaces, each project reflects a commitment to quality and detail. Sourcing premium marble, granite and quartz from around the globe, our skilled team fabricates and installs every piece with precision from our East Lothian factory. Trusted by homeowners, designers and architects alike, Stonecraft creates timeless spaces where natural stone takes centre stage.

t: 0131 652 1464

e: info@stonecraft.co.uk

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Napier Bathrooms and Interiors

What: A multi-award-winning bathroom and interior design studio, with 20 years of experience transforming bathrooms into luxurious wellness spaces.

Where: 30 Cannonmills, Edinburgh EH3 5LH

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The interior design-led philosophy at Napier Bathrooms & Interiors treats bathrooms as curated wellness spaces rather than utilitarian areas. In addition to high-concept, modern design, the design team have become experts in navigating the structural intricacies of period properties; seamlessly integrating modern luxury into historic architecture. ​

What truly sets Napier apart is their personal, bespoke approach. Providing a holistic service — from technical spatial planning and structural design to décor and fine finishing — they are proudly partnered with exclusive European manufacturers including the likes of Villeroy & Boch and Gessi. Napier prioritises innovation whilst ensuring every project is aesthetically timeless. Their commitment to craftsmanship and seamless project management has established their studio as the premier destination for discerning homeowners across Scotland.

Visit their design showroom in Edinburgh’s Canonmills and start your journey with a Napier designer today!

t: 0131 556 6166

e: enquiry@napierinteriors.co.uk

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The Bathroom Company

What: Transform your home with Scotland’s trusted experts in bespoke bathroom and kitchen renovation.

Where: 32 Leonard Street, Perth, PH2 8ER | 8 Kew Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5JE

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For over 30 years, The Bathroom Company has been designing and installing bespoke bathrooms, kitchens, and full home renovations across Perth, Edinburgh, and throughout Scotland. Their expert design team works closely with each client to create elegant, personalised spaces tailored to individual needs and style, using only high-quality, premium products.

The Bathroom Company fully manages and directly employs its tradespeople as part of its in-house team, ensuring every project runs smoothly, remains stress-free, and is completed to the highest standards. Visit their award-winning showrooms in Perth and Edinburgh for inspiration and to speak with their expert team.

t: 01738 440 333 | 0131 337 3355

e: Info@thebathroomcompany.co.uk

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Showerwall

What: Showerwall creates beautifully designed wall panels that transform bathrooms with colour, pattern and texture, offering a modern alternative to tiles.

Where: Find your nearest supplier using the Find A Retailer tool here

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Showerwall offers more than 100 designs and collections, from calming stone effects and soft plains to expressive prints and statement murals. The Acrylic Collection introduces new designs alongside an industry-first smooth matt finish that delivers maximum visual impact. The Laminate Collection is inspired by natural materials, featuring characterful designs including tile effects with realistic grout lines, plus finishes from authentic textures to gloss. Fully waterproof and grout-free, Showerwall panels are quick to install, easy to maintain and designed to look great for 30 years.

t: 0333 344 8493

e: info@showerwall.co.uk

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