Satisfy your premature Christmas dinner cravings with one of these recommendations for the best Christmas dinners in Scotland, cooked by some of the country’s finest chefs. The perfect selection for a festive work night out, a pre-Christmas catch-up with pals or just a delightful indulgence ahead of the big day.

The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh

Where: 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD

Described as a place to gather and be glorious this Christmas, The Spence is offering their ‘Festive Set Menu’ and ‘Christmas Day Feast’. Each menu is carefully curated by head chef Jonny Wright to reflect a Scottish Christmas, using the bounty of Scotland’s larder.

The festive set menu will be served through December and is priced at £85 per person for four courses.

You can look forward to an array of starters such as oak smoked salmon with soured cream, dill and caviar, or a wild game terrine with walnut jam and truffle dressing.

For the main course, the festive menu features traditional roast turkey complete with pigs in blankets and cranberry sauce, alongside other options like venison loin with salsify and pancetta, and a flavourful pearl barley risotto with roast cauliflower.

To finish, the expert pastry team has created decadent desserts such as the Townhouse Christmas pudding with brandy sauce or a rich clementine and kalamansi dark chocolate ganache.

The Spence will also offer guests show-stopping seasonal cocktails crafted to enhance the festive spirit.

Visit The Spence website for menus and booking | Follow The Spence on Instagram

Orangery Restaurant at Dalhousie Castle, Bonnyrigg

Where: Bonnyrigg EH19 3JB

History meets modernity at Dalhousie Castle in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian – especially in their menus at the Orangery Restaurant, which overlooks the River Esk.

Available until the 23rd December, the Orangery’s festive menu is a refined take on the classic Christmas dinners. Each dish is built on locally sourced ingredients that don’t just taste good but aid local producers at one of the busiest times of the year.

Visit the Dalhousie Castle website for menus and booking | Follow Dalhousie Castle on Instagram | Follow Dalhousie Castle on Facebook

Hazel, Glasgow

Where: 65 John Street, Glasgow G1 1JP

Weekend and weekday Christmas menus are available at Glasgow’s urban foodie oasis, Hazel. In addition to their regular a la carte menu, Hazel is also offering a delectable ‘Roast Turkey Feast’, complete with all the trimmings, and a mouth-watering Christmas pudding for those with a sweet tooth.

Tis the season for merriment, so why not indulge in the delightful array of Christmas cocktails, each sip infused with the magic of the season.

Visit the Hazel website for menus and booking | Follow Hazel on Instagram

Croft 3, Isle of Mull

Where: Fanmore, Isle of Mull PA73 6LX

If you want a great roast on the Isle of Skye, you go to Croft 3. This tranquil space is designed with fine dining and comfort in mind, bridging the gap between indoors and outdoors by maximising natural light through incredible floor-to-ceiling windows and stone floors.

Croft 3’s illustrious Sunday roasts are available every week throughout the year and are the perfect introduction to a December filled with rich meat dishes, doused in gravy and served with the freshest local produce, straight from the sea and the farm to your plate.

Visit the Croft 3 website for menus and booking | Follow Croft 3 on Instagram

Fauna restaurant at Pine Trees Hotel, Perthshire

Where: Strathview Terrace, Pitlochry PH16 5QR

Tucked away amongst the rural landscapes of Perthshire, the Fauna bar and restaurant reflects the quintessence of Scotland. Not just a place to eat and drink, it is touted as a symphony of Scottish culture. At Christmas, local produce takes centre stage with warmth at the heart of each dish.

The festive menu at this rural escape includes:

Roast ‘herb brined’ turkey breast with all the trimmings

with all the trimmings Slow braised beef shin and seared fillet steak with truffle mash, roasted roots and red wine jus

with truffle mash, roasted roots and red wine jus Roast monkfish with confit potatoes, smoked haddock, Shetland mussels and samphire onion

with confit potatoes, smoked haddock, Shetland mussels and samphire onion Squash and spinach wellington with celeriac puree, trimmings and jus (vg)

Visit the Pine Trees Hotel website for menus and booking | Follow Pine Trees Hotel on Instagram | Follow Pine Trees Hotel on Facebook

The Hawksmoor, Edinburgh



Where: 23 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA

The Hawksmoor’s Moonlighter, Silvertail and Hawkabelle Christmas menus showcase Hawksmoor classics as well as seasonal favourites. Dishes are served family style and will include fillet carpaccio and smoked mackerel salad to start, followed by a range of sharing steaks and festive sides such as maple-glazed cows in blankets (beef sausages instead of pork), brown-butter parsnip purée and bacon, and sprouts with steak sausage.

Dessert include the ever-popular sticky toffee pudding with clotted cream and seasonal pavlova with plenty of fizz and cocktails on offer to toast the festive season.

We were treated to an early tasting of the festive menu this autumn and are glad to say that each dish, though flavourful and rich, was refined and considered. For every salty dish, there was a refreshing salad or clean vegetables to go with.

Despite being a steak-focused restaurant, veggie options are strong with a crispy and indulgent mushroom wellington providing a hearty replacement for the beautiful steaks that The Hawksmoor is known for. Veggie-friendly sides include creamed spinach, macaroni cheese, Brussel sprouts with chestnuts (normally available with bacon) and macaroni cheese.

Staff are attentive and helpful – we never had an empty glass throughout our entire meal, which was the norm for every other table, too.

Visit The Hawksmoor website for menus and booking | Follow The Hawksmoor on Instagram | Follow The Hawksmoor on Facebook

NÀDAIR, Edinburgh

Where: 15 Roseneath Street, Edinburgh EH9 1JH

NÀDAIR restaurant in Edinburgh’s Marchmont area opened this autumn offering tasting menus inspired by nature and exclusively sourced from Scottish producers and suppliers.

Chef partners Sarah Baldry and Alan Keery are serving a Christmas lunch sample menu until 29th December, which features two courses for £30 or three courses for £35. For this very reasonable price, you will taste:

Focaccia and smoked butter

Starters

Cured monkfish with pine and bramble

Jerusalem artichoke with crowdie, apple and buckwheat

Venison carpaccio with elderberry and pistachio

Mains

Cod with samphire, sea truffle weed and buttermilk

Celeriac with brioche, brown butter whey

Mallard with quince, smoked beetroot and juniper

Dessert

Chocolate and sea buckthorn trifle almond cake with honeyberry

Crab apple cheddar beignets with truffle honey

To finish

Fried apple pies

Visit the NÀDAIR website for the menus and booking | Follow NÀDAIR on Instagram

Saorsa 1875, Pitlochry

Where: 2 East Moulin Road, Pitlochry PH16 5DW

This all-vegan hotel is hosting its ever-popular Christmas package, which promises an unforgettable festive break in the gateway to the Scottish highlands.

Whether you decide to settle down in front of the fire with a dram of whisky, explore the beautiful town of Pitlochry on a guided walk, or taste the next big thing in mixology during the cocktail masterclass, there’s something for everyone on this yuletide retreat.

Contact Saorsa directly to see if there’s any space for last-minute bookings.

Visit the Saorsa 1875 website for menus and bookings | Follow Saorsa 1875 on Instagram | Follow Saorsa 1875 on Facebook

Ness Walk Hotel, Inverness

Where: 12 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5SQ

Experience a stress-free Christmas by leaving the cooking to Ness Walk’s talented chefs, allowing you to relax with friends and family over a glass of complimentary champagne.

The Christmas menu at Torrish, Ness Walk’s in-house restaurant, is named after the beautiful salmon fly commonly used when fishing close by River Ness. Situated within the original drawing room of this five-star hotel, you will enjoy dinner complete with a cosy fire and beautiful views out over the river.

As much of the menu as possible has been sourced locally. In fact, many ingredients come from Ness Walk’s own vegetable garden.

Ness Walk Hotel kindly requests that you email the team directly to enquire about space for Christmas meals at Torrish.

Visit the Ness Walk Hotel website for menus and booking | Follow Ness Walk Hotel on Instagram | Follow Ness Walk Hotel on Facebook

The Torridon, Loch Torridon in the Highlands

Where: Annat, By Achnasheen, Wester Ross IV22 2EY

Spend an afternoon relaxing by the crackling fire, playing board games or simply lounging in one of the Highlands’ most renowned traditional hotels.

If you book in for a Christmas getaway, you can enjoy food and festivities on both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Christmas eve unfolds with a decadent classic afternoon tea and the indulgence continues on Christmas Day with a lavish breakfast, champagne and a sumptuous Christmas lunch complete with all the trimmings.

On Boxing day, you will awaken with a hearty Scottish breakfast, preparing you for an annual festive treasure hunt. Afternoon tea is a welcome delight and if you can, keep some space for a gourmet buffet dinner. Insatiably good!

Visit The Torridon website | Follow The Torridon on Instagram | Follow The Torridon on Facebook

Riverhouse, Stirling

Where: The Castle Business Park, Stirling FK9 4TW

Perched atop a small tranquil loch just outside Stirling, Riverhouse has surrounding views of Stirling Castle with a myriad of local scenery and nature. A short drive or quick town bus will take you into Stirling city centre where you can soak up views of the castle and the Stirlingshire countryside – and walk off your hearty Christmas meal.

Gluten free and veggie options range from a butternut squash stuffed with vegan feta and spinach, served with tomato coulis to the Riverhouse’s festive take on a classic tofu katsu curry.

There is, of course, a turkey dinner for the lovers of the classic Christmas dinner. Also on offer is a braised chicken and haggis cake as well as smoked haddock with king prawn gratin. Tie all of these dishes off with what the team have called a “virtual mince pie”… you’ll have to pay Riverhouse a visit to discover what that looks (and tastes) like.

Visit the Riverhouse website for menus and booking | Follow Riverhouse on Instagram | Follow Riverhouse on Facebook

Anchor Line, Glasgow

Where: 12–16 St Vincent Place, Glasgow G1 2DH

From the first shopping trip to the last hoorah in the New Year, The Anchor Line is the place for festive gatherings. Savour the food, drink up the atmosphere and indulge.

Available until the 23rd December are:

Festive Lunch three courses from £42 on Sunday – Thursday and from £45 on Fridays and Saturdays.

three courses from £42 on Sunday – Thursday and from £45 on Fridays and Saturdays. Festive Dinner three courses from £49 on Sunday – Thursday and from £54 on Fridays and Saturdays. Food options vary for veggies, pescatarians and meat eaters, meaning nobody is left out this Christmas. Stars of the show include: Turkey rolled and wrapped in pancetta and served with fondant potato, a pork, orange and chestnut stuffing, cranberry sauce, chipolatas, tender stem broccoli, red cabbage, honey-roast carrots and parsnips, and rich and smooth pan gravy.

and served with fondant potato, a pork, orange and chestnut stuffing, cranberry sauce, chipolatas, tender stem broccoli, red cabbage, honey-roast carrots and parsnips, and rich and smooth pan gravy. Grilled Scottish salmon Josper grilled salmon, served with crushed sarladaise potatoes, charred asparagus, chablis and soft herb sauce.

Tomato, basil and mozzarella tortelloni with cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic celery, onion and tomato emulsion, and topped with crispy basil. Visit the Anchor Line website for menus and booking | Follow Anchor Line on Instagram | Follow Anchor Line on Facebook

No.10 Bar & Restaurant, Aberdeen

Where: 10 Queen’s Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1XL

No.10’s festive menu is built on indulgent Christmassy warmers that provide the perfect remedy to a cold winter’s evening. Featuring all the classic trimmings, you can expect an elegant selection of turkey, pigs in blankets, root vegetables and plenty of gravy.

With exposed granite walls, sleek dark wood furnishings, leather banquette seating and traditional herringbone flooring, No.10 Bar & Restaurant is the ideal cosy cave for you to enjoy your first Christmas dinner of the year.

Visit the No.10 website for menus and booking | Follow No.10 on Instagram

